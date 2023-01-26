Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Man found dead in Fox River; evidence indicates break through ice, Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says
A man was found dead in the Fox River in Green County on Thursday, with the evidence indicating he broke through the ice, authorities reported. At about 6:50 a.m. Thursday, the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office received a call requesting a welfare check at a residence in the town of Princeton on the Fox River, Chief Deputy Sheriff Matthew L. Vande Kolk said in a statement.
Body pulled from icy Fox River in Green Lake County
wearegreenbay.com
WBAY Green Bay
Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
wearegreenbay.com
Home a total loss following fire & collapse in Kaukauna, estimated damage of over $400K
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A home in Kaukauna is now considered a ‘total loss’ following a fire that caused more than $400,000 in damages and its structure to collapse. According to the Kaukauna Fire Department, crews responded to the residence on Woodhaven Lane at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Snowfall totals across Washington Co., WI
Washington Co., WI – Mother Nature let go a blanket of winter white Saturday night across Washington Co., WI. Snow started initially Saturday morning in Germantown and by 1:30 p.m. started creeping further north into West Bend and Kewaskum. According to the Kennedy Space Center, Florida ruler the snowfall...
wearegreenbay.com
Two dead, Oshkosh man injured following multi-vehicle crash in Upper Michigan
GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, January 27. US-2 was temporarily closed as MSP troopers and multiple EMS agencies responded to the scene and rendered first aid.
spectrumnews1.com
Camping, RVing continue to see growth
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — It may be a cold and snowy day, but Jesse and Holly Koltz were more than happy to talk about camping. They’re the owners of Hucklberry Acres Campgrounds in New London. “When we opened up our on-line reservations to the public on Jan. 1, we’ve...
939thegame.com
A Deadly January On Wisconsin Snowmobile Trails
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urges safe snowmobiling. The DNR reports six snowmobile fatalities so far this month and urges all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride. The six fatalities involved single adult operators, ranging from 41 to 68...
radioplusinfo.com
1-27-23 waupun police officer rescued after falling through thin ice on pond
A Waupun police officer was transported to the hospital as a precaution after falling through thin ice at the Harris Mill Park pond. The incident happened Wednesday evening when the officer on patrol noticed two kids dragging a picnic table out onto the ice. Police Chief Scott Louden says as the officer was attempting to get the table off the pond he fell through the ice. A second officer on the scene used a rope to help pull the officer to safety. Louden says it was a scary situation and he’s thankful a second officer was on the scene. Louden says ice on the pond is not safe and people should stay off the ice.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton Police are now treating Sunday's incident as a homicide investigation
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: As Friday's snow ends, a cold snap begins. Saturday 1-4" of snow is possible for southern parts of the viewing area -- less for the Fox Cities, more for Fond du Lac to Sheboygan. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold weekend. Updated: 7 hours ago. Most folks will get...
Channel 3000
Road conditions worsen across southern Wisconsin as snowfall continues
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin drivers can't catch a break this week as snow continues to make travel tricky. Just a day after an 85-vehicle pileup left one person dead and 21 people injured, roads across southern Wisconsin are still slippery. Maps provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation show that...
wtaq.com
Ice fishing season shrinking
Maybe you have or haven’t noticed, but the ice fishing season in Wisconsin is shorter than it used to be – about 24 days shorter than it was in the 1970s. While the DNR does not monitor ice conditions or ice thickness, numerous other groups around the state do and have been for more than a century. Records for ice cover on Lake Mendota and Lake Monona in Madison, for example, are some of the oldest in the country, dating back to the 1850s. The data shows how ice coverage continues to decrease.
Channel 3000
A few things I learned ice fishing with the Wisconsin DNR
On icy Lake Monona on Saturday, Jan. 21, I had my first experience ice fishing. While the temperatures were below freezing and I didn’t manage to catch anything besides weeds, it’s definitely an activity that I would like to try again. From a first-time ice fisher, here’s what I learned.
seehafernews.com
Two Teens Die in Fond du Lac County Crash, Community Support Swells
Last weekend, two teenage boys passed away following a crash in Fond du Lac County. The boys, who have been identified as Tommy Koenigs and Nevins Zoch, were driving on Golf Course Road in the Town of Taycheedah at around 3:30 a.m. when they hit a tree. Zoch died at...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fire at restaurant on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI | By Captain Kenny Asselin
January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 2:40 a.m., West Bend Fire & Rescue. was dispatched for a water flow alarm at Qdoba, 920 W Paradise Dr., in the City of West Bend. Engine 3, Tower 1, and Battalion 1 responded....
At least 21 people were injured in an 85-vehicle pileup on a Wisconsin highway
MADISON, Wis. — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Wisconsin State Patrol said 85 vehicles appeared to have been involved and 21 people were taken to area hospitals to...
radioplusinfo.com
WBAY Green Bay
