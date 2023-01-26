Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Carol Mae Ball, age 93, Fairfax, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Memorials: Fairfax Methodist Church or John Richard American Legion Auxiliary Post 284, both of Fairfax.
kmaland.com
Glenwood district patrons nix GRC elementary option
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood School District residents are making their opinions known on one proposal for addressing elementary facility needs. Back in November, the Glenwood School Board commissioned Clark and Enersen of Lincoln for pre-bond and post bond programming, conceptual design and construction of the district's final phase of its long-range facilities plan. Options for the last phase included renovation of a building on the Glenwood Resource Center campus into an elementary facility. But, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News preliminary feedback indicated patrons weren't in favor of the GRC option.
kmaland.com
John R. Pearce, 78, Fairfax, Missouri
Visitation Location:Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax, Missouri. Memorials: Community Hospital Association Fairfax, MO or Fairfax Christian Church. Cemetery: Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri. Notes:andrewshannfuneralhome.com.
fox42kptm.com
Food For Thought: History and ice cream in Papillion
Whether it's winter or summer, it's always a good time for ice cream. The Metro has lots of high quality ice cream shops, but one place in Papillion is also serving up some history with its sweet treats. Graley’s Creamery and Confections in downtown Papillion is a unique place to...
Six southwest Iowa communities awarded grants for Water Quality Projects
(Area) Six southwest Iowa communities were awarded grants to advance water quality projects. The funding is made available through the Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program. Crescent was awarded $500,000 for Wastewater Treatment Project. The total project cost is $4,018,000. Farragut was awarded $478,480 for Wastewater Treatment Project....
kmaland.com
William "Bud" Wilson, age 86, Fairfax, Missouri
Location: Nodaway Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Maryville, MO.
kmaland.com
Evelyn Sowers, 97 of Emerson, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel, Red Oak, IA. Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Rex Hickman
Rex Hickman, age 86 of Shenandoah, IA (formerly Hamburg, IA) Service: Funeral ServiceName: Rex HickmanPronunciation: Age: 86From: Shenandoah, IAPrevious:…
kmaland.com
Rex Hickman, age 86 of Shenandoah, IA (formerly Hamburg, IA)
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA. Notes:Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
kmaland.com
Vivian F. Roberts, 70 of Shenandoah
Vivian passed away on Friday, January 26, 2023 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com.
kmaland.com
Shen boil order lifted
(Shenandoah) -- Residents in a certain section of Shenandoah no longer have to boil their water. City officials have lifted a boil order-bottle water advisory for residents along East Ferguson Avenue and Hyak Drive now that test results have returned on water in that vicinity. Officials issued the advisory following a water main break in that area earlier this week.
kmaland.com
Thomas A. Gibson, 75, Clarinda, IA
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com.
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/28): Ashland-Greenwood, Moravia win conference tourney titles
(KMAland) -- Moravia won the Bluegrass Tournament, North Andrew took third at North Platte, Ashland-Greenwood won the NCC Tournament and more from KMAland boys basketball on Saturday. BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT. Championship: Moravia 75 Mormon Trail 40. No stats reported. 3rd Place: Ankeny Christian 55 Melcher-Dallas 53. Cade Wierck had 17...
kmaland.com
Elmer Eugene Devine, 92, Clearmont, MO
Location:Burlington Junction United Methodist Church. Visitation Location: Burlington Junction United Methodist Church. Memorials: Burlington Junction United Methodist Church or the Little Red School House. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Cemetery: Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, Missouri.
kmaland.com
Levi Racine, 25, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Levi passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Wind Chill Advisory for a portion of southwest Iowa
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Audubon, Guthrie Cass, Adair, Harrison, Shelby and Pottawattamie Counties from midnight tonight to 11 a.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service says wind chills will be as low as 25 below zero. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in...
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Wrestling (1/28): Conestoga wins team title, Louisville finishes in top 3
(KMAland) -- Conestoga claimed a team title, Louisville picked up a top three & North Andrew, Johnson County Central and Weeping Water had individual champs in KMAland girls wrestling on Saturday. GRAND RIVER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT (AT BETHANY) North Andrew had 25 points and finished in fourth place while Stanberry had...
Weekend closure of West Broadway for Bridge Demolition
(Council Bluffs) The Iowa Department of Transportation says east and westbound West Broadway will be closed Saturday morning through early Monday morning, January 28-30, at Interstate 29 for bridge demolition work. The closure will begin at 5 a.m. on Saturday and will remain in place until 5 a.m. Monday, weather...
Rescue Personnel Respond to Rollover Accident in Cass County
(Atlantic) Cass EMS and the Atlantic Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident south of Atlantic. The call went out at 11:30 a.m. of a woman trapped in the vehicle on Nishna Street, south of 29th Street. The extent of her injuries has not been confirmed. However, a second ambulance was called to the scene for the possible transfer of a second patient. No other details are available at this time.
kiwaradio.com
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
Comments / 0