Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Report: Broncos Down to Three Head Coaching Candidates
Even with the offseason quickly approaching, the Denver Broncos aren’t rushing their head coaching search. The team has been without a skipper since firing Nathaniel Hackett on December 26. Rather than drawing from the current pool of candidates, the Broncos are content to wait and get the best person available.
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Patriots Rumors: Super Bowl Champ Interviewing For Coaching Job
The New England Patriots keep on interviewing familiar faces for their vacant coaching jobs this offseason. Ryan Wendell, who played nine seasons for the Patriots and helped New England win a Super Bowl title in 2014, reportedly will be the latest to get a face-to-face meeting with his former team.
New Report Suggests Packers Will Actively Shop Aaron Rodgers
Leading up to the NFL’s divisional round of the 2022 playoffs, it was reported that an Aaron Rodgers trade is a “very real” possibility this offseason. In fact, it might be the Packers’ preferred plan of attack as it relates to their superstar quarterback. ESPN’s Adam...
Brittany Mahomes Rips Cincinnati Mayor For ‘Weak’ Proclamation
The Mayor of Cincinnati tried to trash-talk Chiefs fans earlier this week, and it didn’t sit well with Brittany Mahomes. Aftab Pureval tweeted out a “WHO DEY proclamation” Friday, two days before the Bengals visited Patrick Mahomes and company for the AFC Championship Game. Within the address, Pureval called for a paternity test to see if Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is Mahomes’ father. The third-year pro is 3-0 in his career against the 2018 MVP, including a victory at Arrowhead Stadium in last season’s AFC title game.
Brittany Mahomes Trolls Eli Apple After Chiefs’ Win Over Bengals
Joe Burrow wasn’t the only Bengals player who was ribbed after Cincinnati was dethroned as the king of the AFC. Eli Apple also was given a whole lot of grief by Kansas City players and fans after the Chiefs beat the Bengals in Sunday’s conference championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. Joining the party was Brittany Mahomes, wife of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who took aim at the Cincinnati cornerback after Harrison Butker drilled a 45-yard, game-winning field goal.
Bengals LB Addresses Heated Outburst After Costly Penalty, Loss
By all accounts, Bengals players and coaches stood by Joseph Ossai after he made a critical mistake late in Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium. But in the heat of the moment, one Cincinnati player wasn’t able to contain his frustration. Ossai’s unnecessary roughness penalty in the final seconds...
Trent Williams Slams Eagles Defender As Benches Clear In NFC Title Game
The Philadelphia Eagles ran away with a 31-7 victory in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday against the 49ers, and the one-sided affair led to plenty of frustration from San Francisco. Niners offensive tackle Trent Williams ultimately lost his cool and took his frustration out on...
Elijah Mitchell Questionable to Play Sunday vs. Eagles
Elijah Mitchell is questionable to play Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers, Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News reports. Mitchell is dealing with a groin injury that could keep him out of the NFC Championship game versus the Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers have several injuries they are dealing with now, as Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel have also missed practice time. Out of these three players, however, Mitchell seems to be the one most likely to miss the game. Samuel and McCaffrey did put in a full practice Friday, whereas Mitchell didn’t practice all week.
Boneheaded Bengals Penalty Helps Send Chiefs To Super Bowl LVII
A back-breaking late-minute mistake by Joseph Ossai helped crush the Cincinnati Bengals’ hopes of a second straight Super Bowl appearance. With less than 10 seconds remaining in Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game, Ossai shoved Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after a third-down scramble. Mahomes clearly was out of bounds when the Bengals edge rusher made contact, resulting in a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.
Retired Bucs Coach ‘Worried About’ Tom Brady During ‘Stressful’ Time
Tom Brady did not play up to his standards this season, but it also was a trying time for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. The 45-year-old and Gisele Bündchen divorced after they were married for 13 years. Brady reportedly lost 15 pounds, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. The...
49ers' Elijah Mitchell Out of NFC Championship Game
The San Francisco 49ers were just starting to hit their stride in the backfield. The NFC West Champions spent most of the season without their star running back, Elijah Mitchell. Mitchell appeared in only five regular season games, returning toward the end of the campaign. But his reappearance was only temporary as the second-year pro has been ruled out of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman Questionable for AFC Championship Game Sunday
Mecole Hardman is questionable to play Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs’ official website reports. Hardman has missed 10 games with a pelvic injury. The Chiefs would like to have him available for what may be a high-scoring affair Sunday versus the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game.
AFC Championship Preview: Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs
Adele was topping the charts, Marvel’s The Eternals was in theatres, and the Olympics were just days away. That’s right; we’re turning the clock back to January 2022, where what’s old is new as the Cincinnati Bengals again meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
Eagles Vs. 49ers Live Stream: Watch NFC Title Game Online, On TV
The Eagles and the 49ers will compete for NFC supremacy Sunday in the City of Brotherly Love. Lincoln Financial Field will be the site of the conference championship game between the top two seeds in the NFC. San Francisco reached this stage with wins over the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys, while Philadelphia took down the New York Giants after a first-round bye.
Bill Belichick Lauded For Hands-On Coaching At Shrine Bowl
Bill Belichick is entering his 49th season in the NFL, but that doesn’t appear to mean the New England Patriots head coach is slowing down. Though the Patriots coaching staff is being led by Troy Brown during East-West Shrine Bowl week, Belichick has been especially present in helping prepare the West team for Thursday’s all-star game. The Patriots have been given an opportunity to get an early look at some intriguing NFL draft prospects, and though Belichick’s is only an advisory role, he’s taken a hands-on approach at practices.
NFC Championship Matchups & Trends That Favor the San Francisco 49ers
The top two seeds will square off in this year’s NFC Championship Game as the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers. While the Eagles breezed to victory on Saturday night, things were a little tougher for the 49ers in their Divisional Round clash with the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco came away with a hard-fought 19-12 win to advance to its third NFC title game in the last four years.
Dolphins Won't Pursue Tom Brady in Free Agency if he Returns
Tom Brady has yet to decide on his playing status for next year. But even if he does return, the Miami Dolphins are not expected to pursue the seven-time Super Bowl Champion. Instead, the Dolphins are committed to moving forward with Tua Tagovailoa. Miami was forced to forfeit a pair...
NESN
Boston, MA
29K+
Followers
52K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0