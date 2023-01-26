When it comes to varsity sports, Chicago is mainly known for its rich history in basketball. The city has produced many talented and legendary players over the last 50 years. It’s a sport that will continue to be deeply rooted in the hearts of Chicagoans. But hockey also draws a respectable number of players in Chicagoland. Statewide, there are currently more than 150 high school hockey teams.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO