The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
9 of Our Favorite Burger Spots in Washington, D.C.East Coast TravelerWashington, DC
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy Zoo
Bomb threats made against several Manassas schools
MANASSAS, Va. — Multiple schools in Manassas, Virginia were impacted by bomb threats Thursday. Around 1 p.m., Osbourn High School, Metz Middle School, Baldwin Elementary and Baldwin Intermediate schools went into "Secure the Building" status due to a possible bomb threat made against Osbourn High School. Officials say "Secure...
WTOP
Fredericksburg police investigate 10-year-old’s attempted abduction
Police in Fredericksburg, Virginia, are investigating a reported attempted abduction of a 10-year-old girl from an apartment complex Friday afternoon. It happened in the 2500 block of the Commons Apartment complex, according to a release from the Fredericksburg Police Department. Around 4:15 p.m., police said, the victim was walking near...
Police: Woman killed after exiting moving car in Prince William
It was determined that the driver of a 2015 Jeep Wrangler was heading north on Richmond Highway and slowed to make a right turn onto Williamstown Drive. As the car slowed, the passenger opened the door and got out while it was still in motion.
WJLA
Driver carjacked at gunpoint after Fairfax Co. crash; police warn residents
VIENNA, Va. (7News) — The Vienna Police Department is cautioning residents to be vigilant after a two-vehicle crash led to a carjacking in Fairfax County late Saturday evening, according to police. Around 10 p.m., a driver was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger on Park Street near Moore Avenue...
Teacher’s assistant arrested after alleged assault in Prince William County preschool
DUMFRIES, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a teacher’s assistant after an alleged assault in a Prince William County preschool center on Wednesday. Officers were called to the Washington-Reid Preschool Center in Dumfries to investigate the alleged assault, which happened on Tuesday. They said that a 5-year-old boy and the accused were in the […]
17-year-old killed in shooting in Alexandria
According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found a 17-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins Issues Statement On Tyre Nichols Video
He called it ‘an atrocity committed by rogue police officers.’. Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins ( Photo from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) “This attack on Tyre Nichols was an atrocity committed by rogue police officers. This was a brutal senseless attack on a young man for no reason whatsoever. There is no justification for any level of force to have been used by the police, beginning with the way they approached the car and violently pulled him out.
Girl Escapes Attempted Abduction Outside Fredericksburg Apartment Complex, Police Say
Police say that a Fredericksburg community is on high alert after a suspiciously seedy suspect known to skulk near an area apartment complex attempted to abduct a 10-year-old girl.There was a reported attempted abduction of the young girl at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 from the 2500 …
WTOP
Stafford Co. deputies arrest man for DUI, allegedly staggering around Target while drunk
A man is facing several charges after allegedly driving drunk and staggering around a Target store while intoxicated, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. In a news release, deputies said they responded to the Target on Stafford Market Place in Virginia on Jan. 26 after getting a call about an intoxicated man at the store.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County parents alerted after reports of man following students walking home from school
CHEVY CHASE, Md. - School communities in Montgomery County are on alert after students at two different schools have reported being followed by a stranger as they walked home after dismissal. In a letter to families, Chevy Chase Elementary School principal Jody Smith says two separate incidents were reported by...
Pedestrian killed in Annapolis crash
According to Annapolis police, Route 665 towards Forest Drive will be closed for an extended period of time.
alexandriava.gov
Statement from Sheriff Casey following the Murder of Tyre Nichols
Statement from Sheriff Casey following the Murder of Tyre Nichols. Like other law enforcement leaders, I am extremely disturbed by the horrific attack on Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers. Their actions are not only counter to police training and acceptable law enforcement practices, they are in complete opposition to the sworn oath we take to protect life.
NBC Washington
Body of Silver Spring Woman Missing For Nearly a Month Found Along ICC
Authorities are investigating the murder of a woman who went missing from Silver Spring nearly a month ago after her body was found along the ICC in Montgomery County on Saturday. Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, 20, was last seen by family and friends on Dec. 30 in her apartment in the...
Inside Nova
Arrests made in thefts of gaming devices from 7-Elevens across Fairfax
Fairfax County police on Jan. 24 arrested two Maryland men about two hours after the latest in a series of gaming-machine thefts from area convenience stores. At 8:55 p.m. that night, Fairfax County police dispatched officers to the 7-Eleven at 8434 Frye Road in the Mount Vernon area. A store employee called saying two men just had stolen a gaming machine and loaded it into a silver truck before leaving west on Frye Road.
Dog chained to fence, shot in Fairfax County
MOUNT VERNON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a dog that had been chained to a fence in Fairfax County was shot. Officers were called to the area of Bedford Terrace and Beekman Place around 3:35 a.m. after receiving reports of a dog that was chained to a fence. When police arrived, they […]
NBC Washington
Death Investigation Slows Traffic Along ICC
A death investigation created a backup along the ICC Saturday afternoon, just past mile marker 14 and before exit 16. Montgomery County police said they received a call for service at 2:01 p.m. at Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane in Upper Paint Branch Park, where they found a body. "The...
theriver953.com
Winchester Police investigate potential stabbing
The Winchester Police Department is investigating a possible stabbing that occurred on Thursday around 4:30 pm in the 300 block of East Piccadilly Street. Officers responded to a report of an altercation where they spoke with a 27 year old female victim who claimed she was in a verbal altercation that turned physical.
dcnewsnow.com
Schools alert families about man following students in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Some public schools sent messages to their respective families letting them know about incidents in which people followed elementary school students. The principal of Chevy Chase Elementary School sent a letter dated Jan. 25 to the school community. The letter said that...
Inside Nova
Glen Hill seeking sixth term as Prince William sheriff
Prince William County’s longest-serving elected official currently in office wants to stick around a little longer. Republican Sheriff Glen Hill has announced his reelection campaign. “I am proud of my staff, they have done an exemplary job working in our community and I look forward to working with them...
Inside Nova
$488M needed to upgrade Prince William County judicial center
Prince William County’s judicial center needs a $488 million expansion to more than double its size to meet ongoing and future needs, according to a consultant. Tony Bell of Moseley Architects presented a master plan for the complex in Manassas to the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday. The judicial center is home to the shared court system of the county, Manassas and Manassas Park and offices of the commonwealth’s attorney and sheriff. It’s also attached to the county jail.
