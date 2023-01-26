ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio couple charged in the death of 8-month-old

By Adam Conn
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45LdZZ_0kSSj2nf00

A previous story on the March Jr. and Dawson can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – A couple suspected in the death of an 8-month-old were charged Wednesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

A grand jury indicted Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March Jr. on charges of involuntary manslaughter and three counts of endangering children.

Columbus police officer cleared in federal suit in 2016 killing of boy, 13

The couple is accused of causing the death of 8-month-old Marquel Smith, who died of blunt force trauma, according to the Franklin County coroner. The child had suffered severe head injuries, court records said, and the coroner noted the injuries were consistent with abuse and not accidental.

Columbus police were called Jan. 9 to the 2400 block of Hiawatha Street. The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead later that day.

Doctors told police the child had numerous broken bones, some of which had started healing, and that the right leg had an acute fracture. Court documents say that during interviews with detectives, Dawson and March, Dawson’s boyfriend, said they were not sure how the boy received so many injuries, telling them that other children in the home may have been the cause.

March and Dawson left the Columbus area and were found on Jan. 13 in New Straitsville. They were taken into custody without incident by Perry County sheriff’s deputies, booked into the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville and extradited to Columbus.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

6-month-old Ohio twin at center of Amber Alert dies; family cites feeding accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin infants rescued last month during an Amber Alert in Ohio that garnered national attention died late Saturday, police said. Police were called to the Columbus residence of the family of Ky’air Thomas at about midnight EST, WSYX-TV reported. The boy was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to WCMH-TV. He was 6 months old.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Family says feeding accident led to Kyair Thomas' death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of Kyair Thomas is feeling heartbreak as police and loved ones confirmed that the baby passed away early Sunday morning. In December, Kyair was found at the Dayton airport hours after a car he and his twin brother Kason, found later in Indianapolis, were in was stolen- a story that caught the attention of people across the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Reward offered for suspect in shooting of 62-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are offering a cash reward for the suspect who shot and killed a 62-year-old South Linden man in his car eight months ago. Lawrence Smith III, 62, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 2100 block of Hamilton Avenue just before 7:00 a.m. on May 29, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Women accused of stealing products from Easton store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two women they say went to a store at Easton and stole two full shopping carts worth of merchandise. Police say that on Jan. 13 just after 1 p.m., two women were seen entering a store on the 3700 block of Easton Market and filled two […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Amber Alert suspect faces additional charges

Baby formula alternatives to end soon as shortage …. The Ohio Department of Health has announced upcoming changes to provisions meant to combat the ongoing infant formula shortage. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DnnCIs. Connecting With COSI: Floating Dry Erase Drawings. Storm Team 4's meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Alyssa Cassabaum-Smith, scientist at...
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

RCI Inmate Found Guilty of Murdering his Cellmate

An inmate of the Ross Correctional Institution was found guilty of murdering his cellmate February 14th, after only an hour of deliberation in Ross County Common Pleas Court Wednesday. The Chillicothe Gazette reports that 35-year-old Darryl King of Eaton, Ohio, was found guilty of killing Alex Sapp of Newark. The...
EATON, OH
iheart.com

Ross Grand Jury: Possibly 75 years and $150,000 in Fines for Looking for GF

The Ross County Grand Jury returned 12 of their 14 cases Friday, with three open. In one case, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. On November 15th, 22-year-old Jaquon L. Nesser of Chillicothe, forced his way into a Western Avenue apartment. He brandished a firearm, and "frantically ran" through the apartment, claiming to be looking for his girlfriend who was known to stay there sometimes.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, U.S. Marshals report two arrests

PARKERSBURG — Members of the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force assisted the U.S. Marshals C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force with the execution of an arrest warrant for a Columbus man Thursday in Parkersburg. Officials arrested Jermaine S. Westbrook II, 29, of Columbus, at 910 30th St. Apt. 8 in Parkersburg on Thursday.
PARKERSBURG, WV
crawfordcountynow.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest

BUCYRUS—On 1-28-2023 at approximately 10:17 pm Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of North Sandusky Avenue. K9 Capone was requested to assist and indicated to the presence of narcotic odor in the vehicle. After searching the vehicle a bookbag containing two loaded handguns was located. (Zion...
BUCYRUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect, 14, arrested in Columbus McDonald’s homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect in a fatal shooting of a man at a south Columbus McDonald’s restaurant earlier this month, has been arrested. Columbus police said at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, the 14-year-old suspect turned himself into the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center, hours after Columbus police released his identity in connection with the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – 42-Year Old Killed in Wrong Way Driver Crash in Pickaway County

Pickaway – One person has died after a serious crash in Pickaway County around 11:30 pm. According to Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey on January 28, 2023, at 11:24 PM the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call of a wrong-way driver on US Route 23 south of Tarlton Road. The report stated the wrong way driver was southbound in the northbound lane.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

85K+
Followers
10K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy