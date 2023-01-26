ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tybee Island, GA

wtoc.com

Researchers dock along River Street to help Right Whales

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A conservation crew from the United Kingdom is docked on River Street hoping to help right whales. Researchers working with IFAW or International Fund for Animal Welfare gave the public tours of the their vessel, “Song of the Whale.” The 69 foot boat is rigged for research, this trip, right whale observation.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Richmond Hill Cares renovating home gifted to Caitlin Jensen

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — A home in Richmond Hill is in the final days of renovation. But this is no ordinary home; it was gifted to Caitlin Jensen and her family. Jensen, a Georgia Southern graduate says she visited a chiropractor in June and left with four dissected arteries. That led to a stroke and heart attack that left her without a pulse for 10 minutes.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WJCL

Burton Fire District responds to back-to-back car crashes

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to two back-t0-back car crashes on Sunday. The first wreck happened at approximately 2 p.m. on Joe Frazier Park by Oak Bluff Court. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they learned the wreck involved two cars....
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Man takes suspicious package to Chatham County Police precinct

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department had to investigate a suspicious package at the Islands precinct after someone transported it there. According to police, a person was cleaning out a deceased relative’s belongings when he found a suspicious package. He then took that package to the Islands precinct off Johnny Mercer Boulevard.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
matadornetwork.com

What It’s Like To Stay at Hilton Head Health, One of America’s Most Renowned Wellness Resorts

Wellness travel is projected to be a $1 trillion industry by 2030, according to market research company Grand View Research. From spas to natural excursions, the breadth of choices has expanded with traveler interest, and resorts like the long-standing Hilton Head Health, or H3, which opened in 1976, are building on all-inclusive programs for guests to create their own total wellbeing journey with the goal of long-term fitness and health in mind. After four days of previewing the resort’s new ReNew program, it was clear that, in H3’s case, that journey is just as centered on spa treatments as it is on getting active.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WJCL

Popular River Street restaurant receives prestigious honor

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A restaurant that has called River Street home for more than three decades can now boast as being one of the top restaurants in the world. For the last 30-plus years, the Olympia Café has been a staple down on River Street. The restaurant with a Greek flare is now getting worldwide recognition as readers of Tripadvisor has named it one of the top 10 percent restaurants in the world.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Rainy system arrives late this weekend

The next storm system is forecast to arrive Sunday. If you have outdoor plans on Sunday, there will be many dry hours during the morning and early afternoon hours. Let's go over the details of the forecast. Spotty showers are possible as early as Sunday afternoon, around 2-5pm. The bulk...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Richard Davis former mayor of Richmond Hill dies

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richard Davis a former mayor of Richmond Hill has passed away. The city confirming the news on their Facebook page. They say Davis served on City Council for ten years before being elected mayor in 1989. In addition, he played mayor roles in starting the...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WJCL

Cold start today but freezing temperatures start the weekend

For your full forecast, just watch the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. A cold start to the end of the workweek, but tomorrow morning will be freezing literally. We'll have sunny skies today, allowing us to climb to the low 50s by lunchtime and finish in the mid-50s-- below the seasonal average for this time of year.

