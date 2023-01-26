Read full article on original website
Southwick safety chiefs see staffing, materials as biggest drivers of rising costs
SOUTHWICK — Town departments have begun putting together their initial budgets for the fiscal 2024 budget cycle, and the police and fire chiefs warned the Select Board last week that they expect to see increased costs in personnel and materials. Fire Chief Richard Stefanowicz and Police Chief Robert Landis...
Condominium sells in Gardner for $204,750
Amanda Wuoti bought the property at 20 Olde Colonial Drive, Gardner, from Cameron Hendley and Sydney Hendley on Jan. 10, 2023, for $204,750 which works out to $200 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. A 1,024-square-foot unit...
Single family residence in East Longmeadow sells for $560,000
Cory Battles and Samantha Battles acquired the property at 146 Meadowbrook Road, East Longmeadow, from Shaleice Parris and Dustin Parris on Jan. 10, 2023, for $560,000 which works out to $281 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 67,007 square-foot lot. Additional...
MassLive.com
Sale closed in West Boylston: $379,900 for a condominium
David Pilling bought the property at 152 Worcester Street, West Boylston, from Ruth Tino on Jan. 13, 2023. The $379,900 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $269. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. In August 2022, a...
Detached house in Winchendon sells for $385,000
Brian Ruggieri bought the property at 105 Royalston Road, Winchendon, from Jeffrey S Benedict on Jan. 13, 2023. The $385,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $216. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 139,044 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been...
MassLive.com
Single family residence sells in Charlton for $585,000
Peter Midura and Katherine Deane acquired the property at 13 McIntyre Road, Charlton, from Arthur H Breault on Jan. 12, 2023. The $585,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $197. The property features six bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 60,548 square-foot lot. These nearby...
Detached house sells for $350,000 in Spencer
Shane Couming and Brittany Sheroff acquired the property at 96 Hastings Road, Spencer, from Brian Kustigian on Jan. 13, 2023, for $350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $331. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
ctexaminer.com
Developer Returns with Proposal for 47 Manufactured Homes, Neighbors Object Again
WATERFORD – A year after a Norwich developer floated an 8-30g proposal to build 47 manufactured homes on Clark Lane, neighbors showed up at a public hearing to oppose the project a second time – again citing environmental, safety and density concerns. Mark Branse, an attorney with Halloran Sage, who represented Kingstown Properties at the […]
PeoplesBank donates $2.3 million in 2022, setting new record for the local, mutually owned bank
HOLYOKE — PeoplesBank donated $2.3 million in 2022, setting a new record and increasing $1 million more than 2021. “There is a lot of need out there,” said Matthew Bannister, PeoplesBank senior vice president for marketing and corporate responsibility. And that need has changed due to COVID and...
Single family residence sells for $580,000 in North Brookfield
Sarah Flory and Bryan Flory bought the property at 12 Mad Brook Road, North Brookfield, from Dale R Kiley on Jan. 13, 2023, for $580,000 which represents a price per square foot of $235. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as one parking space. The unit and sits on a 391,169 square-foot lot.
MassLive.com
Single family residence sells in North Oxford for $370,000
Yaritza Montanez bought the property at 168 Southbridge Road, North Oxford, from Ruth Parker on Jan. 12, 2023. The $370,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $165. The property features five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
MassLive.com
Sale closed in Gardner: $270,000 for a three-bedroom home
Robert Grigas bought the property at 125 Park Street, Gardner, from Frank I Tomer on Jan. 9, 2023, for $270,000 which works out to $176 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 6,725-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:
Sale closed in Ashburnham: $424,900 for a three-bedroom home
Lisa Donascimento and Rodrigo Donascimento acquired the property at 9 Juniper Road, Ashburnham, from Investments Llc Mdm on Jan. 13, 2023. The $424,900 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $259. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional houses...
MassLive.com
Detached house sells for $290,000 in Southbridge
Yokasta Gray acquired the property at 165 West Street, Southbridge, from Madison Trainor on Jan. 12, 2023. The $290,000 purchase price works out to $189 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a underground/basement, and one parking space. It sits on a 8,276-square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
MassLive.com
Sale closed in Paxton: $735,000 for a five-bedroom home
Andrew Dowd and Michele Dowd bought the property at 5 Wildewood Drive, Paxton, from M Lizotte Lt Jeffrey on Jan. 13, 2023. The $735,000 purchase price works out to $247 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on a 1.5-acre lot. Additional houses have...
MassLive.com
Condominium in Sturbridge sells for $310,000
Theresa Goguen bought the property at 59 Steeple View, Sturbridge, from Johnna D Coggin on Jan. 13, 2023. The $310,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $266. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additional units have recently been sold close by:. On Sturbridge Hills Road,...
Single-family residence sells in Shrewsbury for $1.1 million
Haritha Shaik and Gaush Shaik bought the property at 596 South Street, Shrewsbury, from Anil K Vuppala and Aida C Vuppala on Jan. 13, 2023, for $1,100,000 which represents a price per square foot of $308. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
MassLive.com
Single family residence in Athol sells for $300,000
Filomena Teixeira and Evaristo Teixeira bought the property at 54 Central Street, Athol, from Christopher J Balg and Britney R Balg on Jan. 13, 2023. The $300,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $288. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 5,008-square-foot lot.
iBerkshires.com
Ashuwillticook Rail Trail Extending Farther Into Pittsfield in 2024
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ashuwillticook Rail Trail will extend to Merrill Road in 2024, bringing bike and pedestrian recreation farther into the city. Phase 2 of the extension along the abandoned Housatonic railroad line will be bid in the spring and completed next year. With a state and federally funded price tag of about $1.4 million, it includes a 10-foot paved multi-use path that runs from Crane Avenue to Merrill Road.
Single family residence in West Brookfield sells for $328,500
Vanessa Beliveau and Ashley Beliveau acquired the property at 43 Madden Road, West Brookfield, from Tiara B Neely on Jan. 13, 2023. The $328,500 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $220. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 2.8-acre lot. Additional...
MassLive.com
