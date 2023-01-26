Here’s How to Watch ‘The Traitors Australia’ if You’ve Already Binge-Watched the American Version

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve finished the American version, you may want to know how to watch The Traitors Australia in the US online for free to see more of the real-life Mafia reality show.

The Traitors Australia , which is based on the Dutch show De Verraders , follows 24 strangers who arrive at an old hotel in the Southern Highlands of Australia. The contestants are split into two groups: “Faithfuls” and “Traitors.” The Faithfuls are 20 contestants who hope to share a prize fund of $250,000 after eliminating the Traitors. The Traitors are four contestants secretly selected on the first day whose goal is to eliminate the faithfuls and claim the prize for themselves. If the Faithfuls eliminate all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund. If a Traitor makes it to the end, they will steal the money.

Each night, the Traitors come together and decide which Faithful to “murder” or eliminate. The remaining Faithfuls learn who’s eliminated the following day when they do not arrive for breakfast. At the end of each day, the group participates in a Banishment Ceremony, where players discuss who to vote out before individually voting for a player to be banished or eliminated. The person obtaining the most votes is eliminated and must reveal if they’re a Traitor or a Faithful.

Since De Verraders premiered in The Netherlands in 2021, the show has led to spinoffs in countries like the United states, the United Kingdom and Australia. So…where can Americans stream The Traitors Australia ? Read on for how to watch The Traitors Australia in the US online for free after binge-watching the American version.

How to watch The Traitors Australia in the US

How can one watch The Traitors Australia in the US? The Traitors Australia is available to stream for free on Network 10’s website, 10Play.com, which has all past four seasons. However, to watch the show in the US, Americans will need a VPN , a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location. The most popular VPNs out there are ExpressVPN , NordVPN and PureVPN —all of which offer a 30-day money-back guarantee . Read on for how to sign up for them to watch The Traitors Australia in the US.

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services, and the one we recommend above all others for a simple reason. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, Express VPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan . Along with access to more than 160 locations, Express VPN—which takes about five minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Of course, users can do more than watch international events and shows in the US with a VPN. Along with this event, VPNs also allow users to access international versions of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max (which have different content than in the US) as well as stream international services like Hayu , which has access to programs like the Real Housewives , Below Deck , The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch The Traitors Australia in the US with ExpressVPN’s free trial .

Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed Express VPN , enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “Australia” by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and selecting the country in the “Smart Location” menu Visit The Traitors Australia page on Network 10’s website Sign in or create an account and watch The Traitors Australia in the US

Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee—costs $3.29 per month for two-year plan ($78.96 in total), $4.99 per month for a one-year plan ($59.88 in total) or $11.99 per month for a monthly plan . Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers a 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch The Traitors Australia with NordVPN ‘s free trial.

Log into your NordVPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed NordVPN , log into your account Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to the “Australia” by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu Visit The Traitors Australia page on Network 10’s website Sign in or create an account and watch The Traitors Australia in the US

Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN , which offers a 31-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, users can sign up for Pure VPN for $1.99 per month for a two-year plan ($53.95 in total), $3.24 per month for a one-year plan or $10.95 per month for a monthly plan . Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch The Traitors Australia in the US with PureVPN’s free trial .

Sign up for PureVPN and create an account Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of PureVPN ‘s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc. Click “Download the app” Once you’ve installed PureVPN , log into your account Once PureVPN is set up, change your location to the “Australia” by searching for the country in the right bar Visit The Traitors Australia page on Network 10’s website Sign in or create an account and watch The Traitors Australia in the US

Who is The Traitors Australia host?

Who is The Traitors Australia host? The Traitors Australia host is Rodger Corser, an Australian actor best known for his roles as Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Owen in Underbelly ; Senior Sergeant Lawson Blake in Rush ; Dr. Hugh Knight in Doctor Doctor ; and John Doe/William Blackburn in Glitch .

Who was in The Traitors Australia season 1 cast?

In an interview with Variety in 2022, Corser explained why he wanted to host Traitors . “Who doesn’t love a great murder mystery and this one has all the intrigue and glamour of your favourite whodunnit,” he said. “I can’t wait to see how our eclectic bunch of contestants compete with each other while navigating trust, betrayal and murder. I’m especially looking forward to watching our players pick each other off, one by one, in the ultimate game of deception. And just like them, you’ll be dying to see how it ends.”

Who was in The Traitors Australia season 1 cast? There were 24 contestants in The Traitors Australia season 1 cast. See the full cast below.

Millie Slennett

Jack Rodgers

Sandra Wu

Michael “MK” Kuzilny

Ethan Fleming

Chloe Campbell

Kashindi Maree

Midy Tiaga

Olivia Fisher

Justine Reid

Angus

Claire Sawyer

Mark Norman

Matt Micallef

Dirk Strachan-Thornton

Fiona “Fi” McKay

Marielle Intveld

Nigel Brennan

Paul McNeill

Teresa Newton

Lewis Wren

Kate Williams

Craig Carr

Alexandra “Alex” Duggan

Where was The Traitors Australia season 1 filmed?

Where was The Traitors Australia season 1 filmed? The Traitors Australia season 1 was filmed at The Robertson hotel in the Southern Highlands in New South Wales, Australia. According to The Robertson Hotel’s website , the property was built in 1924 and was named the “Most Luxurious Hotel in the Commonwealth” the next year in 1925. “From the red carpet, to the ornate timber frames, oversized wood fireplaces, higher-than-high ceilings and a jaw-droppingly ornate chandelier, you will pinch yourself at the building’s beauty, history and intricate details,” the hotel’s website reads.

