delaware.gov
State Treasurer Colleen Davis Statement on Governor’s Recommended Budget
“Governor Carney’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 represents a comprehensive spending plan for today, while preserving valuable assets for the future. Our office continues to focus on three main priorities: bolstering retirement security and readiness, creating pathways to economic empowerment, and promoting a culture of financial excellence. I want to thank Governor Carney for his support of those priorities by including money in his recommended budget for the Delaware Expanding Access for Retirement and Necessary Savings (EARNS) Program. Since being signed into law last summer, significant progress has already been made towards helping provide a secure choice retirement program to tens of thousands of Delawareans who do not have the benefit of an employer sponsored program.
Governor Carney Tests Positive for COVID-19
WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney tested positive for COVID-19 late Friday through an at-home antigen test, which he took after experiencing mild symptoms. Governor Carney is currently isolating per the CDC guidelines. “I’m feeling fine and will work from home,” said Governor Carney. “Also, Go Birds!”...
Statement from DE Law Enforcement Partnership on the Death of Tyre Nichols
The leaders of Delaware’s Law Enforcement Partnership and its members, together with the Secretary of the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security are outraged by the actions of the Memphis Police officers who participated in the heinous crimes that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. The egregious conduct of these officers is inconsistent with the values that lie at the core of the Law Enforcement profession. We are saddened and troubled by the death of Mr. Nichols and we extend our deepest condolences to his family as they grapple with his untimely, unnecessary, and violent death.
