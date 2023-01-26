Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs12.com
Reckless driver, peeping tom, and robbery: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Dramatic Video: Reckless driver leads deputies on high speed chase, sheriff says. A traffic stop turned into a high speed chase for deputies in Volusia County. The sheriff's office said on Friday afternoon,...
cbs12.com
Woman cries for help after man falsely imprisons her in West Palm Beach: police
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman's cry for help led to the arrest of a West Palm Beach man. On Jan.22, around 11:34 p.m., the West Palm Beach Police Department responded to domestic trouble at 410 S Rosemary Ave 2. Marc Volpicelli called police when he heard...
cbs12.com
911 call leads police to a 30-year-old man murdered in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police in West Palm Beach are looking for a killer. On Jan. 27, the West Palm Beach Police Department found a 30-year-old man murdered inside the Royal St. George Apartments. According to police, he was shot to death. Detectives said, a hysterical person...
cbs12.com
Man arrested for bringing firearm to Glades Central High School
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after he brought a firearm on school grounds. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 21, they received reports of shots fired near Glades Central High School. A PBSO Aviation Unit saw a man running with...
cbs12.com
Road rage, bomb, and slumber party: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. A road rage encounter led to gunfire and an arrest in central Florida. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the confrontation involved a man on a motorcycle and a car. "I have a...
cbs12.com
Anti-Semitic flyers found in Town of Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The town of Palm Beach Police Department has issued several littering citations after discovering antisemitic flyers on Saturday. According to Captain Will Rothrock, the bags and flyers had antisemitic messages regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Rothrock tells CBS12 News they issued several littering citations to...
cbs12.com
Watch: Residential gas leak in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A residential gas leak caused a fire this morning. It happened between Mahogany Bend Court and Golfside Drive in Boca Raton. Palm Beach County and Delray Beach fire rescue crews responded around 8 a.m. First arriving crews assessed the situation, recognized an underground line...
cbs12.com
Young couple arrested in South Florida shooting, robbery
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A couple has been arrested in the shooting and robbery that occurred in North Lauderdale. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said at around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, dispatch received a call about a shooting near U.S. 441 and Bailey Road. Deputies...
cbs12.com
Letter carriers union says armed robberies of letter carriers on the rise
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Letter Carriers' Union in South Florida is sounding the alarm about armed holdups of letter carriers. The union says this has become a growing problem. When you think of armed robberies, you may think of banks or convenience stores. But some bandits...
cbs12.com
Volunteers spend 24 hours counting the homeless
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The number of people battling homelessness is on the rise, in Palm Beach County and in most places across the country. There are many different reasons for that – like skyrocketing rent, inflation and lack of available housing. Other factors that have nothing to do with the economy include mental illness and drug addiction.
cbs12.com
Body of missing free diver found, Coast Guard ends search
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — The search for a free diver ends in tragedy. The U.S. Coast Guard made an announcement on Friday morning saying crews were looking for 67-year-old Howard Sal. He was last seen free diving near Hollywood Beach on Thursday. Crews provided a description of Sal saying...
cbs12.com
Greyhounds undergoing training to become service animals for veterans, first responders
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Five special Greyhound puppies are on a mission to protect and serve those who protect and serve our community. The dogs are six months old and are starting their training to become service animals for veterans and first responders. On Saturday, the dogs...
cbs12.com
City of Greenacres launches Property Enhancement Grant Program
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Greenacres has launched a new program. The city's Property Enhancement Grant Program is intended to engage and encourage property owners and businesses to maintain the value of their property by renovating and rehabilitating the physical appearance. Applicants may be awarded up to...
cbs12.com
Spotlight on Business: Life Imaging FLA
West Palm Beach, FL — Life Imaging FLA provides early detection for heart disease and cancer through low dose CT scans. This preventative screening has saved thousands of lives. The simple procedure takes 5 minutes and has same day results. You can get a free heart scan from your cell dial #250 and say the keyword Free Heart Scan.
cbs12.com
World-class conference for rare pediatric limb deformity surgeries held locally
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many might not know, but Palm Beach County holds the number one medical institute in the world for rare pediatric limb deformity surgeries. That's according to the director of the Paley Orthopedic and Spine Institute at St. Mary’s Medical Center. And once...
cbs12.com
South Florida teachers participate in underwater robotics demonstration at Manatee Lagoon
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — FAU Lab Schools partnered with Florida Power & Light Company to host an underwater robotics teacher training on Friday. Teachers from South Florida received a firsthand look at remotely operated vehicles. Video shows the demonstration of underwater robotics in a large inflatable pool.
cbs12.com
Proposed Florida housing bill bans rent control
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — On Thursday, lawmakers in Tallahassee announced a proposed bill that they hope will help tackle the affordable housing crisis across the state. The $811 million dollar housing bill does a number of things:. Provides incentives for the private sector to be the primary...
cbs12.com
CBS12 News Athlete of the Week- Lake Worth High School's Hedrens Barthelus
LAKE WORTH, FLA. (CBS12) — The Lake Worth High School boys basketball team is one of the best teams in Palm Beach County so far this season, thanks in part to a break out star. Hedrens Barthelus had a limited role in last year‘s run to the State Semi Finals, but this year‘s major role could be a big reason why the Trojans go all the way this time. Barthelus is our CBS12 News Athlete of the Week.
cbs12.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:. 02-18-23-27-47, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 4. There were no winners and the estimated jackpot is now $613,000,000.
Comments / 0