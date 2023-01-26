ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

Officer shoots at aggressive dogs on Tierra Limon Dr. in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department responded to several 911 calls involving two pit bulls that had bitten at least two people and were showing aggressive behavior in east El Paso according to police. The incident happened on 12477 Tierra Limon Drive in east El...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

TTUHSC hosts health science workshops for over 500 middle school students

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Tech University Health Science held workshops for over 500 middle school students Saturday morning. The workshops are part of the "Medventure for your Future" program where CEO, Kelly Tomblin, of El Paso Electric gave the keynote address for those attending. The event which...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso County awarded $1.5 million to build new park in Horizon City

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A $1.5 million grant has been awarded to El Paso County to build a new park in Horizon City. "This funding will be used for a hike-and-bike trail, pavilion, picnic shelters, a garden, site amenities with ADA components, lighting, native landscaping, parking, sidewalks, interpretive signage, and site work," according to Senator César Blanco.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

Police detain 4 people in Lower Valley incident at Quality Inn hotel

El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — Police detained at least four people at a crime scene investigation in the Lower Valley, according to an El Paso Police Department dispatcher. It happened just after 4 a.m. on Friday at The Quality Inn hotel near Bel Air High School on Yarbrough Drive. =
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Rock slide in Cloudcroft, New Mexico blocks road on U.S. 82

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Traffic on the United States Highway 82 west of the tunnel in both directions remains closed due to a rock slide according to the Cloudcroft Fire Department. The rockslide happened just west of Cloudcroft Saturday. Traffic along US HWY 82 west of Cloudcroft will...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Firefighter injured and 2 cats rescued in Sunland Park home fire

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A mobile home caught on fire early Friday morning. It happened in the 100 block of Fielder Court. According to the Sunland Park Fire Department, two cats were rescued from the mobile home and one firefighter was injured. The Sunland Park Fire Department chief...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Sheriff's office purchases vehicles for Crisis Intervention Team

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office purchased vehicles for its Crisis Intervention Team. "The new units will benefit the team’s mission of providing assistance and resolution to any crisis or high-risk situation involving a citizen in a behavioral or mental health crisis," a statement from the sheriff's office read.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Trowbridge project to revamp neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Trowbridge Drive between Pershing Drive and US-54 is in the process of being transformed. Construction there includes adding parkways, pathways and pedestrian crossings in the area. KFOX14 spoke with Abraham Gutierrez who is the Community Development Assistant Director for the city. Gutierrez said people...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2 El Paso organizations receive $100K to help support migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Paso del Norte Health Foundation awarded two grants totaling $200,000 to support migrants in El Paso. A total of $100,000 was given to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to support efforts in providing food to migrants and local community. El Paso's largest...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Fabens ISD mariachi Los Gatos Salvajes headed to state competition

Fabens High School mariachi Los Gatos Salvajes will be heading to state competition after earning a Division 1 at the West Texas UIL Region Mariachi Contest held at Eastwood High School on Saturday. Mariachi director Natalie Carrasco stated the group was formed six months ago and have been performing for...
FABENS, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso County Sheriff's Office most wanted fugitives for Jan. 28

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy