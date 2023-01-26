Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Historic former Green Bay business hosts ribbon cutting for De Pere opening
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Bosse’s News & Tobacco hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of its brand-new location in downtown De Pere. Bosse’s had to move out of its over 100-year-long residence in Green Bay because the building it was in was being torn down.
WBAY Green Bay
Bosse’s News and Tobacco, longtime Green Bay business, holds grand opening in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Bosse’s News and Tobacco first opened up shop in 1898, meaning which means this year, they’re celebrating their 150th anniversary. The news stand was on Cherry Street in downtown Green Bay for the past 41 years but was forced to find a new home after the City of Green Bay announced it would be replacing the space with an apartment complex.
wearegreenbay.com
Allouez man collects pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – An Allouez man, along with his classic car club Garage Sessions, is collecting pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald house. Dave Kuik coordinates the tab collection for Green Bay and neighboring areas including Allouez, De Pere, Howard, and Ashwaubenon. Kuik and his friends in Garage...
wearegreenbay.com
Creative sips and food at “The Wine Loft” inside Kaukauna’s “313 Dodge”
(WFRV) – Taste the World without leaving the Fox Cities. Kyle Megna visited Local 5 Live with a look at the new ‘Wine Loft’ inside 313 Dodge in Kaukauna. The Wine Loft is located at 313 Dodge Street in Kaukauna. See more online at 313dodge.com.
94.3 Jack FM
Winterfest On Broadway Brings Out The Crowds
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The colder weather was no match for people anxious to get out of the house and gather in downtown Green Bay. A Candyland scavenger hunt had people checking out the shops, but the usual outdoor activities were also held like ice carving and carriage rides.
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 1-27-23 Fentanyl Express Green Bay
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week…whomever mailed a package of cocaine and fentanyl this week to Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. According to Green Bay police, on Tuesday the department received and opened a package mailed through the United States Postal Service. It contained three point zero two (3.02) grams of fentanyl and point 79 grams of cocaine.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Someone mailed Green Bay Police Chief drugs
(Green Bay, WI) -- The police chief in Green Bay, Wisconsin is reminding people not to mail him drugs. Chief Chris Davis says someone mailed him fentanyl and cocaine this past week. The drugs were flagged by the Post Office before they ever got to the chief, but he says he was told about them right away.
WBAY Green Bay
Winterfest presented by Packers Give Back kicks off on Saturday in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It all starts at 11 o’clock on Saturday - a huge event created for what Wisconsinites love to do and are really good at: Outdoors fun in the cold and snowy season. Bundle up, pile the kids into the car and head on down to Broadway!
spectrumnews1.com
Local tastes on display in Restaurant Week Fox Cities
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — The first step in making a creamy cauliflower soup is cutting the cauliflower by hand. It’s what Kim Mischler was doing on a late Wednesday morning. She’s the owner of Sticky Fingers Cafe & Catering in Kaukauna. “We’re a little cafe that serves organic...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
94.3 Jack FM
Trucking Company Sets Up Shop In Green Bay’s Rail Yard District
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Downtown Green Bay officially welcomed trucking company Paper Transport, Inc. to its new office space in the Rail Yard Innovation District Wednesday afternoon. With the company employing over 900 truck drivers and 200 office workers, Green Bay offered a $150,000 grant to keep PTI...
visitoshkosh.com
International Grocery Stores in Oshkosh
New Year, new grocery stores to stop at! Did you know Oshkosh has multiple international grocery stores for you to stop at and pick up some fun new dinner items at? We stopped at three that are local and we couldn’t wait to share what we found!. Tienda Mexicana...
Ariens Nordic Center a game-changer for Wisconsin cross-country skiing
Ariens Nordic Center in Brillion is already having a big impact on Wisconsin cross country skiing, and its ability to create artificial host allowed it to host its first major event of the season.
WBAY Green Bay
Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
seehafernews.com
Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association
A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
WBAY Green Bay
One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police: Rash of burglaries on city’s west side, neighborhoods advised to take precautions
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating a string of burglaries that have happened to multiple neighborhoods on Green Bay’s west side. According to the Green Bay Police Department, since December 2022 the department has opened six burglary cases. The cases are in the following areas:. 1100...
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
wearegreenbay.com
New Neenah High School starting to take shape, officials provide photo update
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Interior work is nearly completed in some of the academic areas for the new Neenah High School, and officials are providing photos for the public to check out. Officials say that work continues in the remaining parts of the school, with office areas, technical and...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: As Friday's snow ends, a cold snap begins. Saturday 1-4" of snow is possible for southern parts of the viewing area -- less for the Fox Cities, more for Fond du Lac to Sheboygan. Updated: 8 hours ago. Winds will be brisk and could gust upwards of...
