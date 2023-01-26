ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fraud alert issued on entity pretending to be employed by City of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo issued a fraud alert on Friday, January 26 on an entity pretending to be employed by the City of Kalamazoo. According to city officials, an entity pretending to be iParametrics, a contractor employed by the city, is soliciting local businesses for grant work with an up-front retainer.
Kalamazoo County clerk warning homeowners of real estate company offer

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Clerk Meredith Place is warning homeowners to be cautious of a real estate agency’s benefits program. In a FOX17 news report from Friday, January 26, Place put out the call to homeowners to be aware of a program offered by MV Realty called a Homeowner Benefit Agreement, which offers people cash upfront in exchange for the exclusive right to list their home should they decide to sell.
Marshall Township board approves land transfer for Marshall Megasite

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Marshall Township Board of Trustees approved property transfers on Thursday night that backers hope will lead the way to the development of the “Marshall Megasite”. The Marshall City Council approved a land transfer to build utilities on a nearly 2,000 acre...
KPS school board president says investigation continues into Business Office

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The investigation continues into the practices in the Kalamazoo Public Schools Business Office, following the firing of former Operations Director Jim English and the resignation of Superintendent Dr.Rita Raichoudhuri. School board President Ti’Anna Harrison says they have been informed by their attorney that they...
19-year-old Cass County man dead after early Sunday crash

MILTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a single vehicle crash that took the life of a 19-year-old Edwardsburg man early Sunday morning on January 29. Deputies were called out around 1:15 a.m. to the crash on US-12 near Fir Road...
One injured in two vehicle Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — One person was injured in a two vehicle crash in Cass County shortly after midnight Saturday morning, January 28. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 28-year-old woman from Elkhart Indiana was heading north on Calvin Center Road south of Calvin Hill Street when she lost control of her vehicle and hit an embankment.
Shelly Edgerton selected as new Chair of WMU Board of Trustees

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Western Michigan University Board of Trustees has chosen new leadership for the coming year. They pick among themselves to chair meetings and take on a few extra responsibilities. Shelly Edgerton will be Chair, Shani Penn will serve as Vice Chair and Dr. Kahler...
One killed in Barry County three vehicle crash

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Alcohol is believed to be a factor by police in a fatal three vehicle crash in Barry County that took place on Friday, January 27. The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 1 p.m. on M-37 near Whitmore Road in Rutland Township.
Man arrested after standoff following domestic assault in Marshall

MARENGO TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Marshall man was arrested after a domestic assault incident that led to a standoff on Friday, January 26. Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Division Drive near 22 mile road near Marshall around 11 p.m. after receiving a report about a domestic situation.
