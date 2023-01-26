Read full article on original website
Police ask for help finding missing teen
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Police have been actively attempting to locate Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, since being contacted by her family around 12:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, according to a Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
Boy, 5, beaten to death by mom, stepdad, officials say
DETROIT – A Detroit couple is charged with murder and other crimes related to allegedly beating to death their 5-year-old son, officials said. Ethan Belcher and his 3-year-old brother were beaten while living in a house of squalor, The Associated Press reports. “The alleged facts in this case are...
Police investigating chaotic courtroom brawl that erupted at murder sentencing
ANN ARBOR, MI – The murder sentencing of Devion Christopher Brooks erupted into a chaotic brawl last week after a man lobbed a water bottle at Brooks sitting at the defense table, according to a video obtained by MLive/ The Ann Arbor News from the court. Now police are...
Ann Arbor OKs $39K lawsuit settlement with Lyft driver rear-ended by police
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor has agreed to pay $39,000 to settle a lawsuit claiming a city police officer in an unmarked vehicle rear-ended another motorist’s car. City Council authorized the settlement this week, OK’ing the payout for plaintiff Rasiel Alvarez-Rodriguez, though the city denied certain allegations and is not admitting liability.
‘Aging starts at birth’: Ypsilanti Senior Center looking to unite young and old
YPSILANTI, MI – In the early 1960s, the “little house” in Ypsilanti’s Recreation Park opened as a gathering place for retirees. It was a “revolutionary” idea in its day, said Monica Prince, today the executive director of the Ypsilanti Senior Center, which 60 years later still hosts weekly euchre and knitting sessions, alongside meals and programs for the city’s older adults.
Michigan man’s U.P. tree stand sabotage created ‘trap door,’ hunter fell 20 feet
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man is serving a 60-day jail sentence after he confessed to repeatedly sabotaging a hunter’s tree stand in the Upper Peninsula, causing the hunter to fall 15 to 20 feet. Thomas Steele III, 23, of Chelsea, recently pleaded guilty to misdemeanors of...
Court orders Detroit museum to hold onto disputed van Gogh
DETROIT (AP) — A federal appeals court has ordered a Detroit museum to hold onto an 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh amid a Brazilian collector’s dispute with the museum over the painting. Wednesday’s order from the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati comes days after...
Recently retired Oakland County woman wins $1 million lottery prize
LANSING, MI -- An Oakland County woman’s retirement is off to a tremendous start after she recently won a $1 million prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Double Diamond instant game. “I’ve been playing Double Diamond since it came out and have been very lucky on it, so I...
Life is still upside down: Michigan seniors talk about being displaced from condemned building
ADRIAN, MI - In a flash on July 25, 2022, dozens of senior residents in Adrian’s Riverview Terrace Apartments were forced to evacuate. Foundation cracks large enough to fit a hand through made the building unsafe, Grand Rapids-based engineering firm Structural Associates, Inc. told apartment management company Medallion Management, Inc. of Kalamazoo.
Police investigating 18-year-old man’s fall from parking structure as suicide
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The death of an 18-year-old Canton man who died falling from a downtown Ann Arbor parking structure is being investigated as suicide, police confirmed. “Security video from the parking garage matches the witness statement – with the video showing the deceased climb over the fencing on top of the structure, then falling to the ground,” Ann Arbor Police Department spokesperson Chris Page wrote in an email to MLive/The Ann Arbor News. “The witness nor did the video show anyone else on the rooftop at the time of the incident.”
Christmas Eve lotto purchase lands Detroit man $2 million win
LANSING, MI -- When a Detroit man told his wife that winning $2 million would be a life-changing moment for them, he didn’t realize just how soon it would be before he would be able to prove it. That’s because the same night he made that claim, he won a $2 million prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Jackpot Millions game.
Here’s what a new report says about Ann Arbor traffic crash trends
ANN ARBOR, MI — Traffic crashes in Ann Arbor are both up and down, and there’s both good news and bad news. That’s what Raymond Hess, city transportation manager, told the city’s Transportation Commission recently, presenting a new analysis of crash trends over the past decade, including how the city has fared during the pandemic.
How many of Michigan’s James Beard Awards semifinalists have you tried?
This is as prestigious as it gets in the restaurant industry. The 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the James Beard Awards have been announced and Michigan has no shortage of potential finalists. The 2023 Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists are recognized across 23 categories. There’s also one new award...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: El Limon fuses Mediterranean, Mexican cuisines
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new restaurant is bringing a fusion of flavor to Ann Arbor. El Limon, 2709 Plymouth Road, blends Mexican and Mediterranean cuisines in dishes like falafel tacos and spinach feta quesadillas. “These are my two favorite cuisines, so it’s nice to cook something that you love...
Upcoming $200M Eastern Michigan dorm seeks tax-exempt status
YPSILANTI, MI - A Wisconsin bond authority is helping Eastern Michigan University achieve tax-exempt status for its new student housing project. The “Welcome Home 2025″ project aims to add hundreds of new beds, while renovating most of the existing dorms on the Ypsilanti campus. The Public Finance Authority,...
Fire destroys Washtenaw County golf clubhouse causing more than $1M in damage
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A quickly-spreading fire destroyed a Washtenaw County golf course clubhouse Wednesday night. Fire crews were called at 8:56 p.m. Jan. 25, to the Hickory Creek Golf Course, 3625 Napier Road, for a reported structure fire, according to the Superior Township Fire Department. Crews arrived to...
More than 300 crashes reported during snowstorm in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Police and rescue crews in Washtenaw County responded to more than 300 weather-related crashes, road run-offs and stuck vehicles during Wednesday’s snowstorm. Washtenaw County Metro Dispatch alone received 295 requests for weather-related crashes throughout Wednesday, Jan. 25, during the snowstorm that dumped upwards of...
This UM student is a world champion Rubik’s Cube solver: 17 seconds, blindfolded
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A University of Michigan student is one of the world’s foremost “speedcubers,” a person capable of quickly solving a Rubik’s Cube. He also is an accomplished violinist. Stanley Chapel says the two fields go hand in hand. Not only does...
Watch this University of Michigan lecturer create 3D-printed ceramic art
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor-based artist and University of Michigan lecturer is bringing 3D-printing techniques to the world of ceramics. Mark Meier, a lecturer at UM’s Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning, began 3D printing clay using university equipment as he designed his coursework. Clay printing allows students to quickly prototype designs and mirrors techniques they may encounter in the architecture world.
Backup camera issue leads to recall of nearly 383,000 Ford SUVs
DETROIT -- An estimated 383,000 Ford SUVs are being recalled due a problem with the vehicle’s touch screens that may not show a camera image when backing up. According to the Associated Press, the recall impacts certain 2020 to 2023 Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators, along with certain models of the 2020 to 2022 Lincoln Corsairs.
