A Waupun police officer was transported to the hospital as a precaution after falling through thin ice at the Harris Mill Park pond. The incident happened Wednesday evening when the officer on patrol noticed two kids dragging a picnic table out onto the ice. Police Chief Scott Louden says as the officer was attempting to get the table off the pond he fell through the ice. A second officer on the scene used a rope to help pull the officer to safety. Louden says it was a scary situation and he’s thankful a second officer was on the scene. Louden says ice on the pond is not safe and people should stay off the ice.

3 DAYS AGO