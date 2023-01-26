LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The number of people battling homelessness is on the rise, in Palm Beach County and in most places across the country. There are many different reasons for that – like skyrocketing rent, inflation and lack of available housing. Other factors that have nothing to do with the economy include mental illness and drug addiction.

