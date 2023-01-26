Read full article on original website
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Call for Images - Gordon Parks "From the Heart"D. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
Bob’s Cruiser Care Packs help the homeless
CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee community is coming together on Saturday to help the homeless. Bob the bike guy and the girl scouts are collecting supplies for Bob’s Cruiser Care Packs. The packs are given to local police departments to hand out to the local homeless population. A...
Have You Visited the Best Diner in Massachusetts?
It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in Massachusetts.
Price Rite Marketplace of Worcester employees recognized for lifesaving heroics
Correction: An earlier version of this story had an incorrect address for the Price Rite Marketplace. WORCESTER — Four employees at Price Rite Marketplace on Southbridge Street were recognized by the company for performing lifesaving acts while on the job. ...
Railroad Hobby Show is a ‘must-see’ in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The fan favorite “Railroad Hobby Show” was held this weekend at the Big E fairgrounds. Train and railroad lovers had a momentous day over in West Springfield on Sunday morning. The Railroad Hobby Show is America’s largest railroad-themed trade show. John Sacerdote,...
Curry in Chicopee collecting items for homeless organized by Bob the Bike Man
"Cruisers Care Packs" items such as winter hats, gloves, socks, blankets, and toiletry products can be dropped off Saturday at Curry Honda in Chicopee.
Gary Rome named TIME Dealer of the Year
There is some national recognition of western Massachusetts' own Gary Rome, he's been named the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year.
Where to find the best Portuguese food in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Restaurants in western Massachusetts that serve Portuguese dishes.
Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers
2/4 Old Navy, a retailer known for its wide variety of clothing items, is set to open its doors at The Center at Hobbs Brook retail plaza in Sturbridge Feb. 4. The new store will take over the retail space where an Old Navy store did business for many years. Since its closing,...
Williamstown Resident Nominated for Grammy
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — One week from Sunday, Matt Cusson will be walking the red carpet and waiting in the audience to hear if his name called at the 65th Grammy Awards. The Pittsfield native is nominated in the "Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella" for his work on the Bee Gees' "How Deep Is Your Love" performed by Dallas-based a cappella group Kings Return.
New Hot Table location in Chicopee scheduled to open Monday
The newly constructed Hot Table on Memorial Drive in Chicopee is set to officially open on Monday.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont
VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
Two More Very Affordable Locations to Live in Massachusetts
In an era where prices keep increasing on what seems like everything including food, heat, fuel, rent, etc., many folks throughout Massachusetts are struggling to find an affordable place to live. For some, it's currently not a reality to have a home of their own or a decent apartment that isn't suffocating them, financially speaking.
First responder soup drive kicks off in South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The community of South Hadley are doing their part to help those in need this winter. Community members are encouraged to drop off canned soup items at various collection locations throughout the area, including the South Hadley Police and Fire Departments. All donations will go...
Thunderbids host ‘Hometown Heroes’ night, stair climb event
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Before Saturday’s big game, the Thunderbirds held their first ever Annual Stair Climb Event. Many teams and first responders climbed throughout the Mass Mutual Center, to raise money for the T-Birds foundation. Caitlin Kirrane, the event organizer said the turnout for the event was amazing...
Annual Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Breakfast in Chicopee
The Sheriff's annual Honorary Deputy Sheriff's Breakfast took place on Sunday.
‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ spotlights Worcester in question about Clark University
The city in the heart of the commonwealth got a spotlight on “Celebrity Jeopardy!” late Thursday. A question about the city of Worcester, specifically in relation to Clark University, was asked during the gameshow’s final semifinal round Thursday night. The episode saw actors Patton Oswalt, Brendan Hunt and Michael Cera stepping up to their podiums as quarterfinal winners to vie for the $1 million grand prize.
Soaring egg prices having impact on local bakeries
Longmeadow man sentenced for taking naked photos of girls without consent. Western Mass News was in Springfield Superior Court Friday morning for the sentencing of 22-year-old James McColley. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A community is coming together to help a Chicopee family in need after losing their five-year-old boy...
Robins in the winter?!
Hikers on Holcomb Farm’s Tree Trail pass a large kiosk on their way up the initial hill. The kiosk’s front side has a map of the trails; the back side has seasonal information on trees, biological processes and birds. The new bird information that went up this month is about robins that we see in Granby during the winter.
Sale closed in Gardner: $155,000 for a five-bedroom home
Roque Rocha bought the property at 81 Stuart Street, Gardner, from John W Dooley on Jan. 13, 2023, for $155,000 which represents a price per square foot of $118. The property features five bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 10,750 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
Deerfield family fears homelessness as it pleads with town for working heat, water
A few days before Christmas, Ashleigh Young woke up to no heat or hot water. The next day, her hot water was brown and “smelled awful.” And on Christmas Eve, her pipes froze, causing more problems. Since the family of four moved into their Deerfield apartment in 2021,...
