The Constitution is the basic fundamental law of our country. That right there should disqualify her, but All Congress ( Senate and House) should understand that. If they vote for her it shows it is just politics not who is qualified.
Hard t believe a person would appear for a nomination hearing and not research months in advance our constitution. A law degree holder and sitting judge.
These are things we had to know in 8th grade inorder to be allowed to go on to high school. Imagine a judge who doesn't know the constitution. It seems to me that they should know it inside and out.Police officers should too.
