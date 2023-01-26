Read full article on original website
Related
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
maritime-executive.com
Maersk Plans Unified Identity Ending Hamburg Sud and Sealand Names
Maersk announced its intentions to move to a single brand identity as it works to integrate recent acquisitions and its multiple brands as the corporation continues the move toward its vision of a global logistics provider. In its aim to unify its brands and structure, storied brand names including Hamburg Sud and Sealand as well as Twill, a freight logistics service for small and medium-sized businesses launched by Maersk, and newly acquired brands like Senator and LF Logistics will be phased out.
maritime-executive.com
Long Beach Seeks Offshore Wind Opportunities with Pier Wind Project
The Port of Long Beach is looking to offshore wind turbine assembly and manufacturing as a new growth strategy as part of its vision for the future. The port announces its plans for a terminal dedicated to California’s emerging offshore wind business as port executives review the state of the port and declared 2023 as the “Year of Imagination” as they look toward the future now that the surge in containers has peaked.
maritime-executive.com
EU Project Pioneers Floating Offshore Concept in Low-Wind Black Sea
A unique project funded by the European Union and involving 16 companies from the European energy community is getting underway to demonstrate the use of flowing offshore wind farms and the possibility of generating power in low-wind regions. Known as the Black Sea Floating Offshore Wind (BLOW) project, it is one of three awarded funding by the European Commission’s Horizon Europe research and innovation program.
maritime-executive.com
Port of Mombasa Explores Using Solar Power for Cold-Ironing
The Port of Mombasa is investigating the feasibility of using renewable- energy for its planned shore power operations. The energy and marine consultant ABL group has already examined two possible brownfield sites for installation of a solar photovoltaic plant for power cold ironing (shore power) at the seaport. The Kenya...
maritime-executive.com
DOT Awards a Record $380M in Grants to Ferry Systems in the U.S.
Using the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration is awarding a record amount of grants designed to modernize and enhance ferry services in different parts of the United States. The more than $380 million in grants being awarded will fund projects including the replacement of old vessels, expanding fleets, and building new terminals and docks.
maritime-executive.com
Engines Driven by Sound Waves for Bottom-Cycle Maritime Application
Thermoacoustic engines are based on tubes that convert heat into resonant sound waves, which in turn drive pistons inside cylinders. A discovery from several hundred years ago involved the bottom end of a vertical metal pipe being heated while the top end was very cold. Upward convection occurred inside the pipe and produce audible resonant sound waves that continued when the hot end of the pipe was sealed. A standing sound driving a piston inside a cylinder forms the basis of thermoacoustic engines able to operate on combustion exhaust heat from marine engines.
maritime-executive.com
Study: UK Offshore Methane Leakage is Five Times the Official Estimate
Climate-warming methane emissions from offshore oil and gas production in the UK are likely far higher than the British government's estimates, according to a new study from Princeton University's Center for Policy Research on Energy and the Environment (C-PREE). Methane, marketed as natural gas, has a global warming potential about...
Comments / 0