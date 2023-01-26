Read full article on original website
Following the murder of Tyre Nichols, protesters around the US condemn police violence.Sherif SaadMemphis, NY
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Unionization at Starbucks: How Workers in a Syracuse NY Suburb Made HistoryJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJeremy BrowerEast Syracuse, NY
Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
High school roundup: 2 Section III boys wrestling teams fall short in NYSPHSAA Dual Championships
The Central Valley Academy and Cicero-North Syracuse boys wrestling squads fell short at grabbing a title on Saturday during the New York State duel meet championships at the SRC Arena. The Thunder made it to the Division II title match against Section IV’s Tioga. This came after CVA went 2-0...
New boys hockey state poll: 5 Section III teams remain in latest rankings
One Section III team remained in the top five in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association boys hockey poll. Skaneateles stayed at No. 4 in Division II. The Lakers, winners of their last five games, are coming off a 6-0 victory over New Hartford on Friday.
East Syracuse Minoa girls basketball battles back to beat Fayetteville-Manlius in OT
East Syracuse Minoa trailed Fayetteville-Manlius by as many as 15 points in Saturday’s girls basketball matchup. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Jan. 28-29
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Weedsport boys basketball tops Tully, bumps win streak to 10 straight (52 photos)
Weedsport has been riding high in the month of January. The Warriors brought a 9-game win streak into Friday’s matchup against Tully and came out with it extended to 10, following a 60-50 victory over the Black Knights.
Fayetteville-Manlius boys basketball senior continues family tradition with 1,000-point feat (photos, video)
Trevor Roe comes from a family that’s rich in basketball tradition. His father Matt, and his sister Lexie, both reached the 1,000-point plateau with their respective Fayetteville-Manlius varsity basketball squads of the past.
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 9)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8.
Junior first to reach 100 points for Cazenovia boys hockey since state champ did it 10 years ago
Junior Jack Donlin accomplished a feat Friday night no other Cazenovia boys hockey player has in over 10 years. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Section III wrestlers make history at first-ever girls wrestling state invitational (49 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — History was made at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena Friday when the New York State Public High School Association hosted the first-ever state-recognized girls wrestling invitational. 208 girls from around the state made their way to Syracuse to etch their names in history.
Cortland-Homer boys hockey captures 3rd-straight Cortaca Cup over rival Ithaca
The yearly matchup against Ithaca is built up with anticipation for the Cortland-Homer varsity boys hockey squad. The rivalry between the Golden Eagles and the Little Red led to the teams forming the annual Cortaca Cup game, which continued with its seventh year on Friday at Cass Park in the city of Ithaca.
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Louisville
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 79-67 loss to Louisville on Sunday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Louisville_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. Felisha Legette-Jack...
Syracuse’s depth put to test in loss to Louisville: ‘It was like a bowling alley out there’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The dominoes wouldn’t stop falling. First, it was Asia Strong, who sat on the bench in her warmups for the entirety of Sunday’s game against Louisville nursing an injury.
Teams do more than cheer at Cicero-North Syracuse Starfest event (63 photos)
The main objective of a cheer competition is working as a team to put together the best routine possible. While that was the goal of the eight varsity teams who participated at the Cicero-North Syracuse Starfest on Saturday, other lessons were learned on this day. “After a hectic week from...
Virginia Tech dominates Syracuse in nearly every category to win at home (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
The last time Syracuse met Virginia Tech this season, the Hokies were without one of their best 3-point threats and shot 3-of-19 from that distance against the Orange.
Maliq Brown gets first start of his Syracuse basketball career
Freshman forward Maliq Brown got the first start of his Syracuse career Saturday night in Blacksburg, Virginia. Brown, a native of Culpeper, Virginia, replaced Benny Williams in the Orange starting lineup. Syracuse tips off at 7:10 tonight against Virginia Tech. Brown came off the bench, but played 34 minutes, scored...
Syracuse basketball box score at Virginia Tech
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 85-70 loss at Virginia Tech on Saturday night at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_VT_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Virginia Tech...
Elijah Moore, one of top shooters in Class of 2024, commits to Syracuse basketball
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Elijah Moore, one of the top shooters in the Class of 2024, verbally committed to play basketball at Syracuse during a ceremony in the Bronx on Saturday. Moore, listed on recruiting websites as a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, picked the Orange over a list of finalists that included Oklahoma State, Alabama, Arkansas and Miami. He is listed as the No. 97 recruit in the Class of 2024 in 247 Sports’ composite rankings and ranked as high as No. 73 in 247 Sports’ individual rankings.
Virginia Tech shoots its way to 85-70 win over Syracuse
Blacksburg, Va. ― The Virginia Tech Hokies carved up the Syracuse defense like a holiday turkey. Virginia Tech worked the ball inside and out, blazing out to a 19-point halftime lead thanks to red-hot 3-point shooting and then getting enough inside scoring to finish off an 85-70 victory over the Orange here at Cassell Coliseum on Saturday.
Syracuse once again fails to punch up in losing to Virginia Tech (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — It seemed that whatever could go wrong, did go wrong for the Syracuse University men’s basketball team in a 85-70 loss to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia on Saturday night. The Hokies proved it all night on the Orange.
Sleepless in Syracuse: Virginia Tech gives Orange zone nightmares
Blacksburg, Va. – “The zone keeps you up at night,’’ Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said, referring to Syracuse’s 2-3 zone defense. On Saturday, Young’s Hokies gave Syracuse nightmares with a blistering shooting performance in the first half of an 85-70 win over the Orange here at Cassell Coliseum.
