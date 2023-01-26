Sarah Flory and Bryan Flory bought the property at 12 Mad Brook Road, North Brookfield, from Dale R Kiley on Jan. 13, 2023, for $580,000 which represents a price per square foot of $235. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as one parking space. The unit and sits on a 391,169 square-foot lot.

