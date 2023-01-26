ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patterson, CA

Patterson High School, community mourning death of 15-year-old student

By Erin Tracy
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pcsNM_0kSSfzmR00

Dozens of Patterson High School students are taking part in grief counseling this week following the sudden death of a fellow student on Wednesday.

The student, a 15-year-old girl, suffered injuries in her home Tuesday evening and died the following day. The death was investigated by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, which determined there was nothing suspicious or criminal about it.

The Patterson Joint Unified School District sent a message to students and parents Tuesday evening acknowledging that the girl had been transported by ambulance to an area hospital. On Wednesday, the district brought in counselors for both students and staff, and had backup teachers available.

Superintendent Reyes Gauna said 48 students took part in individual and group counseling Wednesday. Services will be available for as long as they are needed, at least through next week, Gauna said.

The district also is partnering with Jessica’s House , a Stanislaus County nonprofit that provides grief counseling to families coping with a death.

Gauna said the girl had siblings at other schools in the district, where counselors also will be made available if needed, and has offered services to the family.

For privacy reasons, The Bee is withholding her name and cause of death.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westsideconnect.com

Yolo Middle School’s Kelly Zapien ready for county competition

Students from all around Stanislaus County will be bringing their best work this Saturday to the National History Day competition held in Patterson. This year’s theme is Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas. Middle School and High School students work all year on their project. First they choose their...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Tracy teen remains in hospital after police shooting; Advocacy group calls for release of body camera footage

TRACY, Calif. — A Tracy teenager remained in the hospital Saturday, police said, after being shot by a Tracy police officer Friday afternoon. "On behalf of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, if there is anything that we are calling for, it’s for an independent and transparent investigation," said Layli Shirani, a civil rights attorney for the Sacramento Valley/Central California office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. "A cornerstone of an investigation like that, and a cornerstone of transparency, is releasing the body camera footage that would presumably corroborate the accounts that have been offered by the police officers."
TRACY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

One man dead in Hollister stabbing, suspect arrested

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police confirmed to KION that a 48 year old man has died after a stabbing occurred on 870 Line Street on Saturday afternoon. Officers arrived at the scene around 2:05 p.m. for a reported assault. Officers saw the 48 year old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers and Hollister Fire The post One man dead in Hollister stabbing, suspect arrested appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

One dead in Boulder Creek shooting

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced that one person has died in a shooting on Saturday night. Around 10:00 p.m., deputies responded to multiple reports of a shooting at a party on the 1000 block of Brimblecom Road. Deputies arrived on scene and found one victim suffering from a gunshot The post One dead in Boulder Creek shooting appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Vehicle vs. tree collision sends small child to hospital

(KTXL) — A vehicle collision with a tree near Valley Springs sent a small child and another person from Stockton to the hospital on Friday night, according to Calaveras Consolidated Fire. The collision happened around 2 a.m. along Highway 26 near lower Double Springs Road about three miles east of Valley Springs. The child and […]
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
ABC10

San Joaquin County deputies investigating sudden inmate death

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin County deputies are investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell and later died. The 46-year-old inmate was in the Sheltered Housing Unit and found just before 5 p.m. Monday. Officials performed life-saving measures and he was taken to the hospital where he died two days later, according to officials.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
westsideconnect.com

Valley Habitat for Humanity affiliates merge

Habitat for Humanity Stanislaus County and Habitat for Humanity Westside Merced County have merged and will be called Habitat for Humanity Merced/Stanislaus Counties, serving the entire area. In 2022 the Habitat for Humanity Merced affiliate pivoted to become the Fuller Institute. “Presently, there exists a gap in services in Merced...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Police: Tracy shooting leaves one man dead

(KTXL) — A man was found dead after a fatal shooting in a Tracy neighborhood on Wednesday morning, according to the Tracy Police Department. At 1:13 a.m., police said reports came in of shots being fired in the 900 block of Peerless Court. When officers arrived on scene they located a man who who had […]
TRACY, CA
FOX40

Three separate robberies occur throughout the day in Stockton, police says

(KTXL) — Three separate robberies occurred on Thursday in the city of Stockton, the Stockton Police Department stated in a Facebook post. — Video Above: Police investigating a shooting in Tracy neighborhood According to the police department, one robbery occurred in the 9000 block of Davis Road around 11:50 a.m. Police said that a man […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Police solve 8 robbery cases in Modesto area

MODESTO, Calif. — Police cracked eight different robbery cases in the Modesto area, putting three suspects behind bars. Modesto Police Department said the robberies happened over the last couple months at stores like Dollar General, 7-11, Subway, Burger King, Cold Stone Creamery, and Arco in Salida. Through the investigation,...
MODESTO, CA
contracosta.news

Motorcyclist Killed in Sunday Morning Crash on Laurel Road in Oakley

At approximently 3:10 am Sunday, the Oakley Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at Laurel Road at Mellowood Drive in the City of Oakley. According to preliminary information, a motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with a...
OAKLEY, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

11K+
Followers
131
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy