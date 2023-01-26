ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwick, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MassLive.com

Condominium sells in Gardner for $204,750

Amanda Wuoti bought the property at 20 Olde Colonial Drive, Gardner, from Cameron Hendley and Sydney Hendley on Jan. 10, 2023, for $204,750 which works out to $200 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. A 1,024-square-foot unit...
GARDNER, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in West Boylston: $379,900 for a condominium

David Pilling bought the property at 152 Worcester Street, West Boylston, from Ruth Tino on Jan. 13, 2023. The $379,900 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $269. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. In August 2022, a...
WEST BOYLSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house in Winchendon sells for $385,000

Brian Ruggieri bought the property at 105 Royalston Road, Winchendon, from Jeffrey S Benedict on Jan. 13, 2023. The $385,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $216. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 139,044 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been...
WINCHENDON, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Charlton for $585,000

Peter Midura and Katherine Deane acquired the property at 13 McIntyre Road, Charlton, from Arthur H Breault on Jan. 12, 2023. The $585,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $197. The property features six bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 60,548 square-foot lot. These nearby...
CHARLTON, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells for $350,000 in Spencer

Shane Couming and Brittany Sheroff acquired the property at 96 Hastings Road, Spencer, from Brian Kustigian on Jan. 13, 2023, for $350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $331. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
SPENCER, MA
ctexaminer.com

Developer Returns with Proposal for 47 Manufactured Homes, Neighbors Object Again

WATERFORD – A year after a Norwich developer floated an 8-30g proposal to build 47 manufactured homes on Clark Lane, neighbors showed up at a public hearing to oppose the project a second time – again citing environmental, safety and density concerns. Mark Branse, an attorney with Halloran Sage, who represented Kingstown Properties at the […]
WATERFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in North Oxford for $370,000

Yaritza Montanez bought the property at 168 Southbridge Road, North Oxford, from Ruth Parker on Jan. 12, 2023. The $370,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $165. The property features five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
OXFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Gardner: $270,000 for a three-bedroom home

Robert Grigas bought the property at 125 Park Street, Gardner, from Frank I Tomer on Jan. 9, 2023, for $270,000 which works out to $176 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 6,725-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:
GARDNER, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Ashburnham: $424,900 for a three-bedroom home

Lisa Donascimento and Rodrigo Donascimento acquired the property at 9 Juniper Road, Ashburnham, from Investments Llc Mdm on Jan. 13, 2023. The $424,900 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $259. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional houses...
ASHBURNHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells for $290,000 in Southbridge

Yokasta Gray acquired the property at 165 West Street, Southbridge, from Madison Trainor on Jan. 12, 2023. The $290,000 purchase price works out to $189 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a underground/basement, and one parking space. It sits on a 8,276-square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Paxton: $735,000 for a five-bedroom home

Andrew Dowd and Michele Dowd bought the property at 5 Wildewood Drive, Paxton, from M Lizotte Lt Jeffrey on Jan. 13, 2023. The $735,000 purchase price works out to $247 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on a 1.5-acre lot. Additional houses have...
PAXTON, MA
MassLive.com

Condominium in Sturbridge sells for $310,000

Theresa Goguen bought the property at 59 Steeple View, Sturbridge, from Johnna D Coggin on Jan. 13, 2023. The $310,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $266. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additional units have recently been sold close by:. On Sturbridge Hills Road,...
STURBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Athol sells for $300,000

Filomena Teixeira and Evaristo Teixeira bought the property at 54 Central Street, Athol, from Christopher J Balg and Britney R Balg on Jan. 13, 2023. The $300,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $288. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 5,008-square-foot lot.
ATHOL, MA
iBerkshires.com

Ashuwillticook Rail Trail Extending Farther Into Pittsfield in 2024

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ashuwillticook Rail Trail will extend to Merrill Road in 2024, bringing bike and pedestrian recreation farther into the city. Phase 2 of the extension along the abandoned Housatonic railroad line will be bid in the spring and completed next year. With a state and federally funded price tag of about $1.4 million, it includes a 10-foot paved multi-use path that runs from Crane Avenue to Merrill Road.
PITTSFIELD, MA
