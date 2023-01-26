ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

'Elon Musk has made me embarrassed to drive my Tesla now'

When Anne Marie Squeo received her fiery red Tesla sports utility vehicle in 2020, the 55-year-old marketing and communications professional felt like she had joined a special "club" of people who were doing something to help the environment, while still driving with style. But last year, as Tesla boss Elon...
CONNECTICUT STATE
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
US News and World Report

Tesla Model 2 Expected in 2025

Tesla teased investors during a quarterly update earlier this month with mentions of future products, such as the long-awaited affordable Tesla Model 2 or Model C, that may, or may not, be unveiled on the March 1 Investor Day event. Spurring that speculation in part is a different January 2023...
insideevs.com

Elon Musk Says Tesla's Biggest Rival Is "Some Company Out Of China"

Elon Musk believes the toughest competition for Tesla comes from China, and expects a carmaker from the Asian country to "most likely to be second" to his company in electric vehicles. Despite the fact that many legacy automakers like General Motors, Ford, Hyundai Motor Group and Volkswagen are on the...
Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Soared Today

Tesla's sales and profits exceeded analysts' expectations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What...
insideevs.com

Tesla To Use 4680-Type Battery Cells In Megapacks: LFP Or NCM?

Tesla recently announced an intention to use its all-new 4680-type cylindrical battery cells in battery energy storage systems (BEES), like the Megapack, Powerpack, or maybe even Powerwall. The new type of cell is currently used only in the Tesla Model Y produced in Texas (at least some of them, as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
insideevs.com

So, Your Tesla Just Lost A Ton Of Value, But That's How Life Works

When Tesla raises its prices, people are upset, which is to be expected. When Tesla lowers its prices – which is rare, especially in the US – while many people are obviously excited, others aren't happy. The unhappy folks are typically those who already own a Tesla model that they paid more for. Not only are they likely jealous that someone got a much better deal on a Tesla than they did, but their resale/trade-in value instantly plummets.

