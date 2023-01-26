ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Live Review: Sub-Radio

Players: Adam Bradle, lead vocals; Matt Prodanovich, guitar, vocals; John Fengya, guitar, keys; Kyle Cochran, guitar, keys; Michael Pereira, drums. Material: Opening with gorgeous vocal harmonies and projection on 2022’s “Everything I Had,” Sub-Radio shared music from their first five records–Same Train // Different Station (2016), Headfirst (2018), Dog Years (2019), Clark Kent (2020) and Thoughts Lights Colors Sounds (2020)–as well as a handful of singles, and two new releases. Danceable pop track, “Disco,” shared great falsetto delivery, fun guitar licks, and guitarist antics and choreography (received by a roaring crowd), while “What You Want to Hear” continued the driving disco feel, adding great bass lines and a cool kickdrum breakdown and cutoff.
Live Review: The Immediate Family

Players: Danny Kortchmar, guitar, vocals; Waddy Wachtel, guitar, vocals; Leland Sklar, bass, vocals; Russ Kunkel, drums; Steve Postell, guitar, vocals. Material: The Immediate Family is a big melting pot of past influences and inspirations culminating in a unique style that’s very well their own. You can hear hints of Eric Clapton, The Allman Brothers, Three Dog Night, Jackson Browne and Bachman-Turner Overdrive all ooze out of the Immediate Family’s music as they played one great song after another. It’s rock & roll, but then it’s Southern rock, and country, and pop, and blues, with a lot of soul, sweat and energy emanating from every pore in every band member.
QSC TouchMix Sessions - Tiffany Stringer

Live performance with Tiffany Stringer and friends performing her song, "Gimme That" live at Sweetspot Studio in Los Angeles. The TouchMix-30 Pro digital mixer was used as a multi-track computer recording interface for Pro Tools as well as a monitor mixer for the band. Learn how to perform and record...
Universal Music Group Is Looking For a Marketing Coordinator

Interscope Records is presently seeking a Coordinator, Marketing in the company's Santa Monica, CA location. The ideal candidate will have music or major label experience and have experience supporting a high-level executive with discretion and confidentiality. Must be very efficient and highly attuned to the smallest of details. Multi-tasking and working on tight deadlines in a high-pressure environment is crucial. No task is too small and no challenge too great.
SANTA MONICA, CA

