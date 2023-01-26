ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Connecticut Public

EPA says they are inspecting the Metropolitan District due to flooding and sewage issues in Hartford

The regional administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency – New England Region (EPA), David Cash, said the agency knows that north Hartford residents have been calling for solutions to their persistent flooding and sewage issues. Cash said EPA representatives did not attend a Jan. 17 community meeting they were invited to because, "perhaps there was a miscommunication, but that is not the kind of stuff they are expected to do."
HARTFORD, CT
Chickens killed in fire at Connecticut egg farm

BOZRAH, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a large egg farm that burned for hours and killed a number of chickens, fire officials said Sunday. The fire at the Hillandale Farms property in Bozrah was reported at about 1 p.m. Saturday and...
BOZRAH, CT
Trump speaks at state GOP convention in first visit to NH since launching 2024 campaign

New Hampshire Republicans gathered in Salem this weekend to elect new leaders, and to hear from an old one: former President Donald Trump. Trump spoke for close to an hour at the state Republican Party’s annual meeting Saturday, delivering a rambling assessment of his tenure as commander in chief and that of his successor. Trump said voters should expect him to take a hard-edged approach in his campaign to reclaim the Oval Office in 2024.
SALEM, CT
Hartford, CT
