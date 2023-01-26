ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMIL FM106.1

Camel Bites Man, Tramples Him To Death At Kids Event

By Jason Hall
WMIL FM106.1
WMIL FM106.1
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O0RYF_0kSSehAo00
Photo: Getty Images

A camel trampled a man to death at a children's holiday camp in Russia, the Mirror reports.

The incident took place at Beryozka Recreation Centre in Omsk, Siberia, Russia . A 51-year-old man was trampled and rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

The man was reported to have hit the two-humped camel in the face after pulling strongly on the animal's reins. The camel, which was described as previously being "peaceful," retaliated and bit the man several times before trampling him.

“The animal did not appreciate such treatment,” a local news report stated via the Mirror . “The man paid with his life after hitting the animal in the face…The victim was taken to hospital, but it was not possible to save him.”

Siberia was reported to have temperatures around -9 degrees Celsius at the time of the incident. Local prosecutors are checking to see if the camel was being held legally at the Beryozka Recreation Centre prior to the attack taking place, according to the Mirror .

Earlier this week, a pig killed a slaughterhouse butcher in Hong Kong after waking up from being stunned, the Mirror reported. The incident took place just after the butcher had shot the pig with an electric stun gun.

The pig regained consciousness and toppled the butcher, who was later found unconscious with a cleaver in his hand and a foot wound by a colleague, before being transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Man Crushed To Death By Pop-Up Urinal

A worker was crushed to death by a retractable urinal on Friday (January 27). The urinals have been installed across London's entertainment districts and are stored below ground during the day. At night, they are raised above the ground, giving people a place to use the restroom so they do not have to urinate on the streets.
Anthony James

8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night

As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Egypt Just Discovered The Ancient Remains Of A Young Child Buried With Scores Of Dead Dogs

Archaeologists suspect that all 142 dogs died at the same time — but there are no signs of violence on their remains. The sands of Egypt are rich with historical discoveries, but archaeologists working near Cairo recently came across a puzzling find while excavating a necropolis. There, they unearthed the ancient remains of an eight-year-old child laid carefully across the bodies of 142 dogs.
a-z-animals.com

This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It

With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
Anthony James

Young Boy Wants To Commit Suicide After Being Called a "Monster; but His Dad Teaches Bullies a Lesson

Bullying is a serious problem that affects children of all ages, and it can have a devastating impact on their physical and mental health. Victims of bullying may experience anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and other emotional difficulties, and in severe cases, they may even consider committing suicide. One such victim is Jackson, a seven-year-old boy who has endured a lifetime of bullying and ridicule from children due to his rare disease, Treacher Collins Syndrome.
The Independent

Man missing both legs dies after cops shot him at least eight times: ‘How cold-hearted could they be?’

The family is Anthony Lowe Jr is calling for justice after the 36-year-old double amputee was shot and killed by police officers in Huntington Beach, California, last Thursday afternoon. In a confrontation captured on video by a bystander and posted to social media, Mr Lowe, who uses a wheelchair, is seen holding a knife and scrambling away from multiple police officers who appear to be pointing weapons at him.Shortly thereafter, police shot Mr Lowe multiple times and killed him.“You guys knew your lives wasn’t in danger,” Mr Lowe’s cousin Ellakenyada Gorum told KCAL in Los Angeles. “He’s running on...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Prateek Dasgupta

4,300-year-old Gold-Covered Mummy Discovered in Egypt

Egyptian archaeologists announced a groundbreaking discovery of a 4,300-year-old gold leaf-covered mummy sealed inside a sarcophagus. The remains, believed to be those of a man named Hekashepes, are thought to be one of the oldest and most complete non-royal corpses ever found in Egypt.
WMIL FM106.1

WMIL FM106.1

Milwaukee, WI
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee's Best Country! WMIL-FM

 https://fm106.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy