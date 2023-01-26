Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Bogdan Bogdanovic playing with Hawks' second unit on Saturday night
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is not starting in Saturday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Bogdanovic will return to his previous second unit role after De'Andre Hunter was named Atlanta's starter. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Bogdanovic to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Bogdanovic's projection includes 14.2...
Luka Doncic (ankle) questionable Monday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Doncic missed Saturday's game due to a sprained left ankle. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday night's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Doncic plays, Josh Green would likely revert to the bench.
Nicolas Batum starting for Clippers Sunday in place of inactive Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Nicolas Batum will start Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Clippers are extremely shorthanded. Among those sidelined is Kawhi Leonard, out due to right knee injury management. In his absence, Batum will draw a start on the wing.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers' Saturday contest versus Boston
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. James will suit up in Boston after the 38-year old was designated with his usual questionable label. In 35.9 expected minutes, our models project James to score 48.3 FanDuel points. James' Saturday projection includes...
3 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Friday 1/27/23
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
Lonnie Walker (knee) probable Monday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Walker made his long-awaited return to the court Saturday after an absence due to left knee tendinitis. Now, he is listed probable for Monday's contest in Brooklyn. Expect him to play.
Nets starting Seth Curry for injured Ben Simmons (knee) on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Curry will make his third start this season after Ben Simmons was held out with knee soreness. In 31.8 expected minutes, our models project Curry to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Curry's projection includes 14.7 points,...
Kevin Love (back) available Sunday for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Love is dealing with low back spasms, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to close out the week.
Seth Curry (knee) not listed on Brooklyn's Saturday injury report
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the New York Knicks. After sitting one game with knee soreness, Curry is expected to return on Saturday. In 32.1 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Curry to score 26.1 FanDuel points. Curry's Saturday projection includes 15.6 points, 3.1...
Luke Kennard (calf) questionable on Sunday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kennard is dealing with a calf injury and is questionable to face Cleveland on Sunday. He logged 20.8 minutes against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Kennard is averaging 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1...
Detroit's Cory Joseph (back) will not play Monday
The Detroit Pistons have ruled out Cory Joseph (back) for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Joseph will miss a third straight game as he recovers from a back injury. Alec Burks has started in each of the past two games and has averaged about 28.5 minutes per game without Joseph in that time.
Gabe Vincent (ankle) probable for Miami on Sunday
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Vincent is dealing with right ankle stiffness. However, it's not too serious, which is why he's listed probable. Expect him to give it a go. Our models project Vincent for 7.6...
T.J. Warren (shin) doubtful Monday for Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's game agaisnt the Los Angeles Lakers. Warren has missed the last couple games due to a shin injury. Now, it seems as though he'll be in store for another absence to kick off the new week.
Boston's Robert Williams (ankle) ruled out on Saturday
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Williams will miss tonight's showdown against his team's historic rivals after suffering a left ankle sprain. Expect Grant Williams to see more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 550.2 minutes...
Atlanta's De'Andre Hunter (illness) starting on Saturday, Bogdan Bogdanovic to bench
Atlanta Hawks small forward De'Andre Hunter (illness) is starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Hunter will join Atlanta's starting lineup after he was sidelined two games with asthma symptoms. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team ranked ninth in defensive rating, our models project Hunter to score 22.9 FanDuel points.
Michael Porter Jr. (personal) starting for Nuggets on Saturday; Vlatko Cancar back to bench
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Porter missed the last couple contest due to personal reaons. However, he's been cleared to return to the court in a high-profile matchup versus Philadelphia Saturday afternoon. He'll also immediately start, sending Vlatko Cancar back to a bench role.
Romeo Langford (adductor) questionable Monday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Langford is dealing with left adductor tightness, which is why he's missed the last three games. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
