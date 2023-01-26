Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Colts Add Depth at WR with Latest Signing
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday they had signed wide receiver Ethan Fernea to a reserve/futures contract. Fernea spent the 2021 season with the Colts' practice squad and was flexed to the active roster for the October 23rd loss at the Tennessee Titans. He contributed nine plays on special teams.
3 Reasons Aaron Rodgers Won’t Be Traded to Jets
The Aaron Rodgers to the Jets trade hype has hit a crescendo with the recent hiring of Nathaniel Hackett, as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Hackett, recently fired as the Head Coach of the Broncos, served as the Packers’ Offensive Coordinator from 2019-2021. Now he is part of...
Broncos Talking to ‘Mystery’ HC Candidate: Here’s Who it Could Be
Broncos Country is all abuzz with the report of “mystery candidates” for the Denver Broncos' open head-coaching position. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reports that there is more than one candidate that has not been announced and that the Broncos have been in contact with them in regard to the top job.
Browns 5 Best Moves of 2022: #5 David Njoku’s Contract Extension
One of the smartest moves Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has made since taking the job has been believing in David Njoku's talent as well as the person. That carried over into the decision to extend Njoku ahead of this season, which proved to be one of the best moves the organization made this season.
Denver OUT: What’s Next For Rams Coach Raheem Morris?
The NFL's coaching carousel is quickly wrapping up, multiple coaching posts are being filled, and the Denver Broncos look to be the next team to fill their vacancy. Among several candidates, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris interviewed for the opening after the Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett. But according...
Pass Protection is Job One for Next O-Line Coach
NASHVILLE – The New York Jets’ decision to hire Keith Carter as offensive line coach and run-game coordinator earlier this week was – in its own way – a reminder of what the Tennessee Titans need most in their new offensive line coach: someone who can better the team’s pass protection.
Analysis: Mahomes, Hurts set for historic Super Bowl matchup
Black quarterbacks have come a long way in the NFL since Fritz Pollard became the first to play in the league in 1923 and Doug Williams was the first to start and win a Super Bowl following the 1987 season. Now, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will be the first...
Say What? Empire State Building Celebrates Eagles Win
New York's iconic Empire State Building is well-known for lighting up the top part of the building that brushes against the night sky in honor of any number of events, such as was the case a few weeks ago when it lit in blue to celebrate the New York Giants playoff berth or before that to show its support for the Jets in its quest for a playoff berth.
Chargers QB Justin Herbert has left shoulder surgery
Standout quarterback Justin Herbert underwent left shoulder surgery Wednesday and won’t participate in the Pro Bowl activities this coming weekend in Las Vegas, the Chargers announced Sunday. Herbert had been selected as an alternate for the AFC in the revamped Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium. The Chargers also...
Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs back in Super Bowl after costly Bengals penalty
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl. Harrison Butker kicked a 45-yard field goal with three seconds left as the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, on Sunday in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium, earning their third trip the Super Bowl in four years.
What Championship Games Say for the Bears
View the original article to see embedded media. As in the wild card and divisional rounds of the playoffs, Sunday's NFC and AFC championships presented lessons for and made statements about the Bears. You just needed to look hard, and it went beyond the fact they got their general manager...
Five Senior Bowl Players Who Could Help the Titans
NASHVILLE – Under former general manager Jon Robinson, the Tennessee Titans dipped regularly into Senior Bowl talent. In the last two years alone, Tennessee selected eight players who took part in the annual pre-draft showcase. They were: wide receivers Dez Fitzpatrick and Racey McMath; cornerbacks Roger McCreary and Elijah Molden; offensive lineman Dillon Radunz; inside linebacker Monty Rice; outside linebacker Rashad Weaver; and quarterback Malik Willis.
Mahomes leads Chiefs to Super Bowl for matchup with Eagles
Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a first down on his badly sprained right ankle, then was shoved late out of bounds by Joseph Ossai, giving Harrison Butker a chance to kick a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds remaining and give the Kansas City Chiefs a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game Sunday night.
Cleveland and Miami meet in battle of top defenses
Miami Heat (28-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two defenses. The Cavaliers are 18-9 in conference games. Cleveland scores 111.5 points while outscoring...
Hornets, behind Terry Rozier’s 31 points, topple Heat
Terry Rozier scored 31 points and P.J. Washington added 27 to propel the Charlotte Hornets to a 122-117 victory against the visiting Miami Heat on Sunday. Rozier and Washington both shot 11 of 19 from the field, with Rozier draining five 3-pointers. Gordon Hayward contributed 20 points and LaMelo Ball...
Panthers Miss Out on Vic Fangio
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have hired longtime NFL coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator. The Carolina Panthers interviewed Fangio prior to Franke Reich being hired as head coach and had additional conversations with him after the Reich hire, per Joe Person of The Athletic.
Turner agrees to stay with Pacers on 2-year extension
Myles Turner is staying with the Indiana Pacers a while longer. The two-time NBA blocks champion has agreed to a two-year contract extension, keeping Indiana's starting five intact through next season. Terms of the deal have not been released but The Athletic and espn.com first reported the deal is for $60 million and will pay Turner an additional amount this season to help Indiana spread the money out for salary cap purposes.
Colts to Hold Second Interviews with 2 More Head Coach Candidates
The Indianapolis Colts' vast head coaching search continues to develop this weekend as it has been reported that they will hold second interviews with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia. "Indianapolis is planning to conduct a second head coaching interview with...
Watch: Joe Burrow’s Hometown Goes All-In On Decorating Ahead Of AFC Championship Game
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow's hometown is behind the Bengals quarterback in full force. Check out all of the decorations surrounding The Plains and Athens, Ohio, as the MVP finalist gets ready for his second-straight AFC Championship Game appearance. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl...
