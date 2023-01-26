Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
Canutillo Middle School was on lockdown after visitor fails to wear visitor badge
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Canutillo Middle School was on lockdown Friday morning. Officials said the lockdown was placed as a precautionary measure after reports of an unidentified person on campus. Canutillo ISD officials said a visitor to the school failed to wear their visitor badge, which triggered a report...
KFOX 14
17-year-old killed and 2 teens left with serious burns after rollover in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One 17-year-old male was killed and two teens were taken to a Lubbock hospital with serious burns after a rollover and car fire in east El Paso Saturday night, according to the El Paso Police Department. The crash happened at 11700 Pebble Hills Boulevard...
KFOX 14
Crash in central El Paso sends 1 person to hospital with serious injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving two cars sends one person to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. The crash happened on Piedras Street and San Jose Avenue in central El Paso around 10 a.m., dispatch added. No...
KFOX 14
Officer shoots at aggressive dogs on Tierra Limon Dr. in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department responded to several 911 calls involving two pit bulls that had bitten at least two people and were showing aggressive behavior in east El Paso according to police. The incident happened on 12477 Tierra Limon Drive in east El...
KFOX 14
TTUHSC hosts health science workshops for over 500 middle school students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Tech University Health Science held workshops for over 500 middle school students Saturday morning. The workshops are part of the "Medventure for your Future" program where CEO, Kelly Tomblin, of El Paso Electric gave the keynote address for those attending. The event which...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces police hosts recruiting event in El Paso, host physical fitness testing
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is recruiting at Bassett Place in El Paso on Saturday and hosting physical fitness testing weekly in Las Cruces. Recruiters will be in El Paso at Bassett Place located at 6101 Gateway Blvd. West, from 10 a.m. to 4...
KFOX 14
One teen is left with serious injuries after an aggravated assault in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department responded to an aggravated assault Saturday morning after a 15-year-old teen had been badly injured according to a statement released by Public Information Officers. The assault happened on the 10000 block of Caribou in northeast El Paso around 8...
KFOX 14
Animal shelter in Las Cruces creates checklists for drivers after four kittens die in move
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — An animal shelter in Las Cruces reconsidered safety precautions after four kittens died on their watch when moving them to another rescue group in Colorado. Clinton Thacker, the executive director of the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley, told KFOX14 they were working on...
KFOX 14
El Paso County awarded $1.5 million to build new park in Horizon City
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A $1.5 million grant has been awarded to El Paso County to build a new park in Horizon City. "This funding will be used for a hike-and-bike trail, pavilion, picnic shelters, a garden, site amenities with ADA components, lighting, native landscaping, parking, sidewalks, interpretive signage, and site work," according to Senator César Blanco.
KFOX 14
Civilians, law enforcement pay final respects to late El Paso police chief Greg Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several El Pasoans and law enforcement agencies showed up to pay their respects for late El Paso police chief Greg Allen's funeral services on Friday. Both civilians and law enforcement said they went to say "thank you" to Allen for all he has done...
KFOX 14
Police detain 4 people in Lower Valley incident at Quality Inn hotel
El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — Police detained at least four people at a crime scene investigation in the Lower Valley, according to an El Paso Police Department dispatcher. It happened just after 4 a.m. on Friday at The Quality Inn hotel near Bel Air High School on Yarbrough Drive. =
KFOX 14
Rock slide in Cloudcroft, New Mexico blocks road on U.S. 82
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Traffic on the United States Highway 82 west of the tunnel in both directions remains closed due to a rock slide according to the Cloudcroft Fire Department. The rockslide happened just west of Cloudcroft Saturday. Traffic along US HWY 82 west of Cloudcroft will...
KFOX 14
City of Las Cruces to hold public meeting for University Avenue water line project
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of Las Cruces will hold a meeting for the public about the University Avenue water line project and Mill Overlay Improvements Project. The meeting will be held on Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the Senate Chambers Room 302 at Corbett Center...
KFOX 14
Firefighter injured and 2 cats rescued in Sunland Park home fire
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A mobile home caught on fire early Friday morning. It happened in the 100 block of Fielder Court. According to the Sunland Park Fire Department, two cats were rescued from the mobile home and one firefighter was injured. The Sunland Park Fire Department chief...
KFOX 14
Sheriff's office purchases vehicles for Crisis Intervention Team
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office purchased vehicles for its Crisis Intervention Team. "The new units will benefit the team’s mission of providing assistance and resolution to any crisis or high-risk situation involving a citizen in a behavioral or mental health crisis," a statement from the sheriff's office read.
KFOX 14
Trowbridge project to revamp neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Trowbridge Drive between Pershing Drive and US-54 is in the process of being transformed. Construction there includes adding parkways, pathways and pedestrian crossings in the area. KFOX14 spoke with Abraham Gutierrez who is the Community Development Assistant Director for the city. Gutierrez said people...
KFOX 14
2 El Paso organizations receive $100K to help support migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Paso del Norte Health Foundation awarded two grants totaling $200,000 to support migrants in El Paso. A total of $100,000 was given to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to support efforts in providing food to migrants and local community. El Paso's largest...
KFOX 14
TTUHSC El Paso awarded grant to educate migrant farmworkers on health effects of pesticide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded a $30,000 grant to the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso for the Farmworkers Pesticide Use Protection Project. The project will educate migrant farmworkers and their families on the health effects and safe use of pesticides...
KFOX 14
Fabens ISD mariachi Los Gatos Salvajes headed to state competition
Fabens High School mariachi Los Gatos Salvajes will be heading to state competition after earning a Division 1 at the West Texas UIL Region Mariachi Contest held at Eastwood High School on Saturday. Mariachi director Natalie Carrasco stated the group was formed six months ago and have been performing for...
KFOX 14
El Paso County Sheriff's Office most wanted fugitives for Jan. 28
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
