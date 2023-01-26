ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Comments / 10

geewhiz
3d ago

What entity permitted the sites? Oh, OK. This is a lot like oil spread on roads, both city, and rural to control dust. Now brine. Is salt good for the earth and ground water? The government is not innocent in all this, but I can guess who will get fined.

Reply
6
Phuck Diss
3d ago

they should take some of that cool and make the governor leaving the house with no heat so she can see what it's like. back in the day call was the thing and call is cleaner than you think I don't know what's wrong with society today but go ahead and stop using all that and when your electric and your gas goes out you will wonder where what happened to the coal

Reply
4
Just Me
3d ago

River Raisin was 2nd most polluted river in Michigan behind Rouge. Kalamazoo was 3rd but it’s made a huge comeback with the closing of paper mills. There are many more very bad

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkzo.com

AG Nessel issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement on the death of Tyre Nichols on Saturday, January 28. “Having viewed the gut-wrenching videos of the unconscionable and brutal attack upon Tyre Nichols, my heart aches for Tyre, his family, and everyone in America who values human life.
MICHIGAN STATE
wasteadvantagemag.com

Monumental Solid Waste Statutory Revisions Signed into Law in Michigan

With Governor Whitmer’s signing in late December 2022 of the historic eight-bill package designed to modernize Michigan’s solid waste law (Part 115, Solid Waste Management, of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, 1994 PA 452, as amended), this is a monumental time for the state of Michigan. This amended law and policy approach is the product of 7 years of extensive deliberation in workgroups that included input from a large, diverse group of stakeholders. This policy framework provides a transition to a new way of managing discarded materials in Michigan rather than just disposing of them, looking at materials management facilities’ capacity for managing these materials, and goal setting to divert recyclable and organic materials from being disposed. Implementing these changes is a huge undertaking that will require thoughtful, considered, and deliberate changes; updates to existing policies and procedures; development of implementation materials; and education, outreach, and training for EGLE staff, and other internal and external stakeholders.
MICHIGAN STATE
proclaimerscv.com

After February, Michigan Will No Longer Provide Additional 1.3 Million SNAP Benefits

Once the February Bridge Card deposits are finished, over 700,000 Michigan residents will no longer get additional SNAP food benefits. As the COVID-19 outbreak began, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has been giving additional food aid for almost 3 years. The additional payments will soon come to an end due to a change in federal law.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

Increased pay rate helps Michigan DNR with staffing woes

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says it's optimistic about meeting staffing needs for the summer. DNR State Parks and Recreation Chief Ron Olson said the department came close to reaching hiring goals last year after raising the base rate of pay to $15. He said one reason why the department wasn’t able to fill all positions was because of scheduling challenges that have since been resolved.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

82 of 83 Michigan counties at low COVID level, CDC says

Almost all of Michigan’s counties are at a low COVID-19 Community Level, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Jan. 26. Monroe County, bordering Ohio, is the only county that’s not at a low level. Monroe is at a medium level, since hospital admissions are slightly higher in the metro Toledo area.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Is it illegal to warm up your car in Michigan?

MICHIGAN (NEXSTAR) — With cold weather hitting the country this week — especially in the Midwest — drivers may want to warm up their vehicles before they hit the roads. But is that legal?. It all depends on where you leave the vehicle running. Before the summer...
MICHIGAN STATE
southarkansassun.com

$15 Million Refund Available For 2 Million Consumers Energy Customers

Consumers Energy, a public utility company, will voluntarily refund $15 million of its revenue from 2022 to 2 million of its customers. However, apart from these one-time refunds, there has been an increase in energy prices last week. A settlement with the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) states that the...
wcsx.com

What Makes Up Michigan’s BEST Chili?

I love chili, especially in the winter. Chili is comfort food without the guilt. Usually, when I think of comfort food, I think of heavy, most likely unhealthy food like pizza or cake. Chili is actually pretty good for you AND delicious. How do you make your chili? What makes up Michigan’s best chili? What are Michigan’s favorite chili ingredients?
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

DNR map shows largest-ever fish catches in Michigan

(FOX 2) - Michigan fishermen have a new toy to play with - as well as a new way of finding the best places to cast their line. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has released an interactive map of each location a record-size fish was caught. Trophy icons around the map indicate each place the largest fish of each species native to Michigan was caught.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
15K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy