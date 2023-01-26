Read full article on original website
Related
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Anissa Jones: The Sad, Short and Tragic Life of the "Family Affair" Star
She was one of the darlings of 1960s family television. She was also one of several former child-stars who died too young after years of being in the spotlight that proved to be overwhelming.
Albany Herald
Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams actress, dead at 64
Lisa Loring, best known as the first actress to play Wednesday Addams in the original "The Addams Family" sitcom, has died at the age of 64. Loring's daughter, Vanessa Foumberg, confirmed in a statement to Variety that her mother died Saturday of a stroke.
Albany Herald
Pamela Anderson: Tim Allen ‘Had No Bad Intentions’ in Alleged Flashing Incident
After claiming in her new memoir that Tim Allen flashed her in 1991 on the set of Home Improvement, Pamela Anderson is speaking out about the alleged incident. “Tim is a comedian; it’s his job to cross the line. I’m sure he had no bad intentions,” the 55-year-old said in a texted statement to Variety. “Times have changed, though. I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It’s a new world.”
Albany Herald
New ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Jake DeArruda Compares Ken Jennings & Mayim Bialik, Explains How He Beat Troy Meyer
Current Jeopardy! champion Jake DeArruda is opening up about his experience on the show and how he knocked off super-champ Troy Meyer in last Friday’s (January 27) game. DeArruda, a delivery dispatcher from Ludlow, Vermont, shocked viewers on Friday’s episode when he beat fan favorite Meyer, who had amassed $214,802 during a seemingly unstoppable six-game winning streak. In a series of blog posts, DeArruda shared his thoughts on the game, along with his views on the show’s hosts and past players.
Albany Herald
'The Last of Us' just made an early claim to one of the best TV episodes of 2023
If the hoopla surrounding "The Last of Us" has felt at all excessive through the first two episodes, the third chapter of the HBO series lives up to the weight of all the hype, laying early claim to what will almost inevitably be discussed as one of the best hours of television in 2023.
Albany Herald
YouTube star MrBeast helps 1,000 blind people see again by sponsoring cataract surgeries
YouTube superstar MrBeast is making the world clearer -- for at least 1,000 people. The content creator's latest stunt is paying for cataract removal for 1,000 people who were blind or near-blind but could not afford the surgery.
Albany Herald
Michael B. Jordan spoofs Jake from State Farm in hilarious 'SNL' skit
Michael B. Jordan is giving full insurance coverage a whole new meaning. The actor portrayed an interloping version of State Farm's popular spokesperson, Jake, in a hilarious sketch during his "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut on January 28.
Comments / 0