Deputies investigating after 1 injured in Florence County shooting, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a shooting incident that injured a person in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Saturday at the intersection of Alligator and Twin Church roads, the sheriff’s office said. The victim is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. No […]
WMBF
Deputies investigating Saturday shooting in Florence County, 1 hurt
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Pee Dee on Saturday. Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened in the area of Alligator Road and Twin Church Road. Nunn added the victim suffered “what are believed...
Suspect in custody after Williamsburg Co. shootings killed 2, injured 2
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) announced that a suspect has been apprehended following two Saturday shooting incidents that left two people dead and two others injured. Shown Lorenzo Cooper (36) has been located and taken into custody Sunday, the sheriff’s office said. On Saturday, deputies initially responded to Birch […]
WMBF
Suspect arrested in Williamsburg Co. shootings that killed 2, hurt 2
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says the man wanted in connection with a pair of Saturday shootings is in custody. Shown Lorenzo Cooper, 36, of Kingstree, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to the sheriff’s office.
Gunfire exchanged during Highway 17 Business barricade situation; Horry County officer hit by shrapnel at start of incident
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County police officer was hit by shrapnel during an overnight barricade situation that blocked Highway 17 Business in the Surfside Beach area for several hours, authorities said. The officer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released, according to Horry County police. The injury occurred at […]
WMBF
Report: HCS teacher broke down door, punched roommate during fight over dogs
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A police report is providing more details about why a Horry County Schools teacher was charged with assault and kidnapping. Surfside Beach police arrested Kimberly Bone on Thursday. An incident report shows that Bone was the one who called police to a home along...
wpde.com
SLED responds after deputies link deadly Andrews shooting and Kingstree double-shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Law enforcement in Williamsburg County is investigating a deadly double-shooting near Andrews. On Saturday, Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office responded to Birch Creek Road, in the Andrews area of Williamsburg County, in reference to two individuals lying in the roadway that suffered gunshot wounds. Williamsburg...
2 dead, 2 injured in Williamsburg County shootings
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Williamsburg County are investigating Saturday shootings that left two people dead and two others injured. Deputies first responded to Birch Creek Road in the Andrews area following reports of two people laying in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. Both people died from their injuries. Deputies were also dispatched […]
WMBF
78-year-old arrested on obstruction charges in Georgetown Co. murder case
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown Co. deputies have made a second arrest in connection to a murder in the Greentown community early Wednesday morning. Deputies with Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Meadow Street just after midnight where multiple witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw an unidentified group of people running down the road immediately after. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. GCSO said.
Second person arrested in connection with deadly Georgetown Co. shooting
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly Tuesday night shooting in Georgetown County. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) responded to a home off Meadow Street around midnight where they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. Edna Faye Daniels, 78, was […]
WMBF
Warrants: 78-year-old woman accused of lying, concealing alleged murder committed by grandson
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County deputies have made a second arrest in connection to a murder in the Greentown community early Wednesday morning. Deputies with Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Meadow Street just after midnight where multiple witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw an unidentified group of people running down the road immediately after. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. GCSO said.
WIS-TV
Sumter police searching for shooter, man found dead in parked car
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department says it is investigating after a deadly shooting. The department is looking for information to identify the shooter after a man was found dead Thursday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 26. Investigators found Larry...
Two Camden men charged in woman's 2021 murder
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Two arrests mark a significant milestone in a Kershaw County murder that Sheriff Lee Boan said his office never gave up on. On Friday, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department announced the arrests of 20-year-old Antonyio Gary Johnson and 29-year-old Dexter Maurice Thomas of Camden in the 2021 murder of Dena Thames.
wpde.com
Extra deputies at Florence Co. courthouse after bullets found in bathroom
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There are 14 deputies standing guard inside and around the Florence County Judicial Center after five bullets were found in a bathroom trash can, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the center's maintenance employee found the bullets. He added that several...
WMBF
Deputies: ‘Dozens of bullets’ fired at homes in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at a number of Georgetown County homes late Thursday. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 100 block of Meadow Street shortly after 8 p.m. The department said “dozens of bullets” were fired at three occupied homes and another with no one inside.
WMBF
Family, community mourns victims killed in Robeson County triple homicide
RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WMBF) - Saturday marked a time to mourn for the small town of Red Springs. Residents gathered at the community basketball court to remember three people killed in a shooting earlier this week. MORE COVERAGE | Sheriff on Robeson County triple homicide victims: ‘We’ve basically taken away...
Marion County shooting victim dies, sheriff’s office says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A victim in an early-January Marion County shooting has died, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened Jan. 9 on Danny Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. The name of the person has not been released. The sheriff’s office said the crime is unsolved. Anyone with information […]
Three arrested following traffic stop in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop in Georgetown County resulted in the seizure of several firearms. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was stopped shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday in the county’s Greentown community. Authorities said the stop resulted in deputies seizing two handguns. Shamal […]
Georgetown Co. deputies investigating after multiple houses struck by gunfire Thursday
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating after shots were fired at multiple houses Thursday evening. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies around 8 p.m. Thursday responded to the area of Meadow Street, near Highmarket, following “dozens” of shots fired at houses along the 100 block. Three of the […]
wpde.com
2 men sentenced to life in prison for 2019 killing of Florence teen
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Quinterris Javon Carmichael and Tirik Jaquan Johnson-Epps have been sentenced to life in prison Friday after being found guilty of the murder of 18-year-old Tydrecus Deshawn Williams in September of 2019 at a store on Lucas Street in Florence, according to Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.
