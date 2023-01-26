Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Florida Cities Were Ranked as the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel MavenFlorida State
Restaurant Inspection: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light camerasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possessionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County Teacher of the Year, School-related Employee of the Year announcedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night
Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
Bengals player blasts teammate after game-changing penalty
In the immediate aftermath of his penalty that helped set the Kansas City Chiefs up for the game-winning field goal in the AFC Championship Game, several Cincinnati Bengals were supportive of defensive end Joseph Ossai. Linebacker Germaine Pratt, though, was not one of them. Katie Kapusta of Spectrum News 1 captured video of the Bengals Read more... The post Bengals player blasts teammate after game-changing penalty appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Talking to ‘Mystery’ HC Candidate: Here’s Who it Could Be
Broncos Country is all abuzz with the report of “mystery candidates” for the Denver Broncos' open head-coaching position. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reports that there is more than one candidate that has not been announced and that the Broncos have been in contact with them in regard to the top job.
Tri-City Herald
Five Senior Bowl Players Who Could Help the Titans
NASHVILLE – Under former general manager Jon Robinson, the Tennessee Titans dipped regularly into Senior Bowl talent. In the last two years alone, Tennessee selected eight players who took part in the annual pre-draft showcase. They were: wide receivers Dez Fitzpatrick and Racey McMath; cornerbacks Roger McCreary and Elijah Molden; offensive lineman Dillon Radunz; inside linebacker Monty Rice; outside linebacker Rashad Weaver; and quarterback Malik Willis.
Tri-City Herald
Denver OUT: What’s Next For Rams Coach Raheem Morris?
The NFL's coaching carousel is quickly wrapping up, multiple coaching posts are being filled, and the Denver Broncos look to be the next team to fill their vacancy. Among several candidates, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris interviewed for the opening after the Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett. But according...
Tri-City Herald
What Championship Games Say for the Bears
View the original article to see embedded media. As in the wild card and divisional rounds of the playoffs, Sunday's NFC and AFC championships presented lessons for and made statements about the Bears. You just needed to look hard, and it went beyond the fact they got their general manager...
Tri-City Herald
Dolphins land coveted defensive coordinator Vic Fangio
The Miami Dolphins reportedly got their top choice to fill their defensive coordinator role. Vic Fangio and the Dolphins are in agreement on a deal that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid defensive coordinator, according to NFL Network. The report said the contract is a three-year deal with a fourth-year team option.
Tri-City Herald
Cleveland and Miami meet in battle of top defenses
Miami Heat (28-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two defenses. The Cavaliers are 18-9 in conference games. Cleveland scores 111.5 points while outscoring...
Tri-City Herald
Behind Enemy Lines with an Eagles Insider
Face it -- we in the Bay Area know much more about the 49ers than the Eagles. So to learn more about the 49ers' upcoming opponent, I asked my colleague Ed Kracz, publisher of Eagles Today for SI FanNation, five questions about the team he covers. Here are my questions...
Tri-City Herald
Patriots Interviewing Former Team Captain For Offensive Coaching Staff
FOXBORO — As the New England Patriots continue to reconstruct their coaching staff for the upcoming season, several familiar faces find themselves on the team’s short list of candidates. With the hiring of new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien (who signed on for his second tour of duty with...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Trade Up, Draft Potential Geno Smith Replacement in Latest Mock
While their year didn't end the way they wanted it to, the 2022 season showed that there is plenty of reason to be optimistic for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Geno Smith emerged as a potential franchise quarterback while their rookie class, headlined by cornerback Tariq Woolen and running back Kenneth Walker III, showed they can be cornerstones to build around.
Comments / 0