The leaders of Delaware’s Law Enforcement Partnership and its members, together with the Secretary of the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security are outraged by the actions of the Memphis Police officers who participated in the heinous crimes that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. The egregious conduct of these officers is inconsistent with the values that lie at the core of the Law Enforcement profession. We are saddened and troubled by the death of Mr. Nichols and we extend our deepest condolences to his family as they grapple with his untimely, unnecessary, and violent death.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO