ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

British Royal Air Force Conducting Training Operations in Paso Robles

By Camille DeVaul
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3struz_0kSSZwPo00

RAF operations have brought over $700,000 to local economy

PASO ROBLES — Since the beginning of January, the British Royal Air Force (RAF) has been operating out of Paso Robles, conducting training with their new military aircraft, the Airbus A400M Atlas (A400).

For the past decade or more, the RAF has been utilizing Fort Hunter Liggett, located just outside of Paso Robles, for parachute training with the A400; however, this is the RAF’s first time basing its operations in Paso Robles Municipal Airport and bringing along the A400.

RAF Squadron Leader Derick Blair explained to Paso Robles Press, “We are here to do high-altitude parachuting. We get great weather. We have loads of wonderful areas of terrain here that are perfect for challenging those troopers.”

Blair, who has been flying the A400 for the past eight years, says the larger and faster aircraft will be replacing the popular C130, which will be officially retired from the RAF in June.

Prior to basing operations in Paso Robles, the RAF would make a home base in San Luis Obispo at the ACI Jet facility. ACI Jet, which has been operating on the Central Coast for 20 years, provides all the logistics for private and military aviation clients, including maintenance, fuel, and concierge services.

In a nutshell, ACI Jet General Manager of the Paso Robles location Luke Newlon says they “Fly, fix, and fuel.”

The RAF’s move to the Paso Robles comes due to the increasing commercialization and development of San Luis Obispo. But the over 70 RAF troopers and personnel don’t seem to mind staying in the Central Coast’s wine country.

“We’ve been welcomed here, and it’s been really wonderful to be here,” says Blair, who has been enjoying the recent sunshine. “I sincerely hope we get back here in the summer.”

Some may be wondering why the A400 is such a big deal. The European-built military aircraft can go twice as far, carry twice the amount of freight, and is faster than its American C130 counterpart.

Blair — who cannot disclose how much the new aircraft costs — explains that following operations and combat in Afghanistan, military equipment and vehicles all became too large for the C130 to carry. Come this June, the remaining 14 C130s in the RAF’s fleet will be sold and replaced with the A400. Eventually, Blair says the RAF will have a fleet of 22 A400s.

“It’s much more powerful,” Blair says, referring to the A400, which has the capability to get off the ground faster.

The new capabilities of the A400 allow their military to be more strategic in their ability to bring larger loads into smaller areas, whether it is for the army or for humanitarian reasons.

Blair explains the C130 has been all over the world serving in combat operations and humanitarian relief efforts.

“Those humanitarian disasters are where these aircraft really stand up,” he said.

The RAF has been drawn to Paso Robles, and the Central Coast, for its favorable climate and the diverse terrain offered at Fort Hunter Liggett.

The airmen come to the Central Coast for training two to three times a year for about six weeks on each visit. During that visit, the RAF estimated it brings over $700,000 to the local economy. Breaking down that figure, it means over $300,000 for lodging and nearly $200,000 for meals, plus more for car rentals, fuel, and maintenance.

“It’s very much a positive economic benefit for Paso Robles, especially in the off-season,” says Newlon.

The RAF plans to return to Paso Robles for additional training around July 4.

Newlon says bringing the RAF to Paso Robles has been a collaborative effort with the community.

“The airport management has been great and very supportive and helpful in making this happen,” he said. “We couldn’t have done this without the city’s support.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WcReH_0kSSZwPo00
Photos Courtesy of ACI Jet

Comments / 0

Related
KSBW.com

Fundraiser planned for five-year-old lost to floodwaters

PASO ROBLES, Calif. — Light at Sensorio in Paso Robles is planning a Sunday night fundraiser for the family of five-year-old Kyle Doan, who was lost to floodwaters this winter. Doan went missing after the car he was in with his mother got stuck in San Marcos Creek on...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Ruling describes failures of Paso Robles officers during rampage

Paso Robles police officers allegedly failed to do their jobs and confront an armed suspect firing shots at the station, instead electing to stand down for more than three hours, according to a ruling filed on Thursday. Three people who suffered losses during a 2020 shooting spree filed a motion...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

No More Large Scale Search Operations Scheduled for Kyle Doan

PASO ROBLES — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department is now on its second week of search operations to find the missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan. Doan went missing on Monday, Jan. 9, after being swept away by floodwaters near San Miguel. It was reported by Cal Fire that on Monday morning, the area the car he inhabited was trying to cross was impacted by a downed tree. A neighbor tried to help rescue those inside, and while Kyle’s mother was pulled to safety, he was unable to be rescued.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
esterobaynews.com

Search for Little Boy Swept Away Storm Takes Two Lives

Kyle Doan, 5, who has not been found since swept away in floodwaters on Jan. 9. The Jan. 8-9 storm that caused widespread destruction from flooding, also claimed the lives of two and possibly a third person. Search and rescue crews have worked daily since the storm to find a...
SAN MIGUEL, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Suddenly, half of SLO County has emerged from drought conditions. Here’s the latest look

Early January rainstorms have carried much of San Luis Obispo County out of drought conditions, although the region remains abnormally dry compared to historical conditions. Drought conditions across California have either improved or remained the same compared to one week ago. The U.S. Drought Monitor, in a weekly update published Thursday, reports the state remains free of both “extreme” or “exceptional” drought for the second week in a row.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Deputies arrest a band of four Central Coast thieves

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four suspects Tuesday morning on a variety of charges related to theft of mail and catalytic converters. Shortly before 8 a.m., a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Sandydale Drive in Nipomo. The vehicle left the area by the time deputies arrived.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Jan 14-26

Glendoria Ann Castillo-Jacobo, age 82, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Keith Edward Baldwin, age 65, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Rae Jean Hooker, of Lee, Florida, passed away...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Jan. 16-22

On Jan. 16, Michael Reyes, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1000 block of Spring St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court. On Jan. 16, Samantha Davidson, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Corral Creek for child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, and possession of a specified controlled substance.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy