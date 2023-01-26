ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westhampton, MA

westernmassnews.com

Bob’s Cruiser Care Packs help the homeless

CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee community is coming together on Saturday to help the homeless. Bob the bike guy and the girl scouts are collecting supplies for Bob’s Cruiser Care Packs. The packs are given to local police departments to hand out to the local homeless population. A...
CHICOPEE, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Have You Visited the Best Diner in Massachusetts?

It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Railroad Hobby Show is a ‘must-see’ in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The fan favorite “Railroad Hobby Show” was held this weekend at the Big E fairgrounds. Train and railroad lovers had a momentous day over in West Springfield on Sunday morning. The Railroad Hobby Show is America’s largest railroad-themed trade show. John Sacerdote,...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Resident Nominated for Grammy

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — One week from Sunday, Matt Cusson will be walking the red carpet and waiting in the audience to hear if his name called at the 65th Grammy Awards. The Pittsfield native is nominated in the "Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella" for his work on the Bee Gees' "How Deep Is Your Love" performed by Dallas-based a cappella group Kings Return.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont

VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WSBS

Two More Very Affordable Locations to Live in Massachusetts

In an era where prices keep increasing on what seems like everything including food, heat, fuel, rent, etc., many folks throughout Massachusetts are struggling to find an affordable place to live. For some, it's currently not a reality to have a home of their own or a decent apartment that isn't suffocating them, financially speaking.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

First responder soup drive kicks off in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The community of South Hadley are doing their part to help those in need this winter. Community members are encouraged to drop off canned soup items at various collection locations throughout the area, including the South Hadley Police and Fire Departments. All donations will go...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Thunderbids host ‘Hometown Heroes’ night, stair climb event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Before Saturday’s big game, the Thunderbirds held their first ever Annual Stair Climb Event. Many teams and first responders climbed throughout the Mass Mutual Center, to raise money for the T-Birds foundation. Caitlin Kirrane, the event organizer said the turnout for the event was amazing...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ spotlights Worcester in question about Clark University

The city in the heart of the commonwealth got a spotlight on “Celebrity Jeopardy!” late Thursday. A question about the city of Worcester, specifically in relation to Clark University, was asked during the gameshow’s final semifinal round Thursday night. The episode saw actors Patton Oswalt, Brendan Hunt and Michael Cera stepping up to their podiums as quarterfinal winners to vie for the $1 million grand prize.
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Soaring egg prices having impact on local bakeries

Soaring egg prices having impact on local bakeries
LONGMEADOW, MA
granbydrummer.com

Robins in the winter?!

Hikers on Holcomb Farm’s Tree Trail pass a large kiosk on their way up the initial hill. The kiosk’s front side has a map of the trails; the back side has seasonal information on trees, biological processes and birds. The new bird information that went up this month is about robins that we see in Granby during the winter.
GRANBY, CT
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Gardner: $155,000 for a five-bedroom home

Roque Rocha bought the property at 81 Stuart Street, Gardner, from John W Dooley on Jan. 13, 2023, for $155,000 which represents a price per square foot of $118. The property features five bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 10,750 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
GARDNER, MA

