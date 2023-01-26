ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

CBS Sports

Phillies' Josh Harrison: Heading to Philadelphia

Harrison agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with the Phillies on Sunday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. The veteran infielder spent the 2022 campaign with the White Sox, and the team declined his $5.5 million club option after he posted a .256/.317/.370 slash line with seven home runs and 27 RBI in 119 games. Harrison should have a chance to earn the starting job at second base, though he's more likely to fill the weak side of a platoon with Bryson Stott while also working as a utility man.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Still expected to play center field

Senzel (toe) is still expected to start in center field to begin the season, though it's possible that he could get work in other positions, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "He can play all over the field and be an everyday player, but with where we are as a team, he still factors into center field a lot," manager David Bell said.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies owner Dick Monfort questions Padres' spending, highlights MLB's biggest problem in the process

To the immense credit of owner Peter Seidler, the San Diego Padres in recent years have heavily committed themselves to fielding the best team possible. The most recent marquee addition is shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who earlier this offseason inked a $280 million pact with San Diego. Add to that the signing of Manny Machado, the Fernando Tatis Jr. extension, and the trades for Yu Darvish and Juan Soto -- among other notable recent moves -- and the Padres have star quality up and down the roster.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Avoids arbitration

Torres agreed to a one-year, $9.95 million contract with the Yankees on Saturday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. It's the penultimate year of arbitration eligibility for Torres, and he'll receive a nice raise after he made $6.25 million in 2022. The 26-year-old rebounded at the plate last season with a .257/.310/.451 slash line and 24 home runs after he struggled to a .697 OPS in 2021.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication in Dallas while preparing for 2023 NFL Draft

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV was arrested in Dallas at 7:10 a.m. ET on Sunday and charged with misdemeanor public intoxication, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors in Old East Dallas, and upon finding Bennett, took him to a city detention center. Other details of the incident have not yet been released.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Bracketology: Arizona earns a No. 1 seed when Kansas falls off top line in NCAA Tournament bracket projection

After a chaotic week which saw teams near the top of the bracket losing almost every night, there are some changes in the latest bracket update. Purdue and Alabama are still the top two overall seeds. Both were tested this week but came away with wins. Kansas State remains on the top line despite a loss at Iowa State. Arizona moved up to a No. 1 seed after Kansas lost at Baylor for its third straight defeat.
KANSAS STATE
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Added to injury report

Kelce (back), who was listed as a full practice participant Friday, is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Though Kelce handled every rep in the Chiefs' final practice of the week, the tight end's official questionable designation...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Facing Bruins

Andersen will patrol the home crease Sunday against Boston, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports. Andersen will play for the first time since leaving Wednesday's game against Dallas after the first period with an upper-body injury. However, he was able to serve as Antti Raanta's backup Friday versus San Jose. Andersen has a 9-3-0 record this season with a 2.49 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 13 appearances. Boston is tied for first in the league this campaign with 3.76 goals per game.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Sports

Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Dealing with illness

Vlasic missed Friday's game against Carolina due to an illness, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. The illness held Vlasic out of the lineup for the first time this season. The Sharks play in Pittsburgh on Saturday before entering their All-Star break.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Matt Duffy: Receives contract from Royals

Duffy signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Friday. The veteran infielder will be given an invitation to major-league spring training. It's a good landing spot for Duffy, as the Royals recently freed up some playing time in the infield when they traded Adalberto Mondesi. Duffy was solid for the Cubs in 2021 but struggled last season with the Angels, putting up a .619 OPS across 247 plate appearances.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads all scorers with 35 points

Curry amassed 35 points (13-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 129-117 victory over the Raptors. Curry led the way for the Warriors, dropping a game-high 35 points, including six triples. Since returning from injury, Curry has scored at least 20 points in seven of eight games, connecting on multiple three-pointers in all eight. He has been a top-10 player over the past week, right in line with where his season rank. Barring another injury, Curry should be able to maintain his current value, providing a solid ROI for anyone who drafted him.
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Not practicing Saturday

Wilson (lower body) was absent from practice Saturday, per Samantha Pell of The Washington Post. Wilson didn't play Thursday after suffering a lower-body Tuesday against Colorado. It appears that his status is in question for Sunday's contest in Toronto. Wilson has played in just eight games this season, logging two goals and an assist.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't return before break

Wilson (lower body) won't play until after the All-Star break, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson, who sat out Thursday's contest against Pittsburgh after getting injured Tuesday versus Colorado following a shot block, will miss at least the next two games. The Capitals return from the break Feb. 11 in Boston. Wilson has supplied two goals, one assist, 13 shots on net and 33 hits in eight appearances this season. Anthony Mantha stands a good chance to stay in the top-six forward group of the Capitals until Wilson is able to return.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Brewers' Skye Bolt: Gets NRI from Crew

Bolt signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Friday and received an invitation to major-league spring training, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Bolt slashed .326/.385/.526 in Triple-A last season, though he was never able to put it together in the majors, where his numbers dropped to .198/.259/.330 across 116 plate appearances with Oakland. Milwaukee already has plenty of outfield talent at the major-league and minor-league levels, so Bolt will likely serve as organizational depth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially available Sunday

Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Sunday's game against New Orleans. Antetokounmpo dealt with knee soreness ahead of Sunday's matchup but was listed as probable and will be able to suit up for a fourth consecutive game. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 34.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.7 minutes per game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Jason Vosler: Released by Mariners

Vosler was released by the Mariners on Saturday. Vosler was only a member of the Mariners' organization for 10 days, and the reason for his abrupt departure has not been announced. One possible explanation could be that he's on the cusp of signing with a team overseas. While no such move has been announced, he'd fit the typical demographic. He's yet to establish himself at the MLB level, playing just 77 career games through his age-28 season, but his .228/.306/.421 line is decent enough that teams in Korea or Japan would probably be interested.

