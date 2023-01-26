ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Trumbull County prosecutor urges parole board to keep man behind bars for 1980 attack on in-laws

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w8qIY_0kSSc23800

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins is urging the state parole board to keep a man convicted of the 1980 killing of his mother-in-law and wounding her husband behind bars.

Ohio State Highway Patrol increases maximum age requirement

In the letter, Watkins said John Johnson, 65, should remain in prison because he never expressed remorse for the July 17, 1980 killing of Wyoma Teutsch, 57 and wounding of her husband, Robert, at their Grand Boulevard home in Newton Township.

Watkins also said Johnson fled the country and is wanted for a 1981 murder in British Columbia. Johnson was captured in 1982 in Tuscon, Ariz., after being on the run for 18 months.

Johnson also told his parents in a letter in 1980 that he did not regret what he had done, Watkins told the parole board.

Johnson was also convicted of assaulting a prison inmate in 2021, Watkins wrote.

“Any release on parole of Johnson would present to both the community and the victims’ surviving family members a clear and present danger of further harm and violence by him.” Watkins wrote.

Johnson was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison after being convicted in 1982 in common pleas court on charges of murder and attempted murder. He has a parole hearing Feb. 23.

Investigators said Johnson came to the victim’s home about 5:20 a.m. and shot Robert Teutsch several times with a rifle when Teutsch opened the garage door.

Report: Rocks thrown from overpass damage several vehicles on I-680 in Youngstown

Teutsch crawled back inside the home and was shot again by Johnson, investigators. Wyoma Teutsch was found shot to death on the front porch. Investigators believed she was trying to get out of the home but was shot dead by Johnson.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Johnson is a suspect in the 1981 shooting death of a man in British Columbia, and there is a warrant for his arrest that is still active.

In a letter to his parents shortly after the shootings, Johnson wrote, “I am not sorry for what I [sic] done and I’m glad I did it,” Watkins said. In a copy of the letter Watkins attached to his request, Johnson ended his letter by writing “tell everyone I said hi.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WFMJ.com

Mercer County District Attorney investigating video involving Farrell Police, suspect

Mercer County's District Attorney is investigating an incident after a video of an arrest between Farrell Police and a suspect began circulating on social media. According to a press release, Farrell Police Chief Charles Rubano requested Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker to investigate the incident which has drawn accusations of improperly handling an arrest on social media.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Lisbon woman sentenced for her role in death of newborn baby

A Lisbon woman has been sentenced on Friday for her role in the death of her newborn son just one day after his birthday. Twenty-four-year-old Rebecca Young had pled guilty to felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse. Young was sentenced...
LISBON, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Former Beaver County health care worker sentenced to federal prison for targeting, abusing residents

A former health care worker who targeted disabled residents at a Beaver County residential facility was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison. Zachary Dinell, formerly of Freedom, abused at least 13 residents of McGuire Memorial, a residential medical facility outside New Brighton, according to federal prosecutors. He and another caseworker, Tyler Smith, sometimes recorded themselves abusing residents — punching, kicking and choking them, and rubbing irritants like hand sanitizer and mouthwash in their eyes.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WKBN

WKBN

65K+
Followers
33K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy