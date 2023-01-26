ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, FL

cbs12.com

Reckless driver, peeping tom, and robbery: Top stories in video

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Dramatic Video: Reckless driver leads deputies on high speed chase, sheriff says. A traffic stop turned into a high speed chase for deputies in Volusia County. The sheriff's office said on Friday afternoon,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man arrested for bringing firearm to Glades Central High School

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after he brought a firearm on school grounds. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 21, they received reports of shots fired near Glades Central High School. A PBSO Aviation Unit saw a man running with...
BELLE GLADE, FL
cbs12.com

Road rage, bomb, and slumber party: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. A road rage encounter led to gunfire and an arrest in central Florida. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the confrontation involved a man on a motorcycle and a car. "I have a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Anti-Semitic flyers found in Town of Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The town of Palm Beach Police Department has issued several littering citations after discovering antisemitic flyers on Saturday. According to Captain Will Rothrock, the bags and flyers had antisemitic messages regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Rothrock tells CBS12 News they issued several littering citations to...
PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Watch: Residential gas leak in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A residential gas leak caused a fire this morning. It happened between Mahogany Bend Court and Golfside Drive in Boca Raton. Palm Beach County and Delray Beach fire rescue crews responded around 8 a.m. First arriving crews assessed the situation, recognized an underground line...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Young couple arrested in South Florida shooting, robbery

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A couple has been arrested in the shooting and robbery that occurred in North Lauderdale. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said at around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, dispatch received a call about a shooting near U.S. 441 and Bailey Road. Deputies...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
cbs12.com

Volunteers spend 24 hours counting the homeless

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The number of people battling homelessness is on the rise, in Palm Beach County and in most places across the country. There are many different reasons for that – like skyrocketing rent, inflation and lack of available housing. Other factors that have nothing to do with the economy include mental illness and drug addiction.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Body of missing free diver found, Coast Guard ends search

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — The search for a free diver ends in tragedy. The U.S. Coast Guard made an announcement on Friday morning saying crews were looking for 67-year-old Howard Sal. He was last seen free diving near Hollywood Beach on Thursday. Crews provided a description of Sal saying...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
cbs12.com

City of Greenacres launches Property Enhancement Grant Program

GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Greenacres has launched a new program. The city's Property Enhancement Grant Program is intended to engage and encourage property owners and businesses to maintain the value of their property by renovating and rehabilitating the physical appearance. Applicants may be awarded up to...
GREENACRES, FL
cbs12.com

Spotlight on Business: Life Imaging FLA

West Palm Beach, FL — Life Imaging FLA provides early detection for heart disease and cancer through low dose CT scans. This preventative screening has saved thousands of lives. The simple procedure takes 5 minutes and has same day results. You can get a free heart scan from your cell dial #250 and say the keyword Free Heart Scan.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

World-class conference for rare pediatric limb deformity surgeries held locally

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many might not know, but Palm Beach County holds the number one medical institute in the world for rare pediatric limb deformity surgeries. That's according to the director of the Paley Orthopedic and Spine Institute at St. Mary’s Medical Center. And once...
cbs12.com

Proposed Florida housing bill bans rent control

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — On Thursday, lawmakers in Tallahassee announced a proposed bill that they hope will help tackle the affordable housing crisis across the state. The $811 million dollar housing bill does a number of things:. Provides incentives for the private sector to be the primary...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

CBS12 News Athlete of the Week- Lake Worth High School's Hedrens Barthelus

LAKE WORTH, FLA. (CBS12) — The Lake Worth High School boys basketball team is one of the best teams in Palm Beach County so far this season, thanks in part to a break out star. Hedrens Barthelus had a limited role in last year‘s run to the State Semi Finals, but this year‘s major role could be a big reason why the Trojans go all the way this time. Barthelus is our CBS12 News Athlete of the Week.
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:. 02-18-23-27-47, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 4. There were no winners and the estimated jackpot is now $613,000,000.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

