Clearwater, FL

Beach Beacon

The Mahaffey to present Rick Springfield, Tommy Tutone

ST. PETERSBURG — Rick Springfield will perform Wednesday, Feb. 1, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $33. Visit TheMahaffey.com. Over the past four decades, Springfield has worn many hats as an entertainer...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Longboat Observer

St. Armands' Foxy Lady is still fabulous at 50

Fifty years is a long time for an independently owned clothing store to not only survive but thrive. Ask Foxy Lady founder Lorry Eible how she’s managed to dress Sarasota’s fashionistas for the past half-century, and she’ll respond with a smile. “My secret is my secret.” But the success of Foxy Lady’s two stores on St. Armands Circle and Siesta Key is plain to see. Eible has kept Foxy Lady in the retail forefront by offering a creative, ever-changing mix of hand-selected clothing brands, shoes and artsy accessories. Here you’ll find the perfect little black cocktail dress, a swanky glamour gown, classic business attire or a comfortable outfit for exploring the town. The store also engages customers with its celebrated one-on-one personalized services and lively trunk shows. But, more than anything, Eible credits her hard-working team for Foxy Lady’s success, including her late husband, John Walter, her son, Bryan Eible, and her business partner for the past 14 years, Lori Ann Steiner. Key Life sat down with Eible recently to talk fashion and recap Foxy Lady’s road to success.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Meet the captain of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla

TAMPA, Fla. - There wouldn't be Gasparilla without the pirates who invade the Bay each year. The history of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla dates back over a century and some of the members who try to capture the city have been a part of the tradition for decades. Hundreds...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

A rare midcentury 'Bird Cage' home in St. Petersburg is back on the market

Only a few exist, but a rare midcentury Florida home designed specifically for our state's balmy climate, is once again for sale in South Pinellas Point. Known as Vision-Aire homes, and nicknamed "Bird Cage houses" for their unique airey design, this home is just one of 13 built by the late celebrated Florida architect Glenn Q. Johnson, whose work can still be found at the St. Pete Beach Library, the North Shore Aquatic Center, and the Pinellas County Judicial Building, among other well-known structures.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10NEWS

LIVE BLOG: Gasparilla Parade of Pirates makes its way down Bayshore Boulevard

TAMPA, Fla — Ahoy mates! Arrgh you ready for Gasparilla Pirate Fest 2023! 🏴‍☠️. Stay updated with everything going on! Click here for your full guide to Gasparilla. 6:12 p.m. - Although the parade may be wrapping up, there are still stages at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and MacDill Park that will feature live entertainment after the parade until 8 p.m.
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

A Golden Named Kevin: This Tampa Dog Is A Social Media Sensation

An adorable Tampa dog has become a social media sensation thanks to his doting owner. Elysse Gorney had moved from Orlando to Tampa for her first law firm job and had been living here for a year when she decided to get Kevin, a golden retriever puppy who has become better known as @agoldennamedkevin.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

25 hard-to-get restaurant tables in Tampa Bay that are always worth the wait

There's busy restaurants, and there's ones that seem to always be slammed. Tampa Bay has a thriving restaurant scene and some of our local favs have the crowds to prove it. From high-end dining, to comfort food and neighborhood dives, here are a few of our favorite local haunts where you'll almost never eat alone. Remember, it doesn't hurt to call ahead!
TAMPA, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Clearwater, FL

Clearwater lives up to its name as an excellent beach destination in Florida's Tampa Bay. Despite its small size, Clearwater is home to over 100,000 Floridians, primarily working or studying in the more extensive neighboring city of Tampa. Clearwater, part of Pinellas County, is best known for its three-mile stretch...
CLEARWATER, FL

Community Policy