Iron Studios is back with a new and fantastic assortment of statues including a 1/4 scale Darth Vader sitting on his dark throne. Iron Studios embrace the full power of the Dark Side as they debut their new and impressive Star Wars statue. Fans are retraining to the fiery world of Mostar as Darth Vader is posed on his mighty throne with this incredible pieces. The design comes straight from his most recent appearance in the hit Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and is getting a Legacy Replica 1/4 release. This statue is no simple collectible as it comes in at a whopping 18.9" tall, 31.9" wide, and 29.1" deep. It is not often Star Wars fans get a statue of Darth Vader not in action, so this is a pleasant piece. Dark Side force wielders will be able to snag up one of these beauties for 999.99 Imperial Credits. Pre-orders are live right here, and the Dark Lord is set to arrive in Q3 2023.

21 HOURS AGO