Mother accused of murdering her two children ‘overwhelmed’ by postpartum psychosis, vigil told
A vigil for two children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother heard she had been “overwhelmed” by mental illness. Midwife Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing the children, aged five and three, before jumping out of a window at the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The 32-year-old mother survived the jump, but her daughter Cora and son Dawson were already dead when emergency services arrived at the scene. A seven-month-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after being found unconscious with traumatic injuries.Speaking at the vigil held for the siblings at Holy Family Church...
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Young Boy Wants To Commit Suicide After Being Called a "Monster; but His Dad Teaches Bullies a Lesson
Bullying is a serious problem that affects children of all ages, and it can have a devastating impact on their physical and mental health. Victims of bullying may experience anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and other emotional difficulties, and in severe cases, they may even consider committing suicide. One such victim is Jackson, a seven-year-old boy who has endured a lifetime of bullying and ridicule from children due to his rare disease, Treacher Collins Syndrome.
What would have saved Tyre Nichols’ life?
The heartbreak and anger in writing about police is that they never run out of people to kill. Right after I learned about the cop who killed Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, a protester against the multi-million dollar police facility that the City of Atlanta is tearing down a forest to construct, I learned about Tyre Nichols. Tyre was a young, Black man who loved to skate board and take pictures. Memphis Police Department cops stopped him in a vehicle on January 7th. He ran – which is reasonable because cops routinely kill Black people and he wanted to live. Cops often punish people who flee, just like the cops who took Freddie Gray on a “rough ride” for running in 2015. MPD beat him and took him to the hospital. He died three days later.
Synagogue targeted by Molotov cocktail overnight
Authorities are searching for a suspect who allegedly threw a lit Molotov cocktail at the front door of a New Jersey synagogue early Sunday morning. According to security video footage, the suspect approached the front door of Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, New Jersey at 3:19 a.m. and threw the Molotov cocktail. The glass bottle broke but did not cause any damage, and the suspect then fled, the Bloomfield Police Department said in a statement Sunday afternoon.
