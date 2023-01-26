ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Major donation | Clarksville leaders issue challenge to southern Indiana to help homeless shelter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana town is challenging others to help a homeless shelter change lives. The town of Clarksville's council voted to make a major donation to the Catalyst Rescue Mission, and its issuing a challenge to others to step up, as well. The mission is getting a $50,000 donation along with an old Clarksville Police car to help transport those the shelter is housing.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

New Albany implements loan program to help businesses through construction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first thing most people notice driving into New Albany is the construction. As visitors enter the downtown area on Main Street, they’ll see signs re-routing traffic and notifying businesses are open. Between New Albany’s revitalization projects and Sherman Minton Bridge closures, businesses in the...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Butchertown gets the first brick-and-mortar Big Nita's Cheesecakes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A food truck known for its sweet treats opened its first brick-and-mortar store on Saturday. Big Nita's Cheesecakes officially opened at the former Hi-Five Donuts location on East Main Street in Butchertown. It was previously doing pop-up events out of a shared space and food truck.
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Domestic Distrubance Lands Madison Man In Jail

All charges are alleged and presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. January 25, 2023 - Madison Police responded to the River Pointe Shopping Center regarding a domestic disturbance in the parking lot. While en-route, the disturbance escalated as the male subject reportedly brandished a rifle and pointed it at the female.
MADISON, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville to buy hotel from Greenberg campaign donor despite prior concerns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The comprehensive homelessness plan Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Thursday involves Louisville Metro government spending millions of dollars to buy a Smoketown hotel and event center owned in part by a top contributor to Greenberg’s campaign, despite high-ranking city officials having expressed doubts over a year ago about those buildings’ suitability for homeless services.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Salt Cave recognizes love has the power to heal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Salt Cave announced its Valentine Event lineup with music from local artists, yoga and more, according to a release. The event starts Friday, Feb. 10 and ends Tuesday, Feb. 14. Event organizers said Friday night kicks off with local artists Brooke Morrison and Fiona Palenski....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana man arrested on several drug charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man was arrested Thursday on several drug charges after troopers tracked him down on a separate warrant. Indiana State Police said an investigation began after they received a tip on the whereabouts of a Jeffersonville suspect who had a felony warrant for possession of meth out of Harrison County.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

3 people killed in southern Indiana house fire identified by coroner

The three victims in a deadly southern Indiana house fire have been identified. The Jennings County Coroner said the homeowner, 53-year-old Christopher Hermann; his girlfriend, 51-year-old Angela Lyons; and her son, 25-year-old Jimmy Lyons, died as a result of smoke inhalation. Firefighters responded to the home on North County Road...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Drug roundup lands 3 behind bars in Dubois County

HOLLAND, Ind. (WEHT) — Early Thursday morning, a Dubois County drug bust ended in the roundup of three suspects on multiple felony charges. The drug investigation led investigators to a Holland home on January 26. Deputies say they met David A. Gabberd at the front door and asked him if Chad Klein lived there. When […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

3 dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Within two weeks, three dogs have been abandoned at a Louisville dog daycare facility. Bark Louisville said that owners of the dogs provided false contact information or failed to respond to their messages. One of their employees, Alexis Cammack, said the pet can feel the pain of being left.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Obituary: David Eric Martin

David Eric Martin, 74, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 4:34 p.m. at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. He was born in Indianapolis on September 8, 1948, to Leonard E. Martin and Wanda Arlene (Means) Martin. Mr. Martin was a graduate of Bedford High School Class of 1966, he loved IU Football and Basketball, he loved old movies, he attended the Restoration Christian Church, he worked at Ralph Rogers for 20 years, and retired as branch manager of the BMV Bloomington branch.
BEDFORD, IN
Wave 3

Hardin County man arrested for killing 12 puppies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police said they arrested Tristan Hollin on Friday afternoon after receiving a report that 12 puppies were killed in Hardin County. Officials said they made contact with the property owner, the complainant and a family member. All three of them said that Tristan Hollin had told them he killed the dogs and that he claimed to have a gun.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy