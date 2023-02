On Friday, January 27, the City of Melbourne received an award from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) for their efforts in government advocacy and policy for the Clean Energy Awards program. The awards program was created by the City’s Beautification and Energy Efficiency Board (BEEB). The City was also recognized for its sustainable building methods within the municipality. Bruce Lindsay, member of the BEEB, and Megan Selva, Environmental Programs Coordinator, attended the USGBC Central Florida Leadership Celebration in Orlando to receive the award.

MELBOURNE, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO