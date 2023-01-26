ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Jersey Shore Cop Arrested and Charged with Stalking

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago on Friday announced the arrest of a Jersey shore police officer. 46-year-old Sea Bright police officer Erich A. Bennett was charged with second-degree pattern of official misconduct, 2 counts of second-degree official misconduct, 2 counts of third-degree computer theft, third degree making terroristic threats, fourth degree hindering apprehension, fourth degree identity theft and fourth degree stalking.
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newark Police Detective Faces No Charges in Carl Dorsey’s Death

NEWARK, NJ — A state grand jury declined to indict police Detective Rod L. Simpkins, 55, in the fatal shooting of unarmed Carl Dorsey III on New Year’s Day 2021, N.J. Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced. That decision drew swift responses from Mayor Ras J. Baraka, and outrage from Lawrence Hamm, head of the People’s Organization For Progress, who plans a downtown rally Monday, Jan 30, to condemn the decision. On Saturday, that grand jury’s unwelcome outcome in Dorsey’s case also got aired as People's Organization for Progress held a protest outside the Newark courthouse to decry the police beating death 29-year-old Tyre...
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Bicyclist involved in Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman DeGise files $1M tort claim

The bicyclist involved in the July 19th Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman Amy DeGise has filed a $1 million tort claim against the city, the notice of claim says. The claim, which is typically a precursor to a civil lawsuit, seeks $1 million due to “injuries to claimant [that] include but are not limited to his entire back, left foot and ankle.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Corrections Officer from Piscataway Charged with Giving Cell Phone to Inmate in Prison Romance

FREEHOLD, NJ – Latonya C. Johnson, 51 of Piscataway has been charged with a single count of Knowingly Providing an Electronic Communication Device to an Inmate, a second-degree offense for giving a cell phone to a prisoner. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago made the announcement on Thursday adding that Johnson, a guard at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution had been in a romantic relationship with a male inmate and gave him the cell phone so she could contact him more frequently. Santiago said investigators found that Johnson brought the cell phone into the prison sometime between May and October 2022. Johnson is scheduled to appear in Monmouth County Superior Court March 7 and could get up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
yonkerstimes.com

Every Drug for Sale by Washington Heights Narcotics Crew-Pharmacy

Sixteen Members Charged With Narcotics And Firearms Offenses. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Ivan J. Arvelo, the Special Agent-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (“HSI”), Keechant Sewell, the Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”), and Patrick Freaney, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office of the United States Secret Service (“USSS”), announced the unsealing of an Indictment today charging 16 members of a Washington Heights-based narcotics trafficking organization with conspiring to distribute narcotics in New York and with possessing firearms in furtherance of the narcotics trafficking conspiracy. ALEXANDER FRANCISCO, a/k/a “Javy,” ARISTIDES RAMIREZ, a/k/a “AR,” DAVID GLOVER, ALEX GARCIA, a/k/a “AG,” ANEUDY ALVARADO, a/k/a “Smiley,” JERIEL ABREU, a/k/a “Jerry Gunz,” LAZARETH PAULINO, a/k/a “Laz,” JOAN MERCEDES, a/k/a “Saul,” and ENMANUEL LIRIANO, a/k/a “Chubster,” a/k/a “Eman,” were arrested today and presented before United States Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave. CHRISTOPHER SANTOS, a/k/a “Casper,” was arrested previously in this matter. ALVIN EUSEBIO, a/k/a “Goo,” EDWARD RODRIGUEZ, and JAWAN MILLS, a/k/a “JD,” were already in custody in other jurisdictions. RAY EDUARDO, JONATHAN RODRIGUEZ, a/k/a “JR,” and EDDY CAMINERO, a/k/a “Malibu,” remain at large. This case is assigned to United States District Judge Gregory H. Woods.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrnjradio.com

Woman sentenced to probation for assault by auto in Sussex County

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County woman was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to assault by auto, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Jennifer Sugarman, 36, of Lincoln Park Borough was sentenced don Jan. 26 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
THE CITY

After Two Decades in Prison, Exonerated Man Still Held at Rikers by Ankle

When a Brooklyn judge tossed Kareem Mayo 23-year-old murder conviction last week he was elated. His lawyers had successfully argued that the sole eyewitness who claimed to have seen the murder lied about not needing to wear glasses to see far distances. But Mayo, 48, remains locked up inside the Anna M. Kross Center on Rikers Island a week after the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Paterson Times

19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
PATERSON, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Grand jury clears murder suspect

NEW CITY – A Rockland County grand jury has voted to dismiss a murder charge against Javier Medina, 21, of Stony Point, District Attorney Thomas Walsh II announced. On September 17, 2022, at about 11:30 p.m., Stony Point Police responded to 101 Mott Farm Road in Tompkins Cover where they found Jason Colwell, 47, dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
STONY POINT, NY
PennLive.com

N.J. college football player charged in rape of woman in Pa., authorities say

A college football player from Morris County, New Jersey, is one of two men facing charges in the rape of a woman during a house party last year in Pennsylvania. Daunte White, of Wharton, a linebacker for the Saint Francis University Red Flash, was charged Tuesday with participating in the assault that allegedly occurred in February 2022, according to court documents.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New York Post

Feds, NYPD arrest 16 suspected ‘street pharmacy’ drug dealers in sweeping bust

NYPD officers and federal agents arrested more than a dozen suspected drug dealers from a Washington Heights-based crew whose members carried guns and operated a “street pharmacy” that sold heroin, crack and fentanyl, authorities said Wednesday.  The 16 suspects allegedly ran the sophisticated drug-trafficking operation between West 174th and West 175th Streets and Amsterdam and Audubon Avenues from 2019 until this month, Manhattan federal prosecutors said.  The organization kept specific hours and managers of the crew scheduled dealers to work set shifts while ensuring the drug market was stocked with methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, crack, fentanyl, oxycodone, Xanax and marijuana.  The operation was sophisticated...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TAPinto.net

Newark Street Shooting Claims 29-Year-Old's Life

NEWARK, NJ — Authorities have released the identity of a 29-year-old city man killed in a hail of bullets on Tuesday, Jan. 24, on Clinton Avenue. Police found Boubacar Doukoure in a Clinton Avenue parking lot at 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday, bleeding and unconscious, according to a brief statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Doukoure was pronounced dead at the scene at 6 p.m. His identify was made public on Friday. Witnesses told police they reportedly heard more than a dozen, rapid-fire gunshots erupt in their neighborhood. It remains unclear if Doukoure was the target or an unfortunate bystander. No arrests have been...
NEWARK, NJ
Paterson Times

Three people hurt in Paterson shooting on 10th Avenue

Two women and a man were wounded in a shooting on 10th Avenue late Saturday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victims – 36-year-old Paterson woman, 37-year-old Pittsburgh, Penn. woman, and 44-year-old Paterson man – were struck by gunfire on 10th Avenue and East 26th Street at around 11:12 p.m.
PATERSON, NJ
