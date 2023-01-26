Read full article on original website
Dakota Johnson Wore a Revealing Two-Piece Outfit That Will Make You Do Double Takes
A red carpet appearance for Dakota Johnson means a memorable fashion moment that will be talked about for years to come. Back in October 2019, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress attended the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 11th annual Governors Awards Gala in Los Angeles. Attendees were...
Jennifer Coolidge Says 'Most Fun I've Ever Had at a Wedding' Was for Billie Eilish and Finneas' Parents
"It was the most romantic thing I've ever been to," Jennifer Coolidge said of attending the wedding of Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's parents in 1995 Jennifer Coolidge had an unforgettable time at the wedding of Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's parents. While promoting her latest movie, Shotgun Wedding, Coolidge, 61, and her costar Steve Coulter sat down with Olivia Marks of Hits Radio. Asked by Marks about the "craziest wedding" she's ever attended, Coolidge said, "I think the best wedding I've ever went to was... I got this...
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira During Star-Studded Miami Wedding Celebration: Report
David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi were some of the stars in attendance at Marc Anthony's weekend wedding to Nadia Ferreira Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are married! The couple said "I do" during a ceremony held at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida, on Saturday evening, Hola! reported. Anthony, 54, and Ferreira, 23, were joined by various celebrity friends, including David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi, according to the outlet. Miami mayor Francis X. Suarez officiated. Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and Anthony's brother, Bigram...
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns
Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Julie Bowen Shoots Her Shot with Harry Styles at His Concert: 'I Know What I'm Doing'
"I'm here! HARRY!" Julie Bowen captioned an Instagram post as she shared a video of herself at Harry Styles' Love On Tour stop in Inglewood, California Julie Bowen is shooting her shot with Harry Styles. The Emmy Award winner, 52, who has admitted her infatuation with the One Direction alum, 28, in the past, attended his Love On Tour stop on Thursday in Inglewood, California, with an attention-grabbing sign. "I'm here! HARRY!" Bowen captioned an Instagram Reel of herself in the audience. In the clip, she shows off a...
TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Reveals Facial Feminization Surgery Results in Glam Video: 'It's Still Me'
Mulvaney returned to social media to tell her followers how happy she is Talk about new year, new you! TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney returned from a social media hiatus to reveal the results of her facial feminization surgery. The creator, who rose to fame on social media for her series "Days of Girlhood" that documented her transition from day one, underwent intensive facial feminization surgery (FFS) in December. She's been quiet on social media since then, while she healed. Now that Mulvaney, whose last pre-FFS post on Instagram was Dec....
Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She's 'Still Trying to Get Used' to Daughter Apple's Absence
Gwyneth Paltrow has had a hard time adjusting since daughter Apple relocated to New York to attend college Gwyneth Paltrow is missing her daughter while she's away at school. The GOOP founder, 50, shared an Instagram Story on Friday that featured a throwback selfie alongside daughter Apple, 18, who is now living in New York and going to college. "Still trying to get used to it💔," she captioned an old selfie she took with Apple, where the teen takes the photo as mom poses over her shoulder. The Shakespeare in Love actress...
Michael B. Jordan Speaks About Lori Harvey Split on SNL: It Was 'My Very First Public Breakup'
Michael B. Jordan said during his Saturday Night Live opening monologue that he is on the dating app Raya following his split from Lori Harvey Live from Studio 8H, it's Michael B. Jordan! The actor, 35, hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time over the weekend, where he was joined by Lil Baby, who served as the evening's musical guest. During his opening monologue, Jordan detailed how he "went through my very first public breakup," referring to his split from Lori Harvey in June 2022 after more than a year of dating. "Most people...
Olivia Wilde and Ex Jason Sudeikis Seen Hugging in L.A. Following Harry Styles Split
"The break has been difficult for Olivia," a source previously told PEOPLE of Wilde and Harry Styles' breakup in November, two years after she and Jason Sudeikis called off their engagement Olivia Wilde and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis appear to be keeping it friendly. After PEOPLE confirmed her split from Harry Styles in November, the actress and filmmaker, 38, was spotted Friday in Los Angeles, sharing a hug with the Ted Lasso star, 47, with whom she shares son Otis Alexander, 8½, and 6-year-old daughter Daisy Josephine. A source told...
Gavin Rossdale Raves Over Pregnant Daughter Daisy Lowe for Her 34th Birthday: 'Our Sweetest Girl'
"We miss you all the time but today especially," Gavin Rossdale wrote to his daughter, who recently celebrated a big year that included her engagement and first pregnancy announcements Gavin Rossdale is celebrating another year around the sun for his oldest child. The Bush frontman, 57, marked daughter Daisy Lowe's 34th birthday on Friday with a sweet note on Instagram, adding a slideshow of photos featuring the birthday girl, her fiancé Jordan Saul and other members of her family that was set to Beyoncé and JAY-Z's "Crazy in...
Nia Long Is 'Never Telling' Who She Wants to Date Next amid Breakup from Ime Udoka
"I have my eye on one person," Nia Long said on The Drew Barrymore Show as she and Barrymore discussed their dating lives Nia Long is keeping her secret crush under wraps. The You People actress, 52, was a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday when Barrymore revealed she's been secretly dating people for years without any media attention. Long then shared a secret of her own. "I have my eye on one person," she said before making it clear she's "not saying" who. She added, "I'm...
Brad Pitt and George Clooney Have N.Y.C. Night Filming Apple Thriller 'Wolves' — See the Pics!
The upcoming Apple thriller reunites the Babylon actor with his Ocean's Eleven costar and longtime friend George Clooney Brad Pitt and George Clooney were hard at work on Thursday night. The two longtime friends and actors were seen on the set of their upcoming Apple thriller Wolves looking dialed into their characters as they filmed chilly, nighttime scenes for the movie in New York City's Chinatown neighborhood. Pitt, 59, wore a black leather jacket, and a gray, zippered sweater over a classic white-button down shirt, while Clooney, 61, layered his dark outerwear...
Ant Anstead Dances with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger in Rare Instagram Photo: 'Magic Under Twinkly Lights'
Anstead has been giving subtle glimpses of his relationship with the actress through his social media posts Ant Anstead is having a romantic night out with girlfriend Renée Zellweger. While the couple has mostly kept their relationship low-key, the HGTV alum, 43, proudly showcased his love for the Oscar-winning actress, 53, in an Instagram post on Friday, in which the two appear to be dancing on an outdoor patio under the night sky as they look into each other's eyes. "Always Pause for moments of magic under twinkly lights…❤️💫x," Anstead...
Jason Segel Says He's 'Always Struggled' with Anxiety: 'We're All a Mess'
The actor stars along Harrison Ford in Apple TV+'s new therapy comedy Shrinking Jason Segel is opening up about his mental health journey. Segel, 43, stars opposite Harrison Ford in Apple TV+'s new therapy comedy Shrinking, as a man who tries counseling for the first time after the death of his wife. While he expressed during an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment that the show, which is now available to stream, is helping to destigmatize mental illness, he revealed that he has asked for help "so many times" and "in so many different ways." RELATED: Why...
Seth Rogen Takes on Donkey Kong Duties in Latest Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser
Cat Mario also makes an appearance in the teaser for the film, which hits theaters on April 7 Fans finally know what Seth Rogen sounds like as Donkey Kong. And, well, he sounds just like Seth Rogen! In the latest teaser for Illumination's upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Rogen debuts his ape-speaking chops as he faces off against Chris Pratt's Mario in what appears to be a Super Smash Bros.-inspired battle. The clip was released on Sunday and arrives less than three months before the iconic video game transforms into an animated...
Christina Ricci Says Academy's 'Backward' Review of Andrea Riseborough Oscar Nom 'Feels Elitist'
"If it's taken away shame on them," Christina Ricci said in a since-deleted IG statement after the Academy announced a review of Andrea Riseborough's surprise nomination for To Leslie Christina Ricci is calling out the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Yellowjackets star, 42, defended first-time Oscar nominee Andrea Riseborough against the Academy's "very backward" review of her surprise Best Actress nod for indie favorite To Leslie, following a last-minute grassroots campaign. "Seems hilarious that the 'surprise nomination' (meaning tons of money wasn't spent to position...
Kim Kardashian Keeps These $6 Makeup Wipes in Her Beauty Bag, and Shoppers Say They Don't Bother 'Sensitive Skin'
More than 4,400 Amazon customers have given them a five-star rating Just like the rest of us, Kim Kardashian needs to remove her makeup at the end of the day. And we discovered she uses a surprisingly affordable product to do so. In a recent Instagram Story, she gave her followers a peek into what products she keeps in her beauty bag. Along with what appears to be a blue tube of Secret deodorant and a travel-size CeraVe product, we immediately recognized the familiar purple packaging of her...
Tom Verlaine, Television Frontman and Punk Godfather, Dead at 73 'Following a Brief Illness'
"He made incredible music," Billy Idol wrote of fellow punk legend and Television frontman Tom Verlaine, after The New York Times announced that he died at age 73 on Sunday Tom Verlaine, the Television founding member and frontman, has died. He was 73. The New York Times reported that the pioneering fixture of the 1970s New York City punk scene died Saturday in Manhattan "following a brief illness," according to Jesse Paris Smith, daughter of Verlaine's ex and frequent collaborator Patti Smith. Many paid tribute to Verlaine on social...
