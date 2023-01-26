ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bosse’s News and Tobacco, longtime Green Bay business, holds grand opening in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Bosse’s News and Tobacco first opened up shop in 1898, meaning which means this year, they’re celebrating their 150th anniversary. The news stand was on Cherry Street in downtown Green Bay for the past 41 years but was forced to find a new home after the City of Green Bay announced it would be replacing the space with an apartment complex.
Allouez man collects pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – An Allouez man, along with his classic car club Garage Sessions, is collecting pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald house. Dave Kuik coordinates the tab collection for Green Bay and neighboring areas including Allouez, De Pere, Howard, and Ashwaubenon. Kuik and his friends in Garage...
Winterfest On Broadway Brings Out The Crowds

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The colder weather was no match for people anxious to get out of the house and gather in downtown Green Bay. A Candyland scavenger hunt had people checking out the shops, but the usual outdoor activities were also held like ice carving and carriage rides.
Weenie of the Week 1-27-23 Fentanyl Express Green Bay

We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week…whomever mailed a package of cocaine and fentanyl this week to Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. According to Green Bay police, on Tuesday the department received and opened a package mailed through the United States Postal Service. It contained three point zero two (3.02) grams of fentanyl and point 79 grams of cocaine.
Someone mailed Green Bay Police Chief drugs

(Green Bay, WI) -- The police chief in Green Bay, Wisconsin is reminding people not to mail him drugs. Chief Chris Davis says someone mailed him fentanyl and cocaine this past week. The drugs were flagged by the Post Office before they ever got to the chief, but he says he was told about them right away.
Local tastes on display in Restaurant Week Fox Cities

KAUKAUNA, Wis. — The first step in making a creamy cauliflower soup is cutting the cauliflower by hand. It’s what Kim Mischler was doing on a late Wednesday morning. She’s the owner of Sticky Fingers Cafe & Catering in Kaukauna. “We’re a little cafe that serves organic...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
Trucking Company Sets Up Shop In Green Bay’s Rail Yard District

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Downtown Green Bay officially welcomed trucking company Paper Transport, Inc. to its new office space in the Rail Yard Innovation District Wednesday afternoon. With the company employing over 900 truck drivers and 200 office workers, Green Bay offered a $150,000 grant to keep PTI...
International Grocery Stores in Oshkosh

New Year, new grocery stores to stop at! Did you know Oshkosh has multiple international grocery stores for you to stop at and pick up some fun new dinner items at? We stopped at three that are local and we couldn’t wait to share what we found!. Tienda Mexicana...
Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association

A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold weekend

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: As Friday's snow ends, a cold snap begins. Saturday 1-4" of snow is possible for southern parts of the viewing area -- less for the Fox Cities, more for Fond du Lac to Sheboygan. Updated: 8 hours ago. Winds will be brisk and could gust upwards of...
