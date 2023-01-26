Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Researchers dock along River Street to help Right Whales
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A conservation crew from the United Kingdom is docked on River Street hoping to help right whales. Researchers working with IFAW or International Fund for Animal Welfare gave the public tours of the their vessel, “Song of the Whale.” The 69 foot boat is rigged for research, this trip, right whale observation.
wtoc.com
Savannah city council approves zoning change for new marina and restaurant at Bell’s Landing
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new marina restaurant is in the works for Savannah’s southside at Bell’s Landing. Parts of the foundation for the old restaurant and marina still remain at Bell’s Landing after a February 2006 fire left them destroyed. Now new life is planned for...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Road could be closed ‘up to four hours’ after cement truck spills in Savannah
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have closed the lanes between Cloverdale Drive and Carr Avenue after a cement truck spilled over. The road will be closed for “up to four hours” according to Savannah police officials. Area residents and commuters could be impacted, officials say. Motorists...
WJCL
Traffic Alert: Dean Forest Road at I-16 to be closed for 4 days in February
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Dean Forest Road at I-16 will be closed for four days in February. The closure is expected to begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22. It is expected to end at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26. During the closure, the I-16 eastbound off-ramp...
wtoc.com
Ships of the Sea welcomes first new ship model to collection in nearly a decade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been just about a year since the US Navy commissioned the newest of six ships named in honor of the City of Savannah, the USS Savannah LCS-28. The Littoral Combat Ship was commissioned in Brunswick in February of last year. But now you have...
WJCL
Richmond Hill Cares renovating home gifted to Caitlin Jensen
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — A home in Richmond Hill is in the final days of renovation. But this is no ordinary home; it was gifted to Caitlin Jensen and her family. Jensen, a Georgia Southern graduate says she visited a chiropractor in June and left with four dissected arteries. That led to a stroke and heart attack that left her without a pulse for 10 minutes.
coastalempireseniors.com
Coastal Georgia Senior Valentine’s Day: Spend a Romantic Night at the Presidents’ Quarters Inn in Savannah
For your Coastal Georgia Senior Valentine’s Day, consider an overnight stay at the romantic Presidents’ Quarters Inn in Savannah. The Presidents Quarters Inn helps Coastal Empire seniors plan romantic getaways year round – and they really shine around Valentine’s day. An overnight stay at Presidents’ Quarters...
wtoc.com
Savannah Police Department mourns the loss of mounted patrol horse
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department mourns the loss of mounted patrol horse Sgt. Bobby. Sgt. Bobby, 22, the longest serving horse with the SPD Mounted Patrol, passed away Friday night in his stall. Police say he joined the unit in 2004 at the age of 3 and...
WJCL
Hinesville 12-year-old flown to Savannah hospital after being hit by car
HINESVILLE, Ga. — A 12-year-old had to be flown to the hospital Saturday night after being hit by a car in Hinesville. It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. According to the Hinesville Police Department, the child was walking along the side of the roadway on Shaw Road and Forest Lake Drive when he was hit.
wtoc.com
Explore Hilton Head by horseback for a Valentine’s Day family date
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Valentine’s Day is approaching and many people are looking for a unique date night for the whole family. One spot on Hilton Head thinks they have exactly what couples or families might be looking for. WTOC saddles up and finds out what the lush lands...
Georgia DOT plans to raise Savannah bridge for larger ships
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials have signed off on a plan to raise Savannah’s towering suspension bridge to make room for larger cargo ships to reach the city’s busy seaport. The state Department of Transportation’s board at its January meeting approved hiring a contractor later this...
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Jan 19 – 28, 2023
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. WAFFLE HOUSE 910. 446 S MAIN ST STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number: (478) 394-0913. Permit Type: Food Service.
WJCL
Burton Fire District responds to back-to-back car crashes
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to two back-t0-back car crashes on Sunday. The first wreck happened at approximately 2 p.m. on Joe Frazier Park by Oak Bluff Court. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they learned the wreck involved two cars....
wtoc.com
Man takes suspicious package to Chatham County Police precinct
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department had to investigate a suspicious package at the Islands precinct after someone transported it there. According to police, a person was cleaning out a deceased relative’s belongings when he found a suspicious package. He then took that package to the Islands precinct off Johnny Mercer Boulevard.
matadornetwork.com
What It’s Like To Stay at Hilton Head Health, One of America’s Most Renowned Wellness Resorts
Wellness travel is projected to be a $1 trillion industry by 2030, according to market research company Grand View Research. From spas to natural excursions, the breadth of choices has expanded with traveler interest, and resorts like the long-standing Hilton Head Health, or H3, which opened in 1976, are building on all-inclusive programs for guests to create their own total wellbeing journey with the goal of long-term fitness and health in mind. After four days of previewing the resort’s new ReNew program, it was clear that, in H3’s case, that journey is just as centered on spa treatments as it is on getting active.
WJCL
Popular River Street restaurant receives prestigious honor
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A restaurant that has called River Street home for more than three decades can now boast as being one of the top restaurants in the world. For the last 30-plus years, the Olympia Café has been a staple down on River Street. The restaurant with a Greek flare is now getting worldwide recognition as readers of Tripadvisor has named it one of the top 10 percent restaurants in the world.
WJCL
Rainy system arrives late this weekend
The next storm system is forecast to arrive Sunday. If you have outdoor plans on Sunday, there will be many dry hours during the morning and early afternoon hours. Let's go over the details of the forecast. Spotty showers are possible as early as Sunday afternoon, around 2-5pm. The bulk...
wtoc.com
Richard Davis former mayor of Richmond Hill dies
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richard Davis a former mayor of Richmond Hill has passed away. The city confirming the news on their Facebook page. They say Davis served on City Council for ten years before being elected mayor in 1989. In addition, he played mayor roles in starting the...
WJCL
Bluffton officials to hold open community discussion regarding killing of Tyre Nichols
BLUFFTON, S.C. — The Bluffton Police Chief, town officials and members of Bluffton MLK Observance Committee will host an open discussion Tuesday to give people an opportunity to voice their emotions about the killing of Tyre Nichols. The discussion will take place at the Rotary Community Center within Oscar...
WJCL
Cold start today but freezing temperatures start the weekend
For your full forecast, just watch the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. A cold start to the end of the workweek, but tomorrow morning will be freezing literally. We'll have sunny skies today, allowing us to climb to the low 50s by lunchtime and finish in the mid-50s-- below the seasonal average for this time of year.
