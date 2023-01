Delaware’s reinsurance program kept the cost of monthly premiums relatively steady as enrollment on Delaware’s Health Insurance Marketplace (Obamacare) for 2023 increased 8% over the open enrollment total for 2022. During Delaware’s 10th open enrollment period, which began on Nov. 1, 2022, and ended Jan. 15, 2023, a...

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO