Dodgers: Analyst Says This Could Be LA Superstar's Last Season in MLB
Bleacher Report lists Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw as one of ten star players who might call it a career after the 2023 season.
Dodgers Utility Player Happy to Play 'Wherever They Need Me'
Chris Taylor has played all over the field for the Dodgers over the past six seasons, and he's looking forward to doing it again in 2023.
theScore
5 riskiest acquisitions of MLB offseason
Every offseason, MLB teams hand out lucrative, long-term contracts with the hope that players can replicate their past success well into the future. There have been a staggering number of megadeals handed out this winter and a few other head-scratchers that could leave clubs in trouble in the future. Let's...
Dodgers: Max Muncy Reacts to Exit of LA Hitting Coach Brant Brown.
The club lost coaching talent this offseason after Brown accepted a new position.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani 'Far Less Likely' to Remain in Anaheim After Arte Moreno Decision
New York writer Andy Martino says Arte Moreno's decision not to sell the Angels makes it "far less likely" Shohei Ohtani will be back with the team in 2024.
Ex-Red Sox Stud Hurler Looking For Two-Year Deal; Should Boston Consider Reunion?
Could a reunion be brewing in Boston?
Dodgers: MLB Insider Believes LA Lost Miguel Rojas Trade
Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden says the Dodgers lost the trade by giving up Jacob Amaya for Miguel Rojas. We're not so sure about that.
Angels News: Mike Trout Says Shohei Ohtani 'Hates Losing,' Wants to Win to Keep Him in LA
He doesn't want to lose his teammate this offseason.
Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Group Of High-Leverage Relievers After Latest Trade
The Boston Red Sox do not have a reliable left-handed reliever but there are a few strong candidates to fill the role in free agency.
Look: NFL World Convinced Tonight's Game Is 'Rigged'
Two words are trending late in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. NFL rigged. That's certainly not going to go over very well at the NFL offices in New York. Cincinnati and Kansas City are tied, 20-20, late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs' most-recent drive had the ...
Former-ish Dodger Pitcher Attempting Yet Another Comeback
This would be an impressive comeback.
Dodgers Ink Another Righty Pitcher to a Minor League Deal
They're adding more depth in the minor leagues.
Former Dodger and KC World Series Champ Signs With Texas Rangers
He spent nearly two seasons in the Dodgers organization.
Rangers Sign Former Yankees Outfielder to Minor League Deal
This outfielder was once a top prospect in New York, a slugger that never panned out in pinstripes
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Agrees To Deal With Japanese Club After Surprisingly Short Stint
Another former Red Sox player will be playing elsewhere in 2023
Yardbarker
Cito Gaston is apparently among the possible candidates to be considered for the Hall of Fame by the Era Committee this year
The Era Committee, which is also known as the Veterans Committee, is how players, managers, umpires, etc. get voted into the Hall of Fame if they didn’t make it during their 10-year eligibility on the BBWAA ballot after they retired. Much like the standard Hall of Fame vote, there are 16 members on the Era Committee and a person needs 75 percent of the votes among that committee to be elected into Cooperstown.
Yardbarker
Bulls reportedly willing to take calls on these three players before NBA trade deadline
The Chicago Bulls could be active before this year’s NBA trade deadline, however, the players they move may not be the names you expect. The Bulls have been one of the biggest disappointments so far in the 2022-2023 NBA season. Despite having two All-Stars on the roster and a solid core around them, the team owns a 22-26 record a couple of weeks before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
Three Potential Red Sox Reunions To Bolster Roster Before Spring Training
The Boston Red Sox could still benefit from an additional move or two before the beginning of spring training. A few reunions would make sense.
Yardbarker
Report: Bucks offer for Knicks’ Cam Reddish doesn’t include Grayson Allen
One of the offers the New York Knicks have on their table for Cam Reddish is from the Milwaukee Bucks. But it doesn’t include two-way wing Grayson Allen. According to HoopsHype’s Mike Scotto, the Bucks have so far resisted including Allen in the Reddish trade talks. “Instead, the...
