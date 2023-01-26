Read full article on original website
What To Do: Sunday, January 29 - clipped version
A renewed emphasis on a program in Vermont aims to provide more access to safe storage sites for firearms. Channel 3′s Cam Smith spoke with Vermont’s Attorney General about the program and how it applies to gun owners ordered to give them up. Fatal bus crash in Louisville,...
Williamstown Resident Nominated for Grammy
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — One week from Sunday, Matt Cusson will be walking the red carpet and waiting in the audience to hear if his name called at the 65th Grammy Awards. The Pittsfield native is nominated in the "Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella" for his work on the Bee Gees' "How Deep Is Your Love" performed by Dallas-based a cappella group Kings Return.
Internet Shares a Hilarious and True Thing About Ice Cream Shops in New England
One of the oddities of New England that people from away often notice is just how many seasonal ice cream shops exist throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island (sorry Connecticut). Ice cream has become a big business in the northeast as short summers and massive tourism have led to a spike in the popularity of the sweet, creamy treat. But what really separates New England ice cream shops from the rest of the country? It can be summed up in one hilarious but true tweet.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont
VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
Many Vermonters spent their weekend hitting the sledding hills
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — Many Vermonters took advantage of the winter weather on Sunday and hit the hills. However not with their skis and snowboards, but with their tubes and sleds. The Hard'Ack Recreation Center in St. Albans was the sledding hill of choice for many. However the...
Real life Semi-Pro: How the Bennington Martens became Vermont's only pro basketball team
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Your eyes aren't deceiving you — there really is professional basketball in Vermont. Located in Bennington, Vermont, the Bennington Martens of the semi-pro ABA league have been in existence since 2021, giving college and international players an opportunity to grow their game. "When you look...
171-Year-Old Giant Grasshopper Caught by a New Hampshire Man Is Incredible
A grasshopper walks into a bar, and the bartender says, “We have a drink named after you!” And the grasshopper says, “Can you speak up?? I’m 171 years old!!”. …Or some variation thereof was how a grasshopper named Mr. Hoppy was introduced to scientists in California. And it turns out his long, amazing journey began right here in New England.
Only One New England State Ranked in National Study: Best State to Retire
This is likely a question you probably have asked yourself at least once. It is critical to plan retirement to make sure you can achieve whatever it is that retirement has in store for you. Some will golf, shop, and live in the same area they have been living. Why?...
What To Do: Saturday, January 28
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at things to do in our region this Saturday. Today is Free Ice Fishing Day in Vermont! If you’ve always wanted to go ice fishing but haven’t had the opportunity, now is your chance. Anyone can fish today statewide without a license. And to celebrate, there’s a festival at Silver Lake State Park in Barnard. From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. there are a number of family activities, including demonstrations, how-to’s, and a fish fry. It’ll be a day filled with free fishy fun!
This New Hampshire Town is One of the ‘Most Charming Small Towns in America’ According to HGTV
Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
Vermont Route 100 Road Trip: our ultimate itinerary (with map)
On this unforgettable road trip through Vermont's Route 100, you'll experience charming towns, breathtaking waterfalls, lakes, forests, cliffs, mountains, and relaxing beaches. Even though you stay within one state, this route has it all. So pack up the car, put on some tunes and get ready for the road trip of a lifetime.
These Words Really Confuse People In Maine & New Hampshire
One of the really great things about living in the early 21st century is the amount of information right at your fingers - no matter where you are! Using our phones, laptops, and tablets we can easily look up TV series about vampires that were on FOX TV or where Patrick Dempsey went to school.
Accumulating snow for some today
A patch of light to moderate wet snow will bring a few inches of accumulation throughout Sunday, especially closer to the Canadian border. Slippery travel is expected throughout the day for northern areas. Southern and central VT will be the least impacted from this system, as mostly rain will fall in these areas.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
WATCH: Massachusetts trail cam captures video of otter frolicking in the snow
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. — A trail camera set up near a pond in Massachusetts recently captured video of an otter frolicking in the snow. Spartan cam video shared by Sally Naser on the CR Wildlife Cams Facebook page showed the otter sliding and gliding through the snow next to an iced-over beaver pond on protected conservation land in Northern Berkshire County.
Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts
(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
Vermonters pray, rally for life in Montpelier
For more than 30 years, Father Patrick Forman has been present for the January pro-life activities in Montpelier, and this year was no different: He was one of the concelebrants at the Mass for Life at St. Augustine Church and one of the participants in the Rally for Life at the Statehouse Jan. 28.
Will supporting Santos land Stefanik in the doghouse with donors?
Former UVM club swimmer finishes among top 10 in international ice swimming competition. A former University of Vermont club swimmer had a top-10 finish in an international ice swimming competition. Updated: 25 minutes ago. Snow sculptors from Vermont put the finishing touches on their work Friday at a competition in...
Should Vermont Law School be allowed to remove controversial mural?
Vermont elementary and middle school students are gearing up for the first Lego league state championship this weekend. Stuck in Vermont: Queen City Cats helps relocate feral cat colony. Updated: 5 hours ago. In this “Stuck in Vermont,” how Queen City Cats teamed up with community members to relocate a...
Vermont lawmakers take up landmark abortion ‘shield law,’ but protections could only go so far
This week’s hearings mark the Legislature’s first major deliberations over abortion-related policy since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned landmark Roe v. Wade case precedent last summer, eliminating the federal right to an abortion. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont lawmakers take up landmark abortion ‘shield law,’ but protections could only go so far.
