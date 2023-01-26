ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ann Arbor News

Police ask for help finding missing teen

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Police have been actively attempting to locate Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, since being contacted by her family around 12:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, according to a Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

‘Aging starts at birth’: Ypsilanti Senior Center looking to unite young and old

YPSILANTI, MI – In the early 1960s, the “little house” in Ypsilanti’s Recreation Park opened as a gathering place for retirees. It was a “revolutionary” idea in its day, said Monica Prince, today the executive director of the Ypsilanti Senior Center, which 60 years later still hosts weekly euchre and knitting sessions, alongside meals and programs for the city’s older adults.
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive

Court orders Detroit museum to hold onto disputed van Gogh

DETROIT (AP) — A federal appeals court has ordered a Detroit museum to hold onto an 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh amid a Brazilian collector’s dispute with the museum over the painting. Wednesday’s order from the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati comes days after...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Police investigating 18-year-old man’s fall from parking structure as suicide

ANN ARBOR, MI -- The death of an 18-year-old Canton man who died falling from a downtown Ann Arbor parking structure is being investigated as suicide, police confirmed. “Security video from the parking garage matches the witness statement – with the video showing the deceased climb over the fencing on top of the structure, then falling to the ground,” Ann Arbor Police Department spokesperson Chris Page wrote in an email to MLive/The Ann Arbor News. “The witness nor did the video show anyone else on the rooftop at the time of the incident.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Here’s what a new report says about Ann Arbor traffic crash trends

ANN ARBOR, MI — Traffic crashes in Ann Arbor are both up and down, and there’s both good news and bad news. That’s what Raymond Hess, city transportation manager, told the city’s Transportation Commission recently, presenting a new analysis of crash trends over the past decade, including how the city has fared during the pandemic.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Watch this University of Michigan lecturer create 3D-printed ceramic art

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor-based artist and University of Michigan lecturer is bringing 3D-printing techniques to the world of ceramics. Mark Meier, a lecturer at UM’s Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning, began 3D printing clay using university equipment as he designed his coursework. Clay printing allows students to quickly prototype designs and mirrors techniques they may encounter in the architecture world.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

Backup camera issue leads to recall of nearly 383,000 Ford SUVs

DETROIT -- An estimated 383,000 Ford SUVs are being recalled due a problem with the vehicle’s touch screens that may not show a camera image when backing up. According to the Associated Press, the recall impacts certain 2020 to 2023 Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators, along with certain models of the 2020 to 2022 Lincoln Corsairs.
DETROIT, MI
