Read full article on original website
Related
This hydrogen-powered foiling superyacht can reach 75 knots
Lazzarini, an Italian design house, unveiled their plans for a 74-meter-long superyacht powered by hydrogen fuel cells. The vessel, Plectrum, takes design cues from America's latest sailboats and features an innovative foiling system. According to Boat International, the design is inspired by the "more contemporary" America’s Cup sailboats - specifically...
maritime-executive.com
Port of Mombasa Explores Using Solar Power for Cold-Ironing
The Port of Mombasa is investigating the feasibility of using renewable- energy for its planned shore power operations. The energy and marine consultant ABL group has already examined two possible brownfield sites for installation of a solar photovoltaic plant for power cold ironing (shore power) at the seaport. The Kenya...
maritime-executive.com
Engines Driven by Sound Waves for Bottom-Cycle Maritime Application
Thermoacoustic engines are based on tubes that convert heat into resonant sound waves, which in turn drive pistons inside cylinders. A discovery from several hundred years ago involved the bottom end of a vertical metal pipe being heated while the top end was very cold. Upward convection occurred inside the pipe and produce audible resonant sound waves that continued when the hot end of the pipe was sealed. A standing sound driving a piston inside a cylinder forms the basis of thermoacoustic engines able to operate on combustion exhaust heat from marine engines.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Carscoops
Is This Modified Rolls-Royce Cullinan Really Worth $729,995?
If you live in the U.S. and want to pick up the keys to a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, you can do so for a little over $345,000. Alternatively, you could pay more than double that for this Cullinan that has undergone a series of modifications. The Cullinan in question has...
freightwaves.com
How engine modification can help fleets replace diesel with cleaner-burning biofuels
As the world pushes to curb its production of harmful emissions that contribute to global warming, investors, shippers and customers have been increasingly concerned with their own environmental responsibility and that of the companies they do business with. According to the Governance and Accountability Institute, more than 90% of S&P...
Solar electric vehicle startup says its car will go 400 miles on a full battery and never needs to be charged
Aptera says its sun-powered vehicle can travel up to 40 miles per day using solar energy alone. It aims to start production in 2023.
This electric boat is powered by the battery of a Polestar 2 EV
69kWh car battery pack is good for 57 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 22 knots
maritime-executive.com
EU Project Pioneers Floating Offshore Concept in Low-Wind Black Sea
A unique project funded by the European Union and involving 16 companies from the European energy community is getting underway to demonstrate the use of flowing offshore wind farms and the possibility of generating power in low-wind regions. Known as the Black Sea Floating Offshore Wind (BLOW) project, it is one of three awarded funding by the European Commission’s Horizon Europe research and innovation program.
maritime-executive.com
Long Beach Seeks Offshore Wind Opportunities with Pier Wind Project
The Port of Long Beach is looking to offshore wind turbine assembly and manufacturing as a new growth strategy as part of its vision for the future. The port announces its plans for a terminal dedicated to California’s emerging offshore wind business as port executives review the state of the port and declared 2023 as the “Year of Imagination” as they look toward the future now that the surge in containers has peaked.
maritime-executive.com
Maersk Plans Unified Identity Ending Hamburg Sud and Sealand Names
Maersk announced its intentions to move to a single brand identity as it works to integrate recent acquisitions and its multiple brands as the corporation continues the move toward its vision of a global logistics provider. In its aim to unify its brands and structure, storied brand names including Hamburg Sud and Sealand as well as Twill, a freight logistics service for small and medium-sized businesses launched by Maersk, and newly acquired brands like Senator and LF Logistics will be phased out.
maritime-executive.com
SH Diana Floats as Surge in Expedition Cruise Ships Nears an End
Construction on one of the final cruise ships currently on order for the luxury expedition market is moving forward with Swan Hellenic and Helsinki Shipyard announcing the float out of the SH Diana. Over the past few years, the expedition market has grown rapidly as travelers looked for “bucket list” trips beyond the ordinary destinations.
electrek.co
223 mile range electric bike with automatic shifting launched by CAKE
CAKE has just unveiled its latest heavy duty electric two-wheeler at CES 2023. But unlike the company’s electric motorcycles and scooters that came before it, the CAKE Åik is an electric bicycle complete with pedals. But don’t think that this e-bike isn’t ready for some hard work.
dcnewsnow.com
Audi reportedly plans rugged SUV to challenge Defender, G-Class
Audi may produce a rugged electric SUV to go up against similar models in the luxury segment such as upcoming electric versions of the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The information was reported on Thursday by Autocar following an interview with Marc Lichte, Audi’s design chief. Lichte reportedly...
Carscoops
Driven: 2023 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD Will Silence The Naysayers
Sure, the Genesis GV60 may share its underpinnings with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 but it feels like a completely different car. In fact, it is one of the very best electric vehicles currently on sale. Most would agree that the Genesis brand has been on quite a...
Autoblog
Koji Sato, Toyota's incoming CEO, must navigate shift to clean energy
TOKYO — Koji Sato, who was named on Thursday as the future CEO of Japan's top automaker Toyota Motor Corp, is an engineer with a background in diesel engines who will be tasked with navigating the company's shift to clean energy. Currently the CEO of Toyota's luxury brand Lexus,...
maritime-executive.com
Study: UK Offshore Methane Leakage is Five Times the Official Estimate
Climate-warming methane emissions from offshore oil and gas production in the UK are likely far higher than the British government's estimates, according to a new study from Princeton University's Center for Policy Research on Energy and the Environment (C-PREE). Methane, marketed as natural gas, has a global warming potential about...
Audi Design Boss: Final Combustion RS Cars Will Be Mind-Blowing
In case you've missed the memo, Audi will launch its final new car powered by a combustion engine in a couple of years as every new product from 2026 will be purely electric. From 2033, the luxury brand will only sell EVs, with a possible exception in China where local demand could determine the Four Rings to continue production of ICE cars. Before the gradual switch to EVs begins, conventionally powered performance cars will go out with a bang.
maritime-executive.com
Environmentalists Push for New Measures to Tackle Underwater Noise
Environmentalists are pushing for tough measures to address the impact of underwater noise from ships on marine life, a problem that is on the rise - particularly in the Arctic. With studies confirming that underwater noise from shipping is on the rise and continues to roughly double each decade, a...
MotorAuthority
Ford patented a magnetic charger for EVs
Ford has filed a patent application for a magnetic EV charger that lets drivers charge without having to get out of their cars. Filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Nov. 1, 2022, the application shows how charging EVs could be more automated, eliminating the need to physically plug in a cable, saving time and effort.
Comments / 0