Patterson High School, community mourning death of 15-year-old student

Dozens of Patterson High School students are taking part in grief counseling this week following the sudden death of a fellow student on Wednesday.

The student, a 15-year-old girl, suffered injuries in her home Tuesday evening and died the following day. The death was investigated by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, which determined there was nothing suspicious or criminal about it.

The Patterson Joint Unified School District sent a message to students and parents Tuesday evening acknowledging that the girl had been transported by ambulance to an area hospital. On Wednesday, the district brought in counselors for both students and staff, and had backup teachers available.

Superintendent Reyes Gauna said 48 students took part in individual and group counseling Wednesday. Services will be available for as long as they are needed, at least through next week, Gauna said.

The district also is partnering with Jessica’s House , a Stanislaus County nonprofit that provides grief counseling to families coping with a death.

Gauna said the girl had siblings at other schools in the district, where counselors also will be made available if needed, and has offered services to the family.

For privacy reasons, The Bee is withholding her name and cause of death.