ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara Humane provides tips on what to do when pet gets lost

By Karen Cruz-Orduña
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uN4xX_0kSSc1AP00

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Humane has tips for pet owners on what to do when their fur friend gets lost or run away from home.

The non-profit organization says the first thing to do is report their pet missing at the Santa Barbara County Animal Control.

"They have a form online that you can file a lost pet report or you can call the shelter nearest you," Santa Barbara Humane Chief Operating Officer Dori Villalon.

Villalon also mentioned ways to avoid getting their pet from running away. She said one is to getting your pet licensed.
"So dogs four months and older in Santa Barbara County should be wearing a current dog license. It supports the county's services to help find lost and found pets. So get your pet licensed," said Villalon.

The post Santa Barbara Humane provides tips on what to do when pet gets lost appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Emergency crews respond to man over the side of N. San Marcos Road using hoists and helicopter

Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a medical emergency involving a man in need of evacuation about 180 feet below the roadway at the 2000 block of North San Marcos Road around 11:24 a.m. on Jan. 29. The post Emergency crews respond to man over the side of N. San Marcos Road using hoists and helicopter appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Women arrested for allegedly ransacking Ventura County drugstores

Two women were arrested for allegedly ransacking drugstores in Ventura County on Saturday. The suspects were identified as 26-year-olds Kayla Thomas and Imani Adedji from Los Angeles, according to Simi Valley Police. Officers responded to a shoplift in progress at a CVS store at 4440 Alamo Street in Simi Valley around 4:09 p.m., police said. […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Soaring egg prices puts strain on bakeries in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif, - Local bakeries, cafes and restaurants are feeling the pinch of rising egg prices. Managers at CrushCakes Cafe in Santa Barbara says what used to cost about $25 for a crate of eggs is now costing a whopping $100. According to the USDA the current price of a dozen large eggs in The post Soaring egg prices puts strain on bakeries in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Daily Nexus

New restaurants, notable closures and food news in and around I.V.

The Daily Nexus On the Menu Team wants to ring in the new year by highlighting some recent changes in Santa Barbara’s restaurant scene. A recurring theme in our local restaurant coverage is documenting how the pandemic has made restaurant ownership more difficult for owners facing challenges such as supply chain issues and difficulties in hiring employees. From the shuttering of I.V.’s beloved Study Hall bar to restaurant openings that should draw more traffic to State Street, there are several new culinary developments in Santa Barbara County.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Ventura County Fairgrounds is Ripe For California Strawberry Festival

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the California Strawberry Festival will return May 20-21 at a new venue, the Ventura County Fairgrounds. “We are thrilled to relaunch the California Strawberry Festival in 2023 at the Fairgrounds,” said Dean Kato, chair of the California Strawberry Festival Board of Directors.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

2 Horses Struck, Killed by Vehicle

Somis, Ventura County, CA: Two horses were struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning, Jan. 29, in the unincorporated community of Somis in Ventura County. California Highway Patrol Ventura officers responded to a 6:30 a.m. call of a vehicle collision with two horses down in the roadway on Aggen Road just north of SR-118.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy