(Atlantic) Cass EMS and the Atlantic Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident south of Atlantic. The call went out at 11:30 a.m. of a woman trapped in the vehicle on Nishna Street, south of 29th Street. The extent of her injuries has not been confirmed. However, a second ambulance was called to the scene for the possible transfer of a second patient. No other details are available at this time.

CASS COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO