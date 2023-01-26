Read full article on original website
The richest rappers in the U.S.
It's surprising to learn about the net worth of celebrities. This Tik To video went viral revealing the richest rappers in the United States. It amassed over 650,000 views, more than 12,000 likes, 1,100+ comments, 1,300+ favorites, and more than 1,800 social shares.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Exciting news for Shaq’s Atlanta Krispy Kreme franchise
Atlanta‘s cherished Krispy Kreme location is returning. The Ponce de Leon Avenue franchise, owned by Shaquille O’Neal, announced construction of an all-new shop at the location. The announcement comes almost two years after it burned to the ground on Feb. 10, 2021. The location has burned twice since O’Neal bought the franchise.
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Babyface to perform at 2023 Super Bowl
Award-winning entertainers are adding to the constellation of stars who will be on the scene for the 2023 Super Bowl in suburban Phoenix. Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph has been tapped to sing the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which will precede the playing of the official national anthem, “Star-Spangled Banner.”
50 Cent says Eminem had bigger impact on hip-hop than Jay-Z
Rapper-turned-producer 50 Cent has turned heads with his emphatic and uncategorical rebuking of people who say that Jay-Z has had a bigger impact than Eminem in the world of hip-hop. The conversation transitioned over to music when Crawford used Jay-Z and Eminem as an analogy that states, in his opinion,...
Singer Dondria is excited about her new music, grateful to Jermaine Dupri
Dondria is ready for her moment. The Atlanta singer-songwriter has been in the music industry since she was a teenager. Sixteen years after being discovered by Jermaine Dupri through YouTube, the artist has released her latest EP, Perspective. Read on to learn more about the project and her career. How...
T.I. auditioned for ‘Drumline’ but didn’t want drum lessons
“Club Shay Shay,” a weekly podcast hosted by Shannon Sharpe, welcomed T. I Harris as a guest for its most recent episode. The rapper shared that he failed an audition for the 2002 Drumline movie because he did not want to learn how to play the drums. “They were...
Drake brings nostalgia to the Apollo Theater, then makes a big announcement
It feels like a once-in-a-lifetime experience when you see Drake perform because he rarely does. Since the release of Her Loss, the Canadian artist has performed a few times with 21 Savage and fans are waiting for an album tour. On Jan. 21 and Jan. 22, Drake gave his fans...
Future throws a big party at United Center in Chicago
On Jan. 20, award winning rapper Future and a few of his friends came to the United Center in Chicago with the “Future and Friends – One Big Party tour.” Chicago came out on the cold night in the height of winter to pack the United Center and have a great time. The lineup featured some new and familiar faces. Chicago native Sasha Go Hard – the only woman on the line up – set the tone for the evening with a stirring performance. One of the standout performances of the night came from Lil Jairmy, who seemed genuinely excited for the opportunity and did not waste anytime showing why he was deserving to be in that company of greats. Babyface Ray, EST Gee and Chicago native G Herbo also showed up and did what they were supposed to do.
City of Atlanta ignored outcry against spending $90M on ‘Cop City’
As I sit down on this cold January morning to share my thoughts on the events that unfolded on Saturday, Jan. 21, I’m left with the reality that we must have an honest discussion about where we are and why. I am a sixth-generation Georgian. I am a son...
Hidden Empire Films delivers a message of hope in new horror flick ‘FEAR’
Most thought leaders attempt to encourage others through positive words or affirmations, but Deon and Roxanne Taylor, the founders of Hidden Empire Film Group, aren’t most people. Their message of encouragement and motivation to conquer life’s everyday challenges comes wrapped in what promises to be the most gut-wrenching horror film of 2023, aptly titled FEAR. The Taylors, who also doubled as executive producers for the project, aspire to challenge audiences to face and conquer their personal fears. Heavy hitters T.I., Joseph Sikora and Terrence J lend their star power to the film.
HipHopDX.com
Master P’s Reported ‘Menace II Society’ Sequel Was Never In Play, Says Allen Hughes
Master P is reported to have once been working on a Menace II Society sequel, but according to one of the film’s directors, this was never the case. Earlier this week, Fat Trel opened up about his rift with Master P in an interview with No Jumper. The DMV-based rapper said the fallout came after the No Limit Records founder wanted him to star in a sequel to the 1993 hood classic, which was the first feature film directed by Albert and Allen Hughes — also known as the Hughes Brothers.
Mayor Andre Dickens assists with getting couples hitched for V-Day
Marryweevents.com is hosting a city-wide wedding event on Valentine’s Day to marry couples in a once in a lifetime group wedding on Feb. 14. Rolling out spoke with Crystal Love from Marry We events on why this wedding event is the perfect opportunity to tie the knot. Atlanta has...
Director Dallas Jackson is giving Black entertainers a chance to thrive
Dallas Jackson is a writer, director, producer and president of DJ Classicz, a production company focusing on edgy young adult-driven film and television projects. Jackson first wrote and produced “Uncle P” starring Lil Romeo and Cheech Marin for Nickelodeon, which led to him becoming a consulting producer on TeenNick’s first season of “South of Nowhere” for executive producer Tommy Lynch. From there, Jackson has produced or helped on shows or films including”REBEL,” “Straight Outta Heaven,” THRILLER and Welcome to Sudden Death.
Sadeqa Johnson writes about 2 Black women in ‘The House of Eve’
Sadeqa Johnson is an award-winning author whose previous novel, Yellow Wife, was named a best book of the year by NPR and Christian Science Monitor, and cemented Johnson as a top-notch historical fiction novelist. Now, in The House of Eve, Johnson transports readers to 1950s D.C. and Philadelphia in this epic love story that explores themes of race, class, colorism and women’s ambition.
T.J. Holmes’ and Amy Robach’s futures at ABC have been decided
After preparing to file a lawsuit against ABC in early January, both T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are cutting ties with the network. According to TMZ, after a mediation session on Jan. 26, ABC and the co-anchors have severed ties and both are receiving payouts per their contracts. The mediation...
