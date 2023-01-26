Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Highway Patrol reports semi rollover on I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Facebook post from the South Dakota Highway Patrol on Saturday reported that weather conditions caused a semi to roll over on I-90 at mile marker 131 heading eastbound. The highway patrol is advising drivers to plan their routes accordingly and use caution...
KELOLAND TV
Semi rollover on Interstate 90 Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The weekend is off to a snowy start in many parts of KELOLAND. Wintry weather will impact several portions of KELOLAND as we go into the final weekend of January. Besides snow, we will also have to deal with a lot of cold weather...
KELOLAND TV
Frye-Mueller speaks out; Cold last days of January; Sunday Boredom Busters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, January 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A member of the South Dakota legislature is speaking out against being suspended from her duties in the state senate. The...
kelo.com
It’s wind chill advisory cold outside
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory on Monday from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. for the Sioux Falls area. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero can be expected in for portions of South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
dakotanewsnow.com
No one injured after overnight hit-and-run involving Vermillion Safe Ride bus
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a Facebook post from the Vermillion Police Department, a driver struck the city’s Safe Ride bus and drove off. The accident happened overnight and the suspect’s license plate was left behind. No injuries were reported and the post has...
kelo.com
Multiple offender on the loose in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A bad guy is on the run. And the Minnehaha County sheriff needs your help finding him. Agustine Lecruz Moreno is wanted for Commit or Attempt to Commit a Felony with a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Resisting Arrest. Moreno, 27, is...
dakotanewsnow.com
One dead in rollover crash on I-29 southeast of Tea
TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred Wednesday morning on I-29 southeast of Tea that left one dead and one with serious non-life threatening injuries. According to the Highway Patrol, a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup was driving northbound on I-29...
Missing: Minnesota man last seen in Sioux Falls area
Police in Bemidji are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who was last seen in South Dakota. Aaron Pearson, 41, was reported missing on Thursday, according to the Bemidji Police Department. Pearson last had contact with his family in October of last year. His last known...
KELOLAND TV
49-year-old woman killed in Lincoln County crash
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed and another injured in a crash southeast of Tea on Wednesday morning. The highway patrol says a Dodge Ram pickup was traveling northbound on I-29 when the driver lost control while merging into the left lane of travel. The pickup entered the median and rolled.
KELOLAND TV
Snowy sidewalks and the 48-hour rule in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Theodore Savinov was out shoveling on Friday in central Sioux Falls where he had others in mind. “People walk through here, so it’s kind of annoying to walk through six inches of snow,” he said. Property owners in Sioux Falls have to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Since January first, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since the beginning of this month, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing. In a smaller populated State like South Dakota, it can be alarming to see the list of those missing continue to grow. The attorney General’s office has made changes to better share information with the public in hopes of bringing the lost safely home.
KELOLAND TV
High winds, blowing snow and ice cause slick driving conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A windy morning will be followed by another round of snow Friday evening and into Saturday morning. Gusts as high as 50 mph have been reported in some areas already Friday morning. The wind forecast will be improving later this morning across eastern KELOLAND,...
marshallradio.net
Luverne Man and Woman Injured After Vehicle Loses Control on I-90 in Nobles County
ADRIAN – A Luverne man and woman were injured when their vehicle lost control on Interstate 90 Thursday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 11:06 Thursday evening, a 2012 Toyota Prius was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 in Olney Township of Nobles County. The vehicle left the road, struck the median cable barrier, then crossed both lanes before coming to rest on the westbound shoulder.
KELOLAND TV
Suspect’s crash turns couple’s lives ‘upside down’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a long road ahead for a couple hurt in a Sioux Falls crash one week ago. Sioux Falls Police say an officer tried to stop a car that was speeding when it ran a red light and hit another car near 10th and Sycamore.
What Annoys You The Most About Sioux Falls Drivers?
A high number of people have been moving to the City of Sioux Falls each year. More residents in the city means more cars and traffic on the roads. Sometimes we encounter impatient drivers on the road. Whether you're late picking up your kids from school or running to the grocery store, manners on the road still matter! Drivers have a responsibility to be courteous and follow the rules of the road.
stormlakeradio.com
Man Accused of Robbing Ace Hardware in Storm Lake Sentenced to Prison
A Rock Rapids man, who was charged with stealing several hundred dollars worth of merchandise from Ace Hardware in Storm Lake early last year, was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison. 45-year-old Adam Nelson was sentenced to serve up...
kelo.com
Children’s consignment shop in Sioux Falls closing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A fixture for children’s clothing will be no more the end of March. Kids & Kaboodle, a children’s consignment shop on West 33rd Street in Sioux Falls announced the closing earlier this month. The corner shop opened in 1991. Consignors are encouraged to settle accounts. The store will continue to sell merchandise as well as shelving, totes, and other item until the doors close for the last time. The post cited an escalation in rent on a new lease as the reason for closing.
kynt1450.com
High Snowfall Amounts, Low Temperatures Forecasted for Yankton Area This Weekend
A severe winter storm is expected to hit the Yankton area Friday evening and stay around Saturday morning. Kelo Meteorologist Scot Mundt says that the Yankton area could see another 6-10 inches of snow. Mundt expects snow to move out of the Yankton area by noon Saturday. On top of...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Jackson Dutcher Signs to South Dakota State University to Run
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Natrona County had another athlete sign their letter of intent to continue their collegiate career. This time around, it’s Jackson Dutcher who committed to South Dakota State University to run for the Jackrabbits. Not only will he be running for their cross country...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls murder trial continues Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thursday was day four of a jury trial for a man charged with a 2020 murder. Police arrested 36-year-old Ryan Aadland on October 17, 2020. He’s accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Clay Stubbs. In the early morning hours of October 8, 2020,...
