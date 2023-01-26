ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams actress, dead at 64

Lisa Loring, best known as the first actress to play Wednesday Addams in the original "The Addams Family" sitcom, has died at the age of 64. Loring's daughter, Vanessa Foumberg, confirmed in a statement to Variety that her mother died Saturday of a stroke.
Pamela Anderson: Tim Allen ‘Had No Bad Intentions’ in Alleged Flashing Incident

After claiming in her new memoir that Tim Allen flashed her in 1991 on the set of Home Improvement, Pamela Anderson is speaking out about the alleged incident. “Tim is a comedian; it’s his job to cross the line. I’m sure he had no bad intentions,” the 55-year-old said in a texted statement to Variety. “Times have changed, though. I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It’s a new world.”
New ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Jake DeArruda Compares Ken Jennings & Mayim Bialik, Explains How He Beat Troy Meyer

Current Jeopardy! champion Jake DeArruda is opening up about his experience on the show and how he knocked off super-champ Troy Meyer in last Friday’s (January 27) game. DeArruda, a delivery dispatcher from Ludlow, Vermont, shocked viewers on Friday’s episode when he beat fan favorite Meyer, who had amassed $214,802 during a seemingly unstoppable six-game winning streak. In a series of blog posts, DeArruda shared his thoughts on the game, along with his views on the show’s hosts and past players.
'The Last of Us' just made an early claim to one of the best TV episodes of 2023

If the hoopla surrounding "The Last of Us" has felt at all excessive through the first two episodes, the third chapter of the HBO series lives up to the weight of all the hype, laying early claim to what will almost inevitably be discussed as one of the best hours of television in 2023.
Michael B. Jordan spoofs Jake from State Farm in hilarious 'SNL' skit

Michael B. Jordan is giving full insurance coverage a whole new meaning. The actor portrayed an interloping version of State Farm's popular spokesperson, Jake, in a hilarious sketch during his "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut on January 28.

