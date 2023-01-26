ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate the Lunar New Year and Asian cuisine at Guard and Grace

By Serena Ung
 3 days ago

Chef Troy Guard, Owner and Executive Chef at TAG Restaurant Group welcomes TFRC Chefs Scott Drewno and Danny Lee, both James Beard Award Semi-Finalist for The Feast From the East.

The money raised from this family style feast will to toward Roundup River Ranch in Colorado to provide children with life-threatening illnesses the opportunity to experience the most extraordinarily ordinary joys of childhood by offering free, medically-supported camp programs.

Chefs Guard, Lee and Drewno’s menus, created exclusively for the Guard and Grace Lunar New Year dinner event, celebrate the influence and diversity in Asian cuisine that have built their storied careers and expansive restaurant empires.

Tickets are still available for The Feast from the East which will be held on February 2nd at Guard and Grace in Denver.

