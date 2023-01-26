Santa Barbara Humane provides tips on what to do when pet gets lost

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Humane has tips for pet owners on what to do when their fur friend gets lost or run away from home.

The non-profit organization says the first thing to do is report their pet missing at the Santa Barbara County Animal Control.

"They have a form online that you can file a lost pet report or you can call the shelter nearest you," Santa Barbara Humane Chief Operating Officer Dori Villalon.

Villalon also mentioned ways to avoid getting their pet from running away. She said one is to getting your pet licensed.

"So dogs four months and older in Santa Barbara County should be wearing a current dog license. It supports the county's services to help find lost and found pets. So get your pet licensed," said Villalon.

