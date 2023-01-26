Read full article on original website
Related
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Bengals player blasts teammate after game-changing penalty
In the immediate aftermath of his penalty that helped set the Kansas City Chiefs up for the game-winning field goal in the AFC Championship Game, several Cincinnati Bengals were supportive of defensive end Joseph Ossai. Linebacker Germaine Pratt, though, was not one of them. Katie Kapusta of Spectrum News 1 captured video of the Bengals Read more... The post Bengals player blasts teammate after game-changing penalty appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
49ers' emergency quarterback, who's not a QB, could be forced to play in NFC Championship against Eagles
Going into Sunday's NFC Championship game, the 49ers were already down to their third-string quarterback (Brock Purdy), but after an injury to the rookie, San Francisco is now just one big hit away from being forced to play a quarterback who has never actually played quarterback. With Purdy on the...
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
Former Buffalo Bills RB LeSean McCoy rips Cincinnati Bengals’ Eli Apple
LeSean McCoy hasn’t donned a Buffalo Bills jersey since 2018, but it’s clear that the team’s red, white and blue still runs through his veins. McCoy, co-host of FS1′s SPEAK, recently joined the I AM ATHLETE podcast. During his time on the show, McCoy was asked about Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.
atozsports.com
Bills could hire one of their former players to be a coach soon
The Buffalo Bills didn’t have the end to their season that many expected this year. Players were frustrated. Coaches were disappointed. Overall, it just wasn’t ideal in Buffalo. Changes and additions could be coming across the organization. As for the coaching staff, there is one piece that they...
CBS Sports
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication in Dallas while preparing for 2023 NFL Draft
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV was arrested in Dallas at 7:10 a.m. ET on Sunday and charged with misdemeanor public intoxication, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors in Old East Dallas, and upon finding Bennett, took him to a city detention center. Other details of the incident have not yet been released.
CBS Sports
Bengals-Chiefs, 49ers-Eagles injuries: Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey cleared; Travis Kelce questionable
We're down to the NFL's final four Sunday, with what should be two wire-to-wire matchups on tap. The injury report is refreshingly light as well after Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey, two stars who fought through ankle and calf issues respectively in divisional-round wins last weekend, were free of any designations on Friday.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Added to injury report
Kelce (back), who was listed as a full practice participant Friday, is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Though Kelce handled every rep in the Chiefs' final practice of the week, the tight end's official questionable designation...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Struggles in season-ending loss
Mixon rushed eight times for 19 yards and caught all three of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 23-20 AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs. With Cincinnati's offensive line needing all the blocking help it could get against Kansas City's pass rush, Mixon ceded significant playing time to superior blocker Samaje Perine, who had 26 yards from scrimmage on eight touches, including a two-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter. It was a disappointing ending to an up-and-down season for Mixon, who had five total touchdowns in Week 9 against the Panthers but only five TDs in 16 other appearances between the regular season and playoffs. Mixon has two years remaining on his deal with the Bengals, while Perine is set to be an unrestricted free agent.
Mike Greenberg Has Incredibly Bold Jets Prediction
Longtime ESPN analyst Mike Greenberg is an outspoken fan of the New York Jets. And on Friday morning, he gave a pretty bold take on his beloved franchise. Greeny thinks if the Jets can land Aaron Rodgers this offseason, they have a chance to compete for next year's Super Bowl. “I believe that Aaron ...
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Not on injury report
Gordon (knee) is not listed on the injury report for Saturday's tilt against the Pistons. The veteran sat out on the second night of a back-to-back Thursday but will return to the rotation Saturday. He could see increased usage with both Kevin Porter (foot) and Jalen Green (calf) out. In January, Gordon is averaging 14.7 points, 3.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 30.4 minutes.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't return before break
Wilson (lower body) won't play until after the All-Star break, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson, who sat out Thursday's contest against Pittsburgh after getting injured Tuesday versus Colorado following a shot block, will miss at least the next two games. The Capitals return from the break Feb. 11 in Boston. Wilson has supplied two goals, one assist, 13 shots on net and 33 hits in eight appearances this season. Anthony Mantha stands a good chance to stay in the top-six forward group of the Capitals until Wilson is able to return.
atozsports.com
Bills insider doesn’t rule out one coaching staff firing just yet
The Buffalo Bills are in an interesting position this off-season. Unfortunately, with sky-high expectations that came to a screeching halt, the team is going to be making some big adjustments. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia, who covers the Bills as a beat reporter, highlighted a former fan favorite who could potentially...
CBS Sports
Bills' Jake Kumerow: Season ended due to back
Kumerow revealed Friday that it was a back injury that ended his season prematurely in November, Ryan O'Halloran of The Buffalo News reports. Kumerow underwent a microdiscectomy to trim a disc in his back and the injury forced his season to come to an end in November. The wide receiver was dealing with ankle injuries, but it was his back which ultimately shut him down for the year. Kumerow appeared in six games in 2022, reeling in four catches for 64 yards while operating on both offense and special teams.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Proves worth as backup
Rush completed 58.0 percent of his passes for 1,051 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions over nine games in 2022. The 29-year-old quarterback saw his most action yet in an NFL season, and Rush kept the Cowboys' year afloat by winning four of his five starts while Dak Prescott was sidelined with a thumb injury in September and October. Rush will be a free agent this offseason, while Will Grier is still under contract for another season, so it's possible Dallas doesn't bring him back in 2023. Given his success this past season, Rush could have multiple offers to sort through from teams looking for QB depth.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads all scorers with 35 points
Curry amassed 35 points (13-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 129-117 victory over the Raptors. Curry led the way for the Warriors, dropping a game-high 35 points, including six triples. Since returning from injury, Curry has scored at least 20 points in seven of eight games, connecting on multiple three-pointers in all eight. He has been a top-10 player over the past week, right in line with where his season rank. Barring another injury, Curry should be able to maintain his current value, providing a solid ROI for anyone who drafted him.
Comments / 0