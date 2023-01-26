ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, IA

Glenwood district patrons nix GRC elementary option

(Glenwood) -- Glenwood School District residents are making their opinions known on one proposal for addressing elementary facility needs. Back in November, the Glenwood School Board commissioned Clark and Enersen of Lincoln for pre-bond and post bond programming, conceptual design and construction of the district's final phase of its long-range facilities plan. Options for the last phase included renovation of a building on the Glenwood Resource Center campus into an elementary facility. But, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News preliminary feedback indicated patrons weren't in favor of the GRC option.
GLENWOOD, IA
John R. Pearce, 78, Fairfax, Missouri

Visitation Location:Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax, Missouri. Memorials: Community Hospital Association Fairfax, MO or Fairfax Christian Church. Cemetery: Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri. Notes:andrewshannfuneralhome.com.
FAIRFAX, MO
Food For Thought: History and ice cream in Papillion

Whether it's winter or summer, it's always a good time for ice cream. The Metro has lots of high quality ice cream shops, but one place in Papillion is also serving up some history with its sweet treats. Graley’s Creamery and Confections in downtown Papillion is a unique place to...
PAPILLION, NE
Evelyn Sowers, 97 of Emerson, Iowa

Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel, Red Oak, IA. Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
EMERSON, IA
Rex Hickman

Rex Hickman, age 86 of Shenandoah, IA (formerly Hamburg, IA) Service: Funeral ServiceName: Rex HickmanPronunciation: Age: 86From: Shenandoah, IAPrevious:…
SHENANDOAH, IA
Vivian F. Roberts, 70 of Shenandoah

Vivian passed away on Friday, January 26, 2023 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Shen boil order lifted

(Shenandoah) -- Residents in a certain section of Shenandoah no longer have to boil their water. City officials have lifted a boil order-bottle water advisory for residents along East Ferguson Avenue and Hyak Drive now that test results have returned on water in that vicinity. Officials issued the advisory following a water main break in that area earlier this week.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Elmer Eugene Devine, 92, Clearmont, MO

Location:Burlington Junction United Methodist Church. Visitation Location: Burlington Junction United Methodist Church. Memorials: Burlington Junction United Methodist Church or the Little Red School House. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Cemetery: Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, Missouri.
CLEARMONT, MO
Levi Racine, 25, of Shenandoah, Iowa

Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Levi passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Rescue Personnel Respond to Rollover Accident in Cass County

(Atlantic) Cass EMS and the Atlantic Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident south of Atlantic. The call went out at 11:30 a.m. of a woman trapped in the vehicle on Nishna Street, south of 29th Street. The extent of her injuries has not been confirmed. However, a second ambulance was called to the scene for the possible transfer of a second patient. No other details are available at this time.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two

Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
IOWA STATE

