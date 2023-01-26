Read full article on original website
Related
wtaj.com
Best drugstore vitamin C serum
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Vitamin C is a naturally occurring antioxidant that works to reduce the signs of aging within the skin and increase collagen and elastin production. This serum brightens the skin and helps to reduce the signs of sun damage and acne scarring on the skin over time. Certain doses of vitamin C can protect your skin from harmful UV rays to ward off wrinkles, fine lines and other effects of the sun on the skin. All of these skin-perfecting features do not have to come with a heavy price tag. When buying a vitamin C serum, consider your skin type, the ingredients and whether the brand tests its products on animals.
wtaj.com
Hyaluronic acid vs. vitamin C serum
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Both hyaluronic acid and vitamin C are naturally occurring and work to reduce signs of aging in the skin. When used together, the anti-aging benefits are amplified. Hyaluronic acid retains moisture, while vitamin C increases collagen production. Each substance keeps dryness at bay and promotes greater skin elasticity. The price points are similar depending on the brand and the amount of substance that you are purchasing. Including both items in your skin care routine can pose great skin benefits and is good for all skin types.
Comments / 0