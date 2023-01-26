Read full article on original website
New Milford Resident Among Purported Trinitarios Members Seized In Massive NYC Drug Takedown
A New Milford resident was one of more than a dozen purported Triniarious gang members arrested in a lightning-strike series of raids on both sides of the Hudson River, authorities confirmed. Fentanyl and an unspecified amount of illegal proceeds were seized during the New Milford raid around 6 a.m. Wednesday,...
Conspiracy & Criminal Possession: Guilty Plea In Goshen ‘Operation Final Blow’ Arrest
There is an update in the case of a local 'widespread criminal organization' that was dismantled in 2022 for selling what was referenced as a staggering amount of drugs, yielding three dozen arrests. 'Operation Final Blow,' a four-month long investigation centering around major narcotics trafficking locally in Port Jervis, as...
Jersey Shore Cop Arrested and Charged with Stalking
Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago on Friday announced the arrest of a Jersey shore police officer. 46-year-old Sea Bright police officer Erich A. Bennett was charged with second-degree pattern of official misconduct, 2 counts of second-degree official misconduct, 2 counts of third-degree computer theft, third degree making terroristic threats, fourth degree hindering apprehension, fourth degree identity theft and fourth degree stalking.
Two Jersey City men sentenced to 35 years in state prison for fatal shooting of girl, 17
Two Jersey City men were sentenced to 35 years in state prison earlier today for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Jade Saunders in 2018. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Angelo Servidio sentenced Alterik Ellis, 29, and Travis DeFoe, 32, both of Jersey City, to 35 years in New Jersey State Prison for the 2018 shooting death of Saunders.
Newark Police Detective Faces No Charges in Carl Dorsey’s Death
NEWARK, NJ — A state grand jury declined to indict police Detective Rod L. Simpkins, 55, in the fatal shooting of unarmed Carl Dorsey III on New Year’s Day 2021, N.J. Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced. That decision drew swift responses from Mayor Ras J. Baraka, and outrage from Lawrence Hamm, head of the People’s Organization For Progress, who plans a downtown rally Monday, Jan 30, to condemn the decision. On Saturday, that grand jury’s unwelcome outcome in Dorsey’s case also got aired as People's Organization for Progress held a protest outside the Newark courthouse to decry the police beating death 29-year-old Tyre...
Fake Nursing Degrees Sold For $15K, Pair Arrested In South Jersey: Feds
A large-scale scheme to sell fake nursing degrees has been busted up by federal authorities. Two South Jersey men were charged in the scheme that allowed thousands of prospective nurses to skip time-consuming training and licensing by purchasing credentials for up to $15,000. Those indicted collected more than $100 million...
Bicyclist involved in Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman DeGise files $1M tort claim
The bicyclist involved in the July 19th Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman Amy DeGise has filed a $1 million tort claim against the city, the notice of claim says. The claim, which is typically a precursor to a civil lawsuit, seeks $1 million due to “injuries to claimant [that] include but are not limited to his entire back, left foot and ankle.”
Corrections Officer from Piscataway Charged with Giving Cell Phone to Inmate in Prison Romance
FREEHOLD, NJ – Latonya C. Johnson, 51 of Piscataway has been charged with a single count of Knowingly Providing an Electronic Communication Device to an Inmate, a second-degree offense for giving a cell phone to a prisoner. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago made the announcement on Thursday adding that Johnson, a guard at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution had been in a romantic relationship with a male inmate and gave him the cell phone so she could contact him more frequently. Santiago said investigators found that Johnson brought the cell phone into the prison sometime between May and October 2022. Johnson is scheduled to appear in Monmouth County Superior Court March 7 and could get up to 10 years in prison if convicted. TAPinto is free and published daily made possible through sponsorships and advertising. Get Your Town's News in Your Inbox: Click Here to sign up. Contact piscataway@tapinto.net for sponsorship and advertising information. Market Your Business Using TAPinto Download the TAPinto App! Click here for Android. Click here for iOS.
Every Drug for Sale by Washington Heights Narcotics Crew-Pharmacy
Sixteen Members Charged With Narcotics And Firearms Offenses. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Ivan J. Arvelo, the Special Agent-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (“HSI”), Keechant Sewell, the Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”), and Patrick Freaney, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office of the United States Secret Service (“USSS”), announced the unsealing of an Indictment today charging 16 members of a Washington Heights-based narcotics trafficking organization with conspiring to distribute narcotics in New York and with possessing firearms in furtherance of the narcotics trafficking conspiracy. ALEXANDER FRANCISCO, a/k/a “Javy,” ARISTIDES RAMIREZ, a/k/a “AR,” DAVID GLOVER, ALEX GARCIA, a/k/a “AG,” ANEUDY ALVARADO, a/k/a “Smiley,” JERIEL ABREU, a/k/a “Jerry Gunz,” LAZARETH PAULINO, a/k/a “Laz,” JOAN MERCEDES, a/k/a “Saul,” and ENMANUEL LIRIANO, a/k/a “Chubster,” a/k/a “Eman,” were arrested today and presented before United States Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave. CHRISTOPHER SANTOS, a/k/a “Casper,” was arrested previously in this matter. ALVIN EUSEBIO, a/k/a “Goo,” EDWARD RODRIGUEZ, and JAWAN MILLS, a/k/a “JD,” were already in custody in other jurisdictions. RAY EDUARDO, JONATHAN RODRIGUEZ, a/k/a “JR,” and EDDY CAMINERO, a/k/a “Malibu,” remain at large. This case is assigned to United States District Judge Gregory H. Woods.
Woman sentenced to probation for assault by auto in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County woman was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to assault by auto, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Jennifer Sugarman, 36, of Lincoln Park Borough was sentenced don Jan. 26 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the...
After Two Decades in Prison, Exonerated Man Still Held at Rikers by Ankle
When a Brooklyn judge tossed Kareem Mayo 23-year-old murder conviction last week he was elated. His lawyers had successfully argued that the sole eyewitness who claimed to have seen the murder lied about not needing to wear glasses to see far distances. But Mayo, 48, remains locked up inside the Anna M. Kross Center on Rikers Island a week after the...
Jury convicts burglar for raping elderly NJ woman in her home
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A Bronx man faces up to 20 years in prison for slipping into an older woman's home and then sexually assaulting her. After three weeks at trial, Richard Darby, 37, was found guilty of several charges on Friday for the July 2020 attack. A jury...
19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
Grand jury clears murder suspect
NEW CITY – A Rockland County grand jury has voted to dismiss a murder charge against Javier Medina, 21, of Stony Point, District Attorney Thomas Walsh II announced. On September 17, 2022, at about 11:30 p.m., Stony Point Police responded to 101 Mott Farm Road in Tompkins Cover where they found Jason Colwell, 47, dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
N.J. college football player charged in rape of woman in Pa., authorities say
A college football player from Morris County, New Jersey, is one of two men facing charges in the rape of a woman during a house party last year in Pennsylvania. Daunte White, of Wharton, a linebacker for the Saint Francis University Red Flash, was charged Tuesday with participating in the assault that allegedly occurred in February 2022, according to court documents.
The NJ C4PCC & the Morris County Sheriff’s Office to Host Law Enforcement Night
HANOVER, NJ - Morris County Sheriff, James Gannon; Hanover Township Mayor, Thomas “Ace” Gallagher; East Hanover Mayor Joseph Pannullo; Florham Park Mayor, Mark Taylor; and the 200 Club of Morris County have announced that they will be hosting a Law Enforcement Night at Mennen Arena on March 3rd at 7pm, with the doors opening at 6:30pm.
Feds, NYPD arrest 16 suspected ‘street pharmacy’ drug dealers in sweeping bust
NYPD officers and federal agents arrested more than a dozen suspected drug dealers from a Washington Heights-based crew whose members carried guns and operated a “street pharmacy” that sold heroin, crack and fentanyl, authorities said Wednesday. The 16 suspects allegedly ran the sophisticated drug-trafficking operation between West 174th and West 175th Streets and Amsterdam and Audubon Avenues from 2019 until this month, Manhattan federal prosecutors said. The organization kept specific hours and managers of the crew scheduled dealers to work set shifts while ensuring the drug market was stocked with methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, crack, fentanyl, oxycodone, Xanax and marijuana. The operation was sophisticated...
Female Boss Groped Montville Google Exec Who Was Ultimately The One Who Was Fired, Suit Says
Google is facing a lawsuit from one of its former directors, a New Jersey dad, alleging discrimination and retaliation from another director who allegedly harassed him at a company dinner in 2019. Ryan Olohan, 48, of Morris County, alleges in the suit he was fired from the massive company after...
Newark Street Shooting Claims 29-Year-Old's Life
NEWARK, NJ — Authorities have released the identity of a 29-year-old city man killed in a hail of bullets on Tuesday, Jan. 24, on Clinton Avenue. Police found Boubacar Doukoure in a Clinton Avenue parking lot at 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday, bleeding and unconscious, according to a brief statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Doukoure was pronounced dead at the scene at 6 p.m. His identify was made public on Friday. Witnesses told police they reportedly heard more than a dozen, rapid-fire gunshots erupt in their neighborhood. It remains unclear if Doukoure was the target or an unfortunate bystander. No arrests have been...
Three people hurt in Paterson shooting on 10th Avenue
Two women and a man were wounded in a shooting on 10th Avenue late Saturday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victims – 36-year-old Paterson woman, 37-year-old Pittsburgh, Penn. woman, and 44-year-old Paterson man – were struck by gunfire on 10th Avenue and East 26th Street at around 11:12 p.m.
