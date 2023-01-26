ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTW News13

Deputies investigating after 1 injured in Florence County shooting, sheriff’s office says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a shooting incident that injured a person in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Saturday at the intersection of Alligator and Twin Church roads, the sheriff’s office said. The victim is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. No […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WMBF

WBTW News13

Gunfire exchanged during Highway 17 Business barricade situation; Horry County officer hit by shrapnel at start of incident

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County police officer was hit by shrapnel during an overnight barricade situation that blocked Highway 17 Business in the Surfside Beach area for several hours, authorities said. The officer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released, according to Horry County police. The injury occurred at […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 dead, 2 injured in Williamsburg County shootings

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Williamsburg County are investigating Saturday shootings that left two people dead and two others injured.  Deputies first responded to Birch Creek Road in the Andrews area following reports of two people laying in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. Both people died from their injuries. Deputies were also dispatched […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WMBF

WMBF

Warrants: 78-year-old woman accused of lying, concealing alleged murder committed by grandson

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County deputies have made a second arrest in connection to a murder in the Greentown community early Wednesday morning. Deputies with Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Meadow Street just after midnight where multiple witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw an unidentified group of people running down the road immediately after. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. GCSO said.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter police searching for shooter, man found dead in parked car

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department says it is investigating after a deadly shooting. The department is looking for information to identify the shooter after a man was found dead Thursday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 26. Investigators found Larry...
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Two Camden men charged in woman's 2021 murder

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Two arrests mark a significant milestone in a Kershaw County murder that Sheriff Lee Boan said his office never gave up on. On Friday, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department announced the arrests of 20-year-old Antonyio Gary Johnson and 29-year-old Dexter Maurice Thomas of Camden in the 2021 murder of Dena Thames.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Deputies: ‘Dozens of bullets’ fired at homes in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at a number of Georgetown County homes late Thursday. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 100 block of Meadow Street shortly after 8 p.m. The department said “dozens of bullets” were fired at three occupied homes and another with no one inside.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Marion County shooting victim dies, sheriff’s office says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A victim in an early-January Marion County shooting has died, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened Jan. 9 on Danny Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. The name of the person has not been released. The sheriff’s office said the crime is unsolved. Anyone with information […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Three arrested following traffic stop in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop in Georgetown County resulted in the seizure of several firearms. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was stopped shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday in the county’s Greentown community. Authorities said the stop resulted in deputies seizing two handguns. Shamal […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown Co. deputies investigating after multiple houses struck by gunfire Thursday

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating after shots were fired at multiple houses Thursday evening. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies around 8 p.m. Thursday responded to the area of Meadow Street, near Highmarket, following “dozens” of shots fired at houses along the 100 block. Three of the […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

2 men sentenced to life in prison for 2019 killing of Florence teen

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Quinterris Javon Carmichael and Tirik Jaquan Johnson-Epps have been sentenced to life in prison Friday after being found guilty of the murder of 18-year-old Tydrecus Deshawn Williams in September of 2019 at a store on Lucas Street in Florence, according to Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.
FLORENCE, SC

