CBS Sports
Phillies' Josh Harrison: Heading to Philadelphia
Harrison agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with the Phillies on Sunday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. The veteran infielder spent the 2022 campaign with the White Sox, and the team declined his $5.5 million club option after he posted a .256/.317/.370 slash line with seven home runs and 27 RBI in 119 games. Harrison should have a chance to earn the starting job at second base, though he's more likely to fill the weak side of a platoon with Bryson Stott while also working as a utility man.
CBS Sports
Reds' Nick Senzel: Still expected to play center field
Senzel (toe) is still expected to start in center field to begin the season, though it's possible that he could get work in other positions, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "He can play all over the field and be an everyday player, but with where we are as a team, he still factors into center field a lot," manager David Bell said.
CBS Sports
Rockies owner Dick Monfort questions Padres' spending, highlights MLB's biggest problem in the process
To the immense credit of owner Peter Seidler, the San Diego Padres in recent years have heavily committed themselves to fielding the best team possible. The most recent marquee addition is shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who earlier this offseason inked a $280 million pact with San Diego. Add to that the signing of Manny Machado, the Fernando Tatis Jr. extension, and the trades for Yu Darvish and Juan Soto -- among other notable recent moves -- and the Padres have star quality up and down the roster.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Avoids arbitration
Torres agreed to a one-year, $9.95 million contract with the Yankees on Saturday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. It's the penultimate year of arbitration eligibility for Torres, and he'll receive a nice raise after he made $6.25 million in 2022. The 26-year-old rebounded at the plate last season with a .257/.310/.451 slash line and 24 home runs after he struggled to a .697 OPS in 2021.
CBS Sports
Mets' Justin Verlander, Marlins' Sandy Alcantara receive Cy Young Award plaques with spelling mistake
Justin Verlander and Sandy Alcantara, the 2022 Cy Young Award winners, were recognized for their seasons on Saturday night at the Baseball Writers' Association of America dinner. There, the two received their respective Cy Young Awards, both of which featured a rather embarrassing misspelling. Both award plaques that were given...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CBS Sports
49ers' emergency quarterback, who's not a QB, could be forced to play in NFC Championship against Eagles
Going into Sunday's NFC Championship game, the 49ers were already down to their third-string quarterback (Brock Purdy), but after an injury to the rookie, San Francisco is now just one big hit away from being forced to play a quarterback who has never actually played quarterback. With Purdy on the...
CBS Sports
Former NBA star Robert Horry thrown out of son's basketball game after heckling referee
Robert Horry was ejected from his son's high school basketball game on Friday night, receiving a police escort out of the bleachers at St. Francis High School in Los Angeles after repeatedly heckling a referee. According to a report by NBC Los Angeles, Horry's son Christian is a player at Harvard Westlake, who had been visiting St. Francis.
CBS Sports
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication in Dallas while preparing for 2023 NFL Draft
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV was arrested in Dallas at 7:10 a.m. ET on Sunday and charged with misdemeanor public intoxication, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors in Old East Dallas, and upon finding Bennett, took him to a city detention center. Other details of the incident have not yet been released.
CBS Sports
Bracketology: Arizona earns a No. 1 seed when Kansas falls off top line in NCAA Tournament bracket projection
After a chaotic week which saw teams near the top of the bracket losing almost every night, there are some changes in the latest bracket update. Purdue and Alabama are still the top two overall seeds. Both were tested this week but came away with wins. Kansas State remains on the top line despite a loss at Iowa State. Arizona moved up to a No. 1 seed after Kansas lost at Baylor for its third straight defeat.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Added to injury report
Kelce (back), who was listed as a full practice participant Friday, is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Though Kelce handled every rep in the Chiefs' final practice of the week, the tight end's official questionable designation...
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Facing Bruins
Andersen will patrol the home crease Sunday against Boston, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports. Andersen will play for the first time since leaving Wednesday's game against Dallas after the first period with an upper-body injury. However, he was able to serve as Antti Raanta's backup Friday versus San Jose. Andersen has a 9-3-0 record this season with a 2.49 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 13 appearances. Boston is tied for first in the league this campaign with 3.76 goals per game.
CBS Sports
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Dealing with illness
Vlasic missed Friday's game against Carolina due to an illness, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. The illness held Vlasic out of the lineup for the first time this season. The Sharks play in Pittsburgh on Saturday before entering their All-Star break.
CBS Sports
Royals' Matt Duffy: Receives contract from Royals
Duffy signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Friday. The veteran infielder will be given an invitation to major-league spring training. It's a good landing spot for Duffy, as the Royals recently freed up some playing time in the infield when they traded Adalberto Mondesi. Duffy was solid for the Cubs in 2021 but struggled last season with the Angels, putting up a .619 OPS across 247 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads all scorers with 35 points
Curry amassed 35 points (13-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 129-117 victory over the Raptors. Curry led the way for the Warriors, dropping a game-high 35 points, including six triples. Since returning from injury, Curry has scored at least 20 points in seven of eight games, connecting on multiple three-pointers in all eight. He has been a top-10 player over the past week, right in line with where his season rank. Barring another injury, Curry should be able to maintain his current value, providing a solid ROI for anyone who drafted him.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Not practicing Saturday
Wilson (lower body) was absent from practice Saturday, per Samantha Pell of The Washington Post. Wilson didn't play Thursday after suffering a lower-body Tuesday against Colorado. It appears that his status is in question for Sunday's contest in Toronto. Wilson has played in just eight games this season, logging two goals and an assist.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't return before break
Wilson (lower body) won't play until after the All-Star break, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson, who sat out Thursday's contest against Pittsburgh after getting injured Tuesday versus Colorado following a shot block, will miss at least the next two games. The Capitals return from the break Feb. 11 in Boston. Wilson has supplied two goals, one assist, 13 shots on net and 33 hits in eight appearances this season. Anthony Mantha stands a good chance to stay in the top-six forward group of the Capitals until Wilson is able to return.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Skye Bolt: Gets NRI from Crew
Bolt signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Friday and received an invitation to major-league spring training, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Bolt slashed .326/.385/.526 in Triple-A last season, though he was never able to put it together in the majors, where his numbers dropped to .198/.259/.330 across 116 plate appearances with Oakland. Milwaukee already has plenty of outfield talent at the major-league and minor-league levels, so Bolt will likely serve as organizational depth.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially available Sunday
Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Sunday's game against New Orleans. Antetokounmpo dealt with knee soreness ahead of Sunday's matchup but was listed as probable and will be able to suit up for a fourth consecutive game. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 34.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.7 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Jason Vosler: Released by Mariners
Vosler was released by the Mariners on Saturday. Vosler was only a member of the Mariners' organization for 10 days, and the reason for his abrupt departure has not been announced. One possible explanation could be that he's on the cusp of signing with a team overseas. While no such move has been announced, he'd fit the typical demographic. He's yet to establish himself at the MLB level, playing just 77 career games through his age-28 season, but his .228/.306/.421 line is decent enough that teams in Korea or Japan would probably be interested.
