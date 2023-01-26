ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

WUSA9

Bomb threats made against several Manassas schools

MANASSAS, Va. — Multiple schools in Manassas, Virginia were impacted by bomb threats Thursday. Around 1 p.m., Osbourn High School, Metz Middle School, Baldwin Elementary and Baldwin Intermediate schools went into "Secure the Building" status due to a possible bomb threat made against Osbourn High School. Officials say "Secure...
MANASSAS, VA
WTOP

Fredericksburg police investigate 10-year-old’s attempted abduction

Police in Fredericksburg, Virginia, are investigating a reported attempted abduction of a 10-year-old girl from an apartment complex Friday afternoon. It happened in the 2500 block of the Commons Apartment complex, according to a release from the Fredericksburg Police Department. Around 4:15 p.m., police said, the victim was walking near...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

17-year-old killed in shooting in Alexandria

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found a 17-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
wfmd.com

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins Issues Statement On Tyre Nichols Video

He called it ‘an atrocity committed by rogue police officers.’. Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins ( Photo from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) “This attack on Tyre Nichols was an atrocity committed by rogue police officers. This was a brutal senseless attack on a young man for no reason whatsoever. There is no justification for any level of force to have been used by the police, beginning with the way they approached the car and violently pulled him out.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
alexandriava.gov

Statement from Sheriff Casey following the Murder of Tyre Nichols

Statement from Sheriff Casey following the Murder of Tyre Nichols. Like other law enforcement leaders, I am extremely disturbed by the horrific attack on Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers. Their actions are not only counter to police training and acceptable law enforcement practices, they are in complete opposition to the sworn oath we take to protect life.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Arrests made in thefts of gaming devices from 7-Elevens across Fairfax

Fairfax County police on Jan. 24 arrested two Maryland men about two hours after the latest in a series of gaming-machine thefts from area convenience stores. At 8:55 p.m. that night, Fairfax County police dispatched officers to the 7-Eleven at 8434 Frye Road in the Mount Vernon area. A store employee called saying two men just had stolen a gaming machine and loaded it into a silver truck before leaving west on Frye Road.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Dog chained to fence, shot in Fairfax County

MOUNT VERNON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a dog that had been chained to a fence in Fairfax County was shot. Officers were called to the area of Bedford Terrace and Beekman Place around 3:35 a.m. after receiving reports of a dog that was chained to a fence. When police arrived, they […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Death Investigation Slows Traffic Along ICC

A death investigation created a backup along the ICC Saturday afternoon, just past mile marker 14 and before exit 16. Montgomery County police said they received a call for service at 2:01 p.m. at Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane in Upper Paint Branch Park, where they found a body. "The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
theriver953.com

Winchester Police investigate potential stabbing

The Winchester Police Department is investigating a possible stabbing that occurred on Thursday around 4:30 pm in the 300 block of East Piccadilly Street. Officers responded to a report of an altercation where they spoke with a 27 year old female victim who claimed she was in a verbal altercation that turned physical.
WINCHESTER, VA
Inside Nova

Glen Hill seeking sixth term as Prince William sheriff

Prince William County’s longest-serving elected official currently in office wants to stick around a little longer. Republican Sheriff Glen Hill has announced his reelection campaign. “I am proud of my staff, they have done an exemplary job working in our community and I look forward to working with them...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

$488M needed to upgrade Prince William County judicial center

Prince William County’s judicial center needs a $488 million expansion to more than double its size to meet ongoing and future needs, according to a consultant. Tony Bell of Moseley Architects presented a master plan for the complex in Manassas to the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday. The judicial center is home to the shared court system of the county, Manassas and Manassas Park and offices of the commonwealth’s attorney and sheriff. It’s also attached to the county jail.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

