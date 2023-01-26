Read full article on original website
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
Superintendent: JCPS preparing to get feedback on new school start times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the district will roll out proposals over the next few weeks to change school start times. He discussed the topic during his weekly address on YouTube Friday, which also marked the 100th day of school. "We continue...
Principal describes 'possible drug problem' inside Louisville middle school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police spoke with students at one Jefferson County middle school on Friday in response to a possible drug problem within the school, according to an internal email from the school's principal. The email, provided to WHAS11 by an anonymous employee at Conway Middle School,...
wdrb.com
Major donation | Clarksville leaders issue challenge to southern Indiana to help homeless shelter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana town is challenging others to help a homeless shelter change lives. The town of Clarksville's council voted to make a major donation to the Catalyst Rescue Mission, and its issuing a challenge to others to step up, as well. The mission is getting a $50,000 donation along with an old Clarksville Police car to help transport those the shelter is housing.
Wave 3
Funeral service held for Curtis Family after Denny’s sign falls on their car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Columbia, Kentucky family is still searching for answers after a Denny’s restaurant sign in Elizabethtown fell on a car with three of their loved ones inside. Lillian Curtis died and her husband Lloyd Curtis died four days later in hospice care. Friday, their loved...
Parents share concerns after latest fight inside Jeffersonville High School
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — After a reported altercation took place inside Jeffersonville High School Thursday morning, parents are sharing concerns about, what they describe as, a weekly occurrence. WHAS11 is in the process of obtaining the school security resource office's report from the Jeffersonville Prosecutor's office. Video of the altercation,...
Wave 3
New Albany implements loan program to help businesses through construction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first thing most people notice driving into New Albany is the construction. As visitors enter the downtown area on Main Street, they’ll see signs re-routing traffic and notifying businesses are open. Between New Albany’s revitalization projects and Sherman Minton Bridge closures, businesses in the...
WLKY.com
Butchertown gets the first brick-and-mortar Big Nita's Cheesecakes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A food truck known for its sweet treats opened its first brick-and-mortar store on Saturday. Big Nita's Cheesecakes officially opened at the former Hi-Five Donuts location on East Main Street in Butchertown. It was previously doing pop-up events out of a shared space and food truck.
Wave 3
LMPD honored for 2022′s decrease in violent crime, but 2023 gets off to dangerous start
Louisville barbershop looks to give out free haircuts for those in need. Arny's Barbershop on Bardstown Road is giving away free haircuts Sunday to give back to a community that has given them so much. Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST. Between New Albany’s revitalization projects and Sherman...
953wiki.com
Domestic Distrubance Lands Madison Man In Jail
All charges are alleged and presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. January 25, 2023 - Madison Police responded to the River Pointe Shopping Center regarding a domestic disturbance in the parking lot. While en-route, the disturbance escalated as the male subject reportedly brandished a rifle and pointed it at the female.
Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.
A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week.
wdrb.com
Louisville to buy hotel from Greenberg campaign donor despite prior concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The comprehensive homelessness plan Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Thursday involves Louisville Metro government spending millions of dollars to buy a Smoketown hotel and event center owned in part by a top contributor to Greenberg’s campaign, despite high-ranking city officials having expressed doubts over a year ago about those buildings’ suitability for homeless services.
Wave 3
Louisville Salt Cave recognizes love has the power to heal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Salt Cave announced its Valentine Event lineup with music from local artists, yoga and more, according to a release. The event starts Friday, Feb. 10 and ends Tuesday, Feb. 14. Event organizers said Friday night kicks off with local artists Brooke Morrison and Fiona Palenski....
Wave 3
Louisville Zoo breaks ground on project supporting Animal Ambassador expansion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, officials from the Louisville Zoo broke ground on a project that will support the growth and development of its Animal Ambassador Program. The new construction project will oversee renovations to the MetaZoo education facility’s animal ambassador areas and new office spaces, according to a...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana man arrested on several drug charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man was arrested Thursday on several drug charges after troopers tracked him down on a separate warrant. Indiana State Police said an investigation began after they received a tip on the whereabouts of a Jeffersonville suspect who had a felony warrant for possession of meth out of Harrison County.
WLKY.com
3 people killed in southern Indiana house fire identified by coroner
The three victims in a deadly southern Indiana house fire have been identified. The Jennings County Coroner said the homeowner, 53-year-old Christopher Hermann; his girlfriend, 51-year-old Angela Lyons; and her son, 25-year-old Jimmy Lyons, died as a result of smoke inhalation. Firefighters responded to the home on North County Road...
Drug roundup lands 3 behind bars in Dubois County
HOLLAND, Ind. (WEHT) — Early Thursday morning, a Dubois County drug bust ended in the roundup of three suspects on multiple felony charges. The drug investigation led investigators to a Holland home on January 26. Deputies say they met David A. Gabberd at the front door and asked him if Chad Klein lived there. When […]
19-year-old killed in fatal crash in Washington County
Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on KY Highway 555 on Thursday.
Wave 3
3 dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Within two weeks, three dogs have been abandoned at a Louisville dog daycare facility. Bark Louisville said that owners of the dogs provided false contact information or failed to respond to their messages. One of their employees, Alexis Cammack, said the pet can feel the pain of being left.
wbiw.com
Obituary: David Eric Martin
David Eric Martin, 74, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 4:34 p.m. at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. He was born in Indianapolis on September 8, 1948, to Leonard E. Martin and Wanda Arlene (Means) Martin. Mr. Martin was a graduate of Bedford High School Class of 1966, he loved IU Football and Basketball, he loved old movies, he attended the Restoration Christian Church, he worked at Ralph Rogers for 20 years, and retired as branch manager of the BMV Bloomington branch.
Wave 3
Hardin County man arrested for killing 12 puppies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police said they arrested Tristan Hollin on Friday afternoon after receiving a report that 12 puppies were killed in Hardin County. Officials said they made contact with the property owner, the complainant and a family member. All three of them said that Tristan Hollin had told them he killed the dogs and that he claimed to have a gun.
