ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Lake County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Man found dead in Fox River; evidence indicates break through ice, Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says

A man was found dead in the Fox River in Green County on Thursday, with the evidence indicating he broke through the ice, authorities reported. At about 6:50 a.m. Thursday, the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office received a call requesting a welfare check at a residence in the town of Princeton on the Fox River, Chief Deputy Sheriff Matthew L. Vande Kolk said in a statement.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Body recovered from Fox River after welfare check in Green Lake County

PRINCETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead in Green Lake County after going through the ice on the Fox River. According to a release, on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at around 6:45 a.m., the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen requesting a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Princeton.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
APPLETON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Snowfall totals across Washington Co., WI

Washington Co., WI – Mother Nature let go a blanket of winter white Saturday night across Washington Co., WI. Snow started initially Saturday morning in Germantown and by 1:30 p.m. started creeping further north into West Bend and Kewaskum. According to the Kennedy Space Center, Florida ruler the snowfall...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two dead, Oshkosh man injured following multi-vehicle crash in Upper Michigan

GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, January 27. US-2 was temporarily closed as MSP troopers and multiple EMS agencies responded to the scene and rendered first aid.
OSHKOSH, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Camping, RVing continue to see growth

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — It may be a cold and snowy day, but Jesse and Holly Koltz were more than happy to talk about camping. They’re the owners of Hucklberry Acres Campgrounds in New London. “When we opened up our on-line reservations to the public on Jan. 1, we’ve...
NEW LONDON, WI
939thegame.com

A Deadly January On Wisconsin Snowmobile Trails

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urges safe snowmobiling. The DNR reports six snowmobile fatalities so far this month and urges all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride. The six fatalities involved single adult operators, ranging from 41 to 68...
MADISON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-27-23 waupun police officer rescued after falling through thin ice on pond

A Waupun police officer was transported to the hospital as a precaution after falling through thin ice at the Harris Mill Park pond. The incident happened Wednesday evening when the officer on patrol noticed two kids dragging a picnic table out onto the ice. Police Chief Scott Louden says as the officer was attempting to get the table off the pond he fell through the ice. A second officer on the scene used a rope to help pull the officer to safety. Louden says it was a scary situation and he’s thankful a second officer was on the scene. Louden says ice on the pond is not safe and people should stay off the ice.
Channel 3000

Road conditions worsen across southern Wisconsin as snowfall continues

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin drivers can't catch a break this week as snow continues to make travel tricky. Just a day after an 85-vehicle pileup left one person dead and 21 people injured, roads across southern Wisconsin are still slippery. Maps provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation show that...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Ice fishing season shrinking

Maybe you have or haven’t noticed, but the ice fishing season in Wisconsin is shorter than it used to be – about 24 days shorter than it was in the 1970s. While the DNR does not monitor ice conditions or ice thickness, numerous other groups around the state do and have been for more than a century. Records for ice cover on Lake Mendota and Lake Monona in Madison, for example, are some of the oldest in the country, dating back to the 1850s. The data shows how ice coverage continues to decrease.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

A few things I learned ice fishing with the Wisconsin DNR

On icy Lake Monona on Saturday, Jan. 21, I had my first experience ice fishing. While the temperatures were below freezing and I didn’t manage to catch anything besides weeds, it’s definitely an activity that I would like to try again. From a first-time ice fisher, here’s what I learned.
MADISON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-26-23 fatal crash update-fdl county sheriff ryan waldschmidt

Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt released a statement Wednesday evening regarding a fatal crash on Golf Course Drive this month involving three teenagers from Fond du Lac County. The crash claimed the lives of the driver and front seat passenger. The rear seat passenger received non life-threatening injuries.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy