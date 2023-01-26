Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Breaks Down How Much It Costs to Charge Her Tesla
And it can get just as expensive as a tank of gas...
BBC
'Elon Musk has made me embarrassed to drive my Tesla now'
When Anne Marie Squeo received her fiery red Tesla sports utility vehicle in 2020, the 55-year-old marketing and communications professional felt like she had joined a special "club" of people who were doing something to help the environment, while still driving with style. But last year, as Tesla boss Elon...
Elon Musk's Decision to Change His Name on Twitter Backfires Due to His Own Policy
The Tesla CEO says he got stuck with a username that first cropped up in his civil jury trial.
Elon Musk banks almost $12B of Tesla money in seven days
While Forbes lists Elon Musk’s overall worth at $168.7 billion, data compiled by the Dow Jones Market Data Group shows Musk earned $11.98 billion over the last seven days from his Tesla holdings.
Ford Who? Elon Musk Reveals Tesla's True Rival
Legacy carmakers and upstarts are all battling to compete with Tesla. But for CEO Elon Musk, his main rival is not who you think.
China’s Now the World’s Second-Largest Car Producer As Exports Surge 54 Percent
China's auto business is growing thanks to its surging EV sales from makers such as BYD and Tesla.
Tesla Rival Lucid's Shares Soar on Takeover Speculation
Shares of Lucid Motors rose on Friday after rumors of being acquired by a Saudi Arabia fund.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
US News and World Report
Tesla Model 2 Expected in 2025
Tesla teased investors during a quarterly update earlier this month with mentions of future products, such as the long-awaited affordable Tesla Model 2 or Model C, that may, or may not, be unveiled on the March 1 Investor Day event. Spurring that speculation in part is a different January 2023...
Elon Musk Renews His Dogecoin Offer to McDonald's
The billionaire wants the fast-food chain to accept the Dogecoin cryptocurrency as payment for its burgers.
Used Car Prices Are Plunging: 1 Under-the-Radar Stock That Could Benefit
Copart has a long history of execution, regardless of what's happening with factors outside of its control.
Tesla Cybertruck Gets New Self-Driving Computer That Might Not Be Retrofit to Other EVs
via Getty Images, TeslaCEO Elon Musk says its existing hardware "will not be as good" as its upcoming Hardware 4.
Electric vehicles more expensive to fuel than gas-powered cars at end of 2022: consulting firm
It was cheaper to fuel a gas-powered car for 100 miles than it was to charge a comparable electric vehicle in late 2022, according to Anderson Economic Group.
Shiba Inu Has Soared 44% to Start 2023, but This Single Issue Could Stop the Rally
Shiba Inu has just reclaimed the important $0.00001 price handle.
insideevs.com
Elon Musk Says Tesla's Biggest Rival Is "Some Company Out Of China"
Elon Musk believes the toughest competition for Tesla comes from China, and expects a carmaker from the Asian country to "most likely to be second" to his company in electric vehicles. Despite the fact that many legacy automakers like General Motors, Ford, Hyundai Motor Group and Volkswagen are on the...
Motley Fool
Why Tesla Stock Soared Today
Tesla's sales and profits exceeded analysts' expectations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What...
insideevs.com
Tesla To Use 4680-Type Battery Cells In Megapacks: LFP Or NCM?
Tesla recently announced an intention to use its all-new 4680-type cylindrical battery cells in battery energy storage systems (BEES), like the Megapack, Powerpack, or maybe even Powerwall. The new type of cell is currently used only in the Tesla Model Y produced in Texas (at least some of them, as...
Genesis X Convertible Concept Headed to Production: Report
GenesisGenesis brand Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke allegedly told dealers that the stunning convertible concept is heading to production.
insideevs.com
So, Your Tesla Just Lost A Ton Of Value, But That's How Life Works
When Tesla raises its prices, people are upset, which is to be expected. When Tesla lowers its prices – which is rare, especially in the US – while many people are obviously excited, others aren't happy. The unhappy folks are typically those who already own a Tesla model that they paid more for. Not only are they likely jealous that someone got a much better deal on a Tesla than they did, but their resale/trade-in value instantly plummets.
Ford's $2.7 Billion Speed Bump Could Actually Be Good News
A major impairment charge was rough on Ford's third quarter, but a pivot in strategy could be to the company's benefit.
Comments / 0