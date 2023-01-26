The heartbreak and anger in writing about police is that they never run out of people to kill. Right after I learned about the cop who killed Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, a protester against the multi-million dollar police facility that the City of Atlanta is tearing down a forest to construct, I learned about Tyre Nichols. Tyre was a young, Black man who loved to skate board and take pictures. Memphis Police Department cops stopped him in a vehicle on January 7th. He ran – which is reasonable because cops routinely kill Black people and he wanted to live. Cops often punish people who flee, just like the cops who took Freddie Gray on a “rough ride” for running in 2015. MPD beat him and took him to the hospital. He died three days later.

