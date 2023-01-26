ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Louisville

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 79-67 loss to Louisville on Sunday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Louisville_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. Felisha Legette-Jack...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score at Virginia Tech

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 85-70 loss at Virginia Tech on Saturday night at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_VT_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Virginia Tech...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Elijah Moore, one of top shooters in Class of 2024, commits to Syracuse basketball

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Elijah Moore, one of the top shooters in the Class of 2024, verbally committed to play basketball at Syracuse during a ceremony in the Bronx on Saturday. Moore, listed on recruiting websites as a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, picked the Orange over a list of finalists that included Oklahoma State, Alabama, Arkansas and Miami. He is listed as the No. 97 recruit in the Class of 2024 in 247 Sports’ composite rankings and ranked as high as No. 73 in 247 Sports’ individual rankings.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Virginia Tech shoots its way to 85-70 win over Syracuse

Blacksburg, Va. ― The Virginia Tech Hokies carved up the Syracuse defense like a holiday turkey. Virginia Tech worked the ball inside and out, blazing out to a 19-point halftime lead thanks to red-hot 3-point shooting and then getting enough inside scoring to finish off an 85-70 victory over the Orange here at Cassell Coliseum on Saturday.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
58K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy